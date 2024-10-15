Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

Nashville Predators (0-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-172) Kraken (+142) - Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (63.1%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Predators. The Kraken are -178 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +146.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for the Predators vs Kraken October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Predators, Seattle is the underdog at +142, and Nashville is -172 playing at home.

