Purdue vs High Point Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 13 High Point Panthers (29-5) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (22-11) on Thursday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Purdue vs. High Point Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Purdue vs. High Point Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (62.5%)

Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite against High Point on Thursday and the total has been set at 152.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Purdue vs. High Point: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered 17 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

High Point has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Boilermakers have a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they do in away games (6-5-0).

The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (9-6-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Purdue vs. High Point: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (80%) in those contests.

This year, the Boilermakers have won 10 of 11 games when listed as at least -345 or better on the moneyline.

High Point has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Panthers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +270 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. High Point Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 77.9 per game to rank 79th in college basketball while allowing 71.1 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball) and has a +224 scoring differential overall.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 20.2 points per game ranks 14th in the country.

High Point has a +457 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball.

Kezza Giffa paces High Point, scoring 14.9 points per game (270th in college basketball).

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 29.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 314th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.5 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 6.2 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball play).

The Panthers win the rebound battle by an average of six boards. They are pulling down 33.6 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.6.

Juslin Bodo Bodo tops the team with 8.4 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball).

Purdue's 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in college basketball, and the 95.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 240th in college basketball.

The Panthers' 108 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 94th in college basketball.

