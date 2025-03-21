Purdue vs McNeese Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers (23-11) and the No. 12 seed McNeese Cowboys (28-6) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion, beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. McNeese Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Game time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Purdue vs. McNeese Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (53%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Purdue (-6.5) versus McNeese on Saturday. The total is set at 143.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. McNeese: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.

McNeese has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's less often than McNeese covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (100%).

The Boilermakers have a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they do in away games (6-5-0).

The Cowboys' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Purdue vs. McNeese: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with 21 wins in the 26 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have a win-loss record of 15-1 when favored by -255 or better by bookmakers this year.

McNeese has won one of the three games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Cowboys are 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Purdue vs. McNeese Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue's +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.8 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (144th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, is 14th in the nation scoring 20.2 points per game.

McNeese puts up 77 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (15th in college basketball). It has a +438 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Javohn Garcia's team-leading 13.3 points per game rank him 479th in the country.

The 29.9 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 302nd in college basketball, and are 1.6 more than the 28.3 their opponents collect per outing.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 258th in college basketball action.

The Cowboys win the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. They are grabbing 33.6 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5.

Joe Charles paces the team with seven rebounds per game (167th in college basketball).

Purdue puts up 104.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball), while allowing 95.3 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

The Cowboys' 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!