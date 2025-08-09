FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Puka Nacua 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Puka Nacua 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua was 33rd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 127.6. Going into 2025, he is the fourth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points127.611233
2025 Projected Fantasy Points178.9435

Puka Nacua 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills, Nacua put up a season-high 29.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 receptions, 162 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Lions4.244350
Week 8Vikings11.1971060
Week 9@Seahawks1.141110
Week 10Dolphins9.8149980
Week 11@Patriots18.3971231
Week 12Eagles11.71391170
Week 13@Saints12.385561

Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Nacua's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Puka Nacua10679990312
Davante Adams141851063824
Tutu Atwell624256203
Colby Parkinson493029419

Want more data and analysis on Puka Nacua? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

