Puka Nacua 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua was 33rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 127.6. Going into 2025, he is the fourth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 127.6 112 33 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 178.9 43 5

Puka Nacua 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills, Nacua put up a season-high 29.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 receptions, 162 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 4.2 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Vikings 11.1 9 7 106 0 Week 9 @Seahawks 1.1 4 1 11 0 Week 10 Dolphins 9.8 14 9 98 0 Week 11 @Patriots 18.3 9 7 123 1 Week 12 Eagles 11.7 13 9 117 0 Week 13 @Saints 12.3 8 5 56 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Nacua's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Puka Nacua 106 79 990 3 12 Davante Adams 141 85 1063 8 24 Tutu Atwell 62 42 562 0 3 Colby Parkinson 49 30 294 1 9

Want more data and analysis on Puka Nacua? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.