Purdue vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

The Purdue Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) on February 7, 2025 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. USC Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (82.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Purdue-USC spread (Purdue -12.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Purdue vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

USC is 10-12-0 ATS this season.

Purdue (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 12.5 points or more this season (40%) than USC (1-0) does as a 12.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have fared worse at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .800 (4-1-0).

Purdue has beaten the spread nine times in 12 conference games.

USC has covered the spread six times in 11 Big Ten games.

Purdue vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with 16 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have been a -1099 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

USC has compiled a 4-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

The Trojans have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +680 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 91.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 78.2 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (83rd in college basketball). It has a +224 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn ranks 42nd in the country with a team-high 18.7 points per game.

USC outscores opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and giving up 72.6 per outing, 219th in college basketball) and has a +88 scoring differential.

Desmond Claude's 16.2 points per game leads USC and ranks 155th in the nation.

The 29.8 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 305th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 28.9 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn paces the Boilermakers with 6.3 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball action).

The Trojans average 29.0 rebounds per game (331st in college basketball), compared to the 28.9 of their opponents.

Saint Thomas averages 6.3 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball) to lead the Trojans.

Purdue's 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 159th in college basketball.

The Trojans rank 79th in college basketball averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 257th, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

