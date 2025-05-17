Preakness Stakes Expert Picks & Predictions for 2025 Race Today

The second leg of the Triple Crown is finally here!

We also asked some of our FanDuel TV experts to weigh in on which horse they think will be the night's big winner.

2025 Preakness Expert Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Here are all of the expert picks:

Caleb Keller - #6 River Thames (9-2)

- #6 River Thames (9-2) Caton Bredar - #8 Clever Again (5-1)

#8 Clever Again (5-1) Matt Carothers - #3 American Promise (15-1)

- #3 American Promise (15-1) Matt Bernier - #8 Clever Again (5-1)

- #8 Clever Again (5-1) Joaquin Jaime - #2 Journalism (8-5)

- #2 Journalism (8-5) Gabby Gaudet - #6 River Thames (9-2)

- #6 River Thames (9-2) Todd Schrupp - #8 Journalism (8-5)

- #8 Journalism (8-5) Dave Weaver - #8 Journalism (8-5)

- #8 Journalism (8-5) Geena Lucille - #3 American Promise (15-1)

- #3 American Promise (15-1) Simon Bray - #8 Journalism (8-5)

Learn about each horse, jockeys, trainers, and more at FanDuel Research.

