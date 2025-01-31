Purdue vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Big Ten action features the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (86.2%)

Before you wager on Friday's Purdue-Indiana spread (Purdue -11.5) or over/under (146.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has compiled a 10-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have a worse record against the spread at home (7-4-0) than they do on the road (4-2-0).

Against the spread, the Hoosiers have performed better at home (7-6-0) than on the road (2-3-0).

Purdue is 8-2-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Indiana's Big Ten record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Purdue vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with 14 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -847 or better.

Indiana has won 25% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-6).

The Hoosiers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +570 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 89.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 77.5 per game to rank 96th in college basketball while giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball) and has a +210 scoring differential overall.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 18.1 points per game ranks 62nd in college basketball.

Indiana's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

Oumar Ballo's team-leading 14.5 points per game rank him 308th in the country.

The Boilermakers are 303rd in the nation at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.1 their opponents average.

Kaufman-Renn leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball play).

The Hoosiers are 106th in the nation at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Ballo's 10.2 rebounds per game lead the Hoosiers and rank 10th in the country.

Purdue ranks 29th in college basketball with 103.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th in college basketball defensively with 90.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoosiers' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 163rd in college basketball, and the 91.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 170th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!