Purdue vs Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Purdue Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten) on January 15, 2025 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Purdue vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Purdue vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (73.6%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Wednesday's Purdue-Washington spread (Purdue -7.5) or total (144.5 points).

Purdue vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Purdue covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

In home games, the Boilermakers have a better record against the spread (6-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

This season, the Huskies are 5-4-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-2-0 ATS (.333).

Purdue has covered the spread five times in six conference games.

Washington's Big Ten record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Purdue vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Boilermakers have been a -334 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Washington has won one of the five games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 77% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game with a +168 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allows 68.5 per outing (99th in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 86th in the country.

Washington puts up 73.2 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (204th in college basketball). It has a +25 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Washington's leading scorer, Great Osobor, is 328th in college basketball, scoring 14.3 points per game.

The Boilermakers pull down 30.4 rebounds per game (295th in college basketball) compared to the 29.6 of their opponents.

Kaufman-Renn tops the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (286th in college basketball action).

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Huskies accumulate rank 249th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 32.3.

Osobor's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 41st in the country.

Purdue ranks 30th in college basketball with 105.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 183rd in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Huskies rank 240th in college basketball averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 175th, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

