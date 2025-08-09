Quentin Johnston 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Quentin Johnston is the 69th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 36th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 119.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Quentin Johnston Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Johnston's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 119.7 119 36 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 74.8 149 60

Quentin Johnston 2024 Game-by-Game

Johnston accumulated 18.6 fantasy points -- 13 receptions, 186 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 3.8 5 3 38 0 Week 2 @Panthers 17.1 6 5 51 2 Week 3 @Steelers 10.4 2 2 44 1 Week 4 Chiefs 1.3 5 1 9 0 Week 6 @Broncos 2.2 4 3 22 0 Week 9 @Browns 18.0 5 4 118 1 Week 10 Titans 8.4 2 2 24 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Quentin Johnston vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Johnston's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Quentin Johnston 91 55 711 8 11 Ladd McConkey 112 82 1149 7 9 Keenan Allen 121 70 744 7 15 Will Dissly 64 50 481 2 8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Quentin Johnston? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.