Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 36

The English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign is nearing an end as we've reached Matchweek 36.

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 36

Chelsea at Newcastle (7 a.m. ET Sunday)

Newcastle can go a long way toward locking in a spot in next season's Champions League if they beat Chelsea on Sunday morning. I think they'll do just that.

The Magpies have won seven of their last nine matches across all competitions, ending the campaign in excellent form. They've been really strong at home all season. In the EFL Cup, they defeated Chelsea and Arsenal at St. James' Park. In the league, they've beaten Arsenal and Villa at home (by a combined 4-0 score) while drawing with Liverpool and City.

Chelsea are finding some form themselves after a rough patch and just notched an impressive home win over Liverpool last weekend. But that Liverpool match came in the middle of two Europa Conference matches against Djurgården. Chelsea rotated the squad for each of those matches, but some of their key players -- namely Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo -- were subs for those games, meaning they were at least a part of things and had to travel to Sweden for the away leg.

Newcastle, who are not in Europe this campaign, have been able to focus solely on the league since their EFL Cup triumph over Liverpool. I think that's been big for their UCL pursuit, and with a difficult match at Arsenal next week, the Magpies know this home date with Chelsea is a vital contest for their UCL hopes.

Arsenal at Liverpool (11:30 a.m. ET Sunday)

The market is giving Arsenal a lot of respect at Anfield -- a little too much respect in my eyes.

Per usual, Anfield has been a fortress for the Reds, with Liverpool tallying 14 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss at home in EPL play. They've won seven straight home league matches and have been superb at Anfield against the EPL's top sides, beating City (2-0), Villa (2-0), Newcastle (2-0) and Chelsea (2-1) all rather comfortably.

While you can make the argument Liverpool have nothing left to play for, which is true, the Gunners don't really, either. Arsenal are basically locked into a UCL spot for next season, and if they end up needing one more result to secure that spot, they have a home game against Southampton waiting for them on the EPL's final day.

And there's the not-so-small matter of Arsenal coming off a draining midweek match in Paris in the UCL. Starting in the knockout rounds, Arsenal have struggled to bounce back following Champions League matches, going 2-2-1 in the split.

Give me the league's best side at home at plus money.

