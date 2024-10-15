Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Seattle Kraken.
Predators vs Kraken Game Info
- Nashville Predators (0-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-172)
|Kraken (+142)
|-
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Predators win (63.1%)
Predators vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Predators. The Kraken are -178 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +146.
Predators vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Predators vs Kraken October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Predators vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Predators, Seattle is the underdog at +142, and Nashville is -172 playing at home.