Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match

📊 The First Goal Structure — Why Portugal Score Early & Who Scores It

Portugal scored in the 6th minute vs DR Congo via a João Neves header from a Bruno Fernandes FK delivery. FOX Sports: "there will be an opportunity for Portugal to get another early goal." Against Uzbekistan, who sit even deeper than DR Congo, Portugal's set pieces will be even more frequent from the opening minutes. Messi scored a hat-trick yesterday and broke the WC goals record. Portugal face maximum pressure to deliver a statement performance. Al Jazeera: "The football world is braced for a bounce-back performance from the ageing superstar forward." This creates aggressive, high-tempo play from Portugal — exactly the conditions for an early first goal. Uzbekistan's plan is to sit deep — but that means Portugal will dominate possession, earn corners and free kicks, and create the set-piece-driven first goal opportunities that define their scoring pattern. RotoWire: "Portugal will dominate the ball and try to break Uzbekistan down through Bruno Fernandes between the lines." The return math: $10 on Fernandes anytime at +145 returns $24.50. $10 on Fernandes first goal at +475 returns $57.50. Same player, same underlying thesis — 3.3× better payout by specifying he scores first. If you believe Portugal score early, the first goal pays enormously.

The 6th-minute Neves goal vs DR Congo came from a Bruno Fernandes FK delivery — the exact same weapon Portugal carry into today's match. Against Uzbekistan's set-piece vulnerability (rated "poor" by ESPN after Colombia), that delivery could produce the first goal even earlier.