Premier League Betting: Best Bets for Matchweek 3

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

EPL Betting Picks for Matchweek 3

Fulham at Ipswich Town (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

It's been a rough start to life in the Premier League for Ipswich, but it's mostly been no fault of their own.

Schedule-makers gave the newly promoted Tractor Boys a brutal opening two weeks, putting Ipswich versus Liverpool and Manchester City. Those two matches went about how you'd expect as Ipswich gave up six goals over the two games and scored only once.

But Kieran McKenna's squad gets their first true winnable game Saturday at home against Fulham, and I like Ipswich to win at their +200 odds.

For Ipswich, if they're going to stay in the top flight, they really need to take advantage of home matches against lesser sides. This is one of those games as Fulham ended last campaign with the seventh-worst expected goal (xG) differential, per FBRef's xG model. The Cottagers also drew or lost in 15 of their 19 away matches in 2023-24.

Ipswich can lean on Portman Road, a venue that should be a tough away ground for most sides, and I like their chances to take all three points a little better than these +200 odds indicate.

Aston Villa at Leicester City (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

I'm backing another promoted side to get a draw.

Leicester host Villa on Saturday, and we've already seen the Foxes in a very similar situation this year as they hosted Tottenham -- a team roughly equal to Aston Villa -- in Matchweek 1. Leicester came out of that match with a draw, and it was deserved as the xG tally was 1.2-1.0 (in favor of Spurs).

Villa amassed the fourth-most away points last season, but they were pretty lucky to get those results as they ranked 11th in road xG differential (-9.3). That trend has continued through one away match this campaign as Villa beat West Ham, 2-1, despite coming out on the wrong end of the xG battle, 2.3-2.0.

While there is something to be said for Villa finding a way to grind out results away from home, I don't think they should be -135 favorites. Massey Ratings agrees, giving Villa just a 38% chance to win, meaning their model has Leicester getting at least a point 62% of the time.

I'm not quite that bullish on the Foxes' chances, but I do think Leicester to win or draw at +105 in the double-chance market is an appealing number.

Player Props

Alexander Isak to Score or Assist (-110): Newcastle-Tottenham should be the most entertaining match of the weekend as it's -108 to go over 3.5 goals. There are a few players I like in the goal-or-assist market for this clash -- none more than the Magpies' Alexander Isak. A top-notch striker, Isak ended the past league campaign with 21 goals and 2 assists in 27 starts. He netted a pair of goals in his most recent home date with Spurs. He also takes penalties, which is no small matter for this market. In a match where each side should generate chances, Isak's -110 goal-or-assist odds stand out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Score or Assist (+155): It's only Matchweek 3, and it already feels like crisis mode for Everton. The Toffees have no points through two matches, conceding seven times while scoring just twice. They desperately need to get something from Saturday's home match versus Bournemouth. The Cherries have given up 1.3 and 1.6 xG through two matches, and while results didn't show it last year, Everton ended the season a respectable 12th in xG generated. Calvert-Lewin figures to be a key figure in Everton's attack in this match, and he's also their first-choice penalty-taker.

