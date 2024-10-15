menu item
NHL

Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (0-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-172)Kraken (+142)-Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (63.1%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Predators. The Kraken are -178 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +146.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Predators vs Kraken October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Predators, Seattle is the underdog at +142, and Nashville is -172 playing at home.

