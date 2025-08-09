FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Quentin Johnston 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Quentin Johnston 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Quentin Johnston is the 69th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 36th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 119.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Quentin Johnston Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Johnston's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points119.711936
2025 Projected Fantasy Points74.814960

Quentin Johnston 2024 Game-by-Game

Johnston accumulated 18.6 fantasy points -- 13 receptions, 186 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders3.853380
Week 2@Panthers17.165512
Week 3@Steelers10.422441
Week 4Chiefs1.35190
Week 6@Broncos2.243220
Week 9@Browns18.0541181
Week 10Titans8.422241

Quentin Johnston vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Johnston's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Quentin Johnston9155711811
Ladd McConkey11282114979
Keenan Allen12170744715
Will Dissly645048128

Want more data and analysis on Quentin Johnston? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

