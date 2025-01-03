Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (11-20-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-11-8)

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-140) Canucks (+116) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (61.2%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +172.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

Predators versus Canucks on January 3 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

