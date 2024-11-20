Predictions and Best Bets for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

For the second time, Formula 1 is set to return to the streets of Las Vegas for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This time around, a whole host of drivers are in contention.

Thanks to a massively competitive season, my pre-practice simulations have five drivers with win odds greater than 5%. Entering last year's race, that number was just two.

It's gonna be a fun one.

So, who's the favorite, according to my numbers, and which drivers stand out relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 betting odds? Let's start with the sims and then dive into which bets I like most prior to practice and qualifying.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Prediction

Driver Win Podium Top 6 Points Lando Norris 36.8% 76.8% 86.5% 86.6% Charles Leclerc 19.7% 60.4% 86.4% 87.4% Carlos Sainz 17.2% 55.8% 85.1% 86.7% Max Verstappen 13.1% 47.4% 83.7% 86.7% Oscar Piastri 6.7% 27.0% 74.5% 85.9% George Russell 3.3% 15.4% 59.7% 86.0% Lewis Hamilton 2.0% 10.7% 51.5% 84.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

Formula 1 Las Vegas Betting Picks

Lando Norris to Win (+220): Norris is still sitting on just three wins for the season, but he has had the fastest median lap time in six races. It still seems like McLaren has the fastest car, so I've got Norris as a slight value (36.8% versus 31.3% implied) to snag the win.

Norris is still sitting on just three wins for the season, but he has had the fastest median lap time in six races. It still seems like McLaren has the fastest car, so I've got Norris as a slight value (36.8% versus 31.3% implied) to snag the win. Kevin Magnussen to Finish in the Points (+105): Magnussen's form has been on the rise, and he has scored points in two of his past four races with an 11th-place finish in another. His teammate, Nico Hulkenberg , is -130 to score points, but I've got the two roughly even entering the weekend.

Magnussen's form has been on the rise, and he has scored points in two of his past four races with an 11th-place finish in another. His teammate, , is -130 to score points, but I've got the two roughly even entering the weekend. Pierre Gasly to Finish in the Points (+195): Gasly has scored points in 7 of the past 14 races despite his Alpine generally lacking pace this season. I do worry about the long straights in Vegas torpedoing a team that doesn't have the same engine juice as others, but Gasly is still at 38.4% to finish top 10 for me despite that.

