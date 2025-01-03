NHL
Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3
The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.
Predators vs Canucks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (11-20-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-11-8)
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-140)
|Canucks (+116)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (61.2%)
Predators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +172.
Predators vs Canucks Over/Under
- Predators versus Canucks on January 3 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Predators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.