Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

The Nashville Predators versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Sharks Game Info

Nashville Predators (24-32-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-39-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-176) Sharks (+146) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (53%)

Predators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +138.

Predators vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Predators-Sharks on March 11, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Predators vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!