Preakness Stakes Horse: Incredibolt Odds, History, and Predictions

The Preakness Stakes happens Saturday, May 16. For the first and only time ever, the middle race of the Triple Crown will be at Laurel Park while Pimlico, its usual Baltimore home, is rebuilt. Post time Saturday for this wide-open Preakness Stakes is set for 7:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Incredibolt, a son of Bolt d’Oro trained by Riley Mott, was a last-minute entry into the Preakness – he wasn’t in the conversation until midday Monday when word came out that he had been entered into the race. If he’s ready to race again, it makes sense that he’ll take interest in the Preakness Stakes. After all, he was the sixth-place finisher two weeks ago in Louisville at the Kentucky Derby, form that gives him a chance to be a contender in Maryland, too.

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Incredibolt Preakness Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The draw for the 2026 Preakness Stakes happened on Monday, May 11. Incredibolt may have to deal with some ground loss, being stuck in post 12 of 14 in the race. However, he is expected to take some wagering action – he was named the joint second betting choice at 5-1 alongside Taj Mahal and Chip Honcho, just behind Iron Honor. After a credible run in the Kentucky Derby, he should indeed find a place toward the top of the market in the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

The 2026 Preakness Stakes drew a full field of 14, the largest Preakness field since 2011. These are the post positions, entrants, trainers, and morning-line odds released at Monday’s draw:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Taj Mahal Brittany Russell Sheldon Russell 5-1 2 Ocelli Whit Beckman Tyler Gaffalione 6-1 3 Crupper Donnie von Hemel Junior Alvarado 30-1 4 Robusta Doug O’Neill Rafael Bejarano 30-1 5 Talkin Danny Gargan Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 6 Chip Honcho Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 5-1 7 The Hell We Did Todd Fincher Luis Saez 15-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Incredibolt Horse Trainer and Jockey

Incredibolt is the first Preakness starter for trainer Riley Mott. Riley Mott struck out on his own as a trainer in 2022 after eight years assisting his father, Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. (One of Bill Mott’s two career Preakness starters, 2008 12th-place finisher Riley Tucker, was named for him!) Riley Mott’s two Kentucky Derby starters in 2026, Incredibolt and Albus, were his first starters in the Triple Crown series.

Jockey Jaime Torres has been in the irons for all six of Incredibolt’s races, proving a good rapport, and keeps the mount in the Preakness. Torres’ only previous Preakness mount came in 2024, when he won with Seize the Grey for D. Wayne Lukas.

Incredibolt Race History

Off the board on debut last August in a six-furlong sprint at Ellis, he put it together next out in a maiden special weight dirt mile at Churchill Downs. He stretched out to two turns successfully in the Street Sense, rallying from last to first to win the late-October race by 1 ¾ lengths. He came up empty in his sophomore debut in the Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream, but bounced back well to win the Virginia Derby in stalk-and-pounce fashion March 14 at Colonial Downs, gaining enough qualifying points to make the Derby.

Incredibolt finished sixth in the Run for the Roses, making a credible late run after being forced to alter to the far outside behind a line of horses coming into the lane. He finished only four lengths behind winner Golden Tempo.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/2/2026 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (G1) 6 95 3/14/2026 Colonial Downs Virginia Derby 1 95 1/31/2026 Gulfstream Park Holy Bull Stakes (G3) 6 50 10/26/2025 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (G3) 1 94 9/28/2025 Churchill Downs Maiden special weight 1 89 8/22/2025 Ellis Park Maiden special weight 4 73

Incredibolt Preakness Stakes Prediction and Pick

Incredibolt comes into the Preakness in sharp form. Though his flat effort in the Holy Bull raised questions, his next two races suggest that it could have been a question of the layoff, him not liking Gulfstream, or some combination of the two. He won the Virginia Derby impressively, and franked that form in the Kentucky Derby, overcoming triple trouble in the lane to be a gaining sixth in the Kentucky Derby.

The cut back in trip for the Preakness could help Incredibolt as well. 1 ¼ miles is likely near (or past) the top of the distance that a son of Bolt d’Oro wants to go, especially since the female family of dam Sapphire Spitfire is a mixed bag.

One concern was the suddenness of the plan to run Incredibolt in the Preakness – he wasn’t in the conversation until he popped up on draw day. However, without Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo or another bona fide star in the Preakness field, if Incredibolt is feeling good, it makes sense to take a shot in such a wide-open spot.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.