Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 15

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 15

Manchester City at Crystal Palace (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

I know this isn't the same Manchester City as usual right now, but it's hard for me to pass on City to score twice at these reasonable odds versus one of the worst teams in the league.

Last time out, City looked a lot more like the normal City in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. They put up 2.4 expected goals (xG) in the victory, per FBRef's xG model.

Despite the recent bad run of results, City have been generating plenty of chances as they've amassed at least 2.0 xG in seven of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne started for the first time since September and promptly recorded a goal and assist with five shots and eight shot-creating actions. He's still one of the best players in the world when he's healthy, and a fully fit KDB makes a big impact on City's outlook.

Palace are just one spot clear of the relegation zone and lost the xG battle by a fairly sizable margin in their two matches against elite EPL sides -- 1.4-0.6 versus Liverpool and 2.4-0.5 at Chelsea.

You can make an argument for just taking City to win at -165. But I prefer to remove City's defensive issues from the equation and back them to score multiple goals on Saturday.

Southampton at Aston Villa (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Aston Villa are in a stellar spot Saturday as they've got a home match against Southampton.

The Saints have really struggled in their return to the top flight, ranking last in both xG differential (-16.7) and xG allowed (32.4). In short, they own -800 relegation odds for a reason.

Villa should run rampant. They are listed at -310 to win and -330 to go over 1.5 goals.

Star striker Ollie Watkins should be on the end of a few good chances, and I like him to put one home. He's bagged 7 goals in 14 league starts and has scored in two straight home outings. His role as the team's penalty taker is a big plus, as well.

Villa have a Champions League matchup midweek next week and just played this past Wednesday, so there's a chance Watkins could be rested. If Jhon Duran starts instead, Duran's +100 anytime goal odds are a nice bet.

Newcastle at Brentford (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Newcastle have been a difficult team to figure out this season.

They just played very well in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool and also took a point off City while beating Arsenal in the league and Chelsea in the EFL Cup. The Magpies clearly have the ability to perform like a top side. With that said, Newcastle's two results prior to tying Liverpool were a listless 1-1 draw at Palace where they generated 0.0 xG and a 2-0 home defeat against lowly West Ham. So, yeah, who knows?

Newcastle's aforementioned 3-3 barnburner with Liverpool on Wednesday was quite the spectacle to watch, especially in the second half as five total goals were scored after the break. It had to be an exhausting match for the Newcastle players, and it's a quick turnaround with travel involved for this matchup at Brentford. That -- coupled with Newcastle's roller-coaster form -- puts me on the Bees.

While Brentford also played Wednesday, they'll benefit from being at home Saturday. The Bees are a much better side at the Gtech Community Stadium, generating an xG differential of +7.7 at home compared to a -8.6 xG differential on the road.

Brentford should also have a bit more juice in their step Saturday after getting battered at Villa midweek in a 3-1 loss. When juxtaposed with Newcastle possibly being a little spent after the thriller with Liverpool, the Bees have the edge in my eyes.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.