Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match

Portugal vs Uzbekistan First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group K | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 1:00 PM ET · NRG STADIUM · HOUSTON TX (INDOORS) · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Portugal vs Uzbekistan: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Ronaldo ~+300 · Fernandes ~+475 · Neto +600 · Conceição +650 · Neves +950 · Vitinha +1300. First goal pays 2.8× anytime return. Portugal scored in 6' vs DRC. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇵🇹
Portugal ML
-550
Over 2.5
-178
BTS Yes
+140
🇺🇿
Uzbekistan ML
+1400
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Pays — 2.8× Anytime Return on Every Pick
Every first goalscorer on this board pays approximately 2.8–3× more than the equivalent anytime price. Ronaldo ~+300 vs ~-165 anytime. Fernandes ~+475 vs ~+145 anytime. Neves ~+950 vs ~+260 anytime. Portugal scored in the 6th minute vs DR Congo — and with Messi's hat-trick yesterday, Portugal come out with maximum urgency. The early opener is the most likely scoring pattern. The first goal market concentrates enormous value on identifying the right player from a team expected to dominate from minute one.
⭐ Neves ~+950 first goal · scored at 6' vs DRC via Fernandes FK · exact repeat route today · $10→$105💎 Fernandes ~+475 first goal · FOX "he will score" · SI explicit pick · set piece primary · 3.3× anytime🐐 Ronaldo ~+300 first goal · 2.8× better than anytime -165 · PK opener = massive return
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Is the Play Today
Portugal scored in the 6th minute against DR Congo. Against Uzbekistan — who allowed 15 shots and 3 goals to Colombia — the expectation is another fast start. FOX Sports: "there will be an opportunity for Portugal to get another early goal, as it did against Congo." This match has "early Portugal goal" written all over it: maximum motivation after Messi's hat-trick, a must-win situation, a bounce-back mentality from Martinez's side, and an opponent that conceded 3 to Colombia with just 5 penalty-area touches of their own. The first goal market at 2.8–3× the anytime price concentrates all of that directional energy into a single high-reward proposition. When Portugal score early and often — as Uzbekistan's defensive weakness suggests they will — the first goal cashes at premium odds.
📊 The First Goal Structure — Why Portugal Score Early & Who Scores It
Portugal scored in the 6th minute vs DR Congo via a João Neves header from a Bruno Fernandes FK delivery. FOX Sports: "there will be an opportunity for Portugal to get another early goal." Against Uzbekistan, who sit even deeper than DR Congo, Portugal's set pieces will be even more frequent from the opening minutes.Messi scored a hat-trick yesterday and broke the WC goals record. Portugal face maximum pressure to deliver a statement performance. Al Jazeera: "The football world is braced for a bounce-back performance from the ageing superstar forward." This creates aggressive, high-tempo play from Portugal — exactly the conditions for an early first goal.Uzbekistan's plan is to sit deep — but that means Portugal will dominate possession, earn corners and free kicks, and create the set-piece-driven first goal opportunities that define their scoring pattern. RotoWire: "Portugal will dominate the ball and try to break Uzbekistan down through Bruno Fernandes between the lines."The return math: $10 on Fernandes anytime at +145 returns $24.50. $10 on Fernandes first goal at +475 returns $57.50. Same player, same underlying thesis — 3.3× better payout by specifying he scores first. If you believe Portugal score early, the first goal pays enormously.
The 6th-minute Neves goal vs DR Congo came from a Bruno Fernandes FK delivery — the exact same weapon Portugal carry into today's match. Against Uzbekistan's set-piece vulnerability (rated "poor" by ESPN after Colombia), that delivery could produce the first goal even earlier.
⭐ Primary Pick: Fernandes First Goalscorer ~+475
⭐ PRIMARY · gambling911 +475 · FOX "HE WILL SCORE" · SI EXPLICIT · 3.3× ANYTIME · SET PIECE PRIMARY
Bruno Fernandes · AM/No.10 · Man Utd
gambling911 confirmed +475 first goal · anytime +145 · 3.3× premium · SET PIECE PRIMARY (3/game) · $10→$57.50
First Goal FD
~+475
$10→$57.50
Anytime
~+145
gambling911 live board confirms: Fernandes +475 first goal (vs +145 anytime). FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Portugal needs to put Bruno Fernandes in a position to score, even if that means hurting Ronaldo's feelings. Fernandes needs to shoot, and I think he will." SI Betting explicit: "I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes." The return math: $10 at +145 anytime returns $24.50. $10 at +475 first goal returns $57.50. Same player, same underlying belief — 3.3× better payout for specifying he scores first.The Fernandes first goal scenario: Portugal win a free kick or corner in the first 20 minutes — Fernandes either delivers to a teammate who scores or strikes directly from range. The Neves 6th-minute header vs DR Congo came from exactly a Fernandes FK delivery. Today: same setup, same weapons, same weakness in Uzbekistan's set-piece defence. A direct Fernandes FK curling past Yusupov = $10 → $57.50.
🎯 The Return Math: +475 First Goal vs +145 Anytime
$10 on Fernandes anytime at +145 → $24.50 total. $10 on Fernandes first goal at +475 → $57.50 total. If you believe Fernandes scores (FOX and SI both say he will), the first goal pays $33 more for the same underlying belief. The only added risk: Ronaldo, Neto, Conceição, or Neves scores Portugal's opener instead. With Portugal's wide attack generating multiple early chances, Fernandes's specific first-goal probability is lower than his anytime — but the premium return makes it the best use of that belief.
Fernandes first goal at +475 is the primary pick because his set-piece primary role gives him a meaningful direct-shot probability on Portugal's first dangerous FK or corner. If he curls one in from 25 yards in the 15th minute — $10 becomes $57.50. $10 at +475 returns $57.50.
💎 FD RESEARCH vs DRC +245 · UZB ~+300 · PK OPENER ROUTE · 2.8× ANYTIME RETURN · MESSI MOTIVATION
Cristiano Ronaldo · ST · First Goalscorer
FD Research +245 vs DRC · vs weaker UZB ~+300 · gambling911 +220 · $10→$40+
First Goal FD
~+300
Anytime
~-165
FD Research confirmed Ronaldo at +245 first goal vs DR Congo. Against Uzbekistan (weaker), gambling911's live board opens at +220. The return math: Ronaldo anytime at -165 → $10 returns $16.06. Ronaldo first goal at ~+300 → $10 returns $40. That is 2.8× better for the same player opening the scoring. The scenario: Portugal win an early PK in the first 20 minutes — Ronaldo converts. Any Portuguese penalty = Ronaldo first goal, cashing ~+300.Squawka explicitly predicts "Ronaldo on the scoresheet" in a 3-0 Portugal win. Al Jazeera: "The football world is braced for a bounce-back performance from the ageing superstar forward." Messi hat-trick yesterday = maximum Ronaldo motivation. At ~+300, this dramatically outperforms laying -165 for the same player scoring. $10 at +300 returns $40.
Ronaldo first goal at ~+300 is the value framing for anyone who wants to back him. Always use first goal over anytime for Ronaldo — the PK route to opening scorer is realistic and the 2.8× premium is significant. $10 at +300 returns $40 vs just $16.06 for the same player via anytime.
💎 Repeat Route Value: Neves First Goalscorer ~+950
💎 gambling911 +950 · SCORED DRC OPENER (6') EXACTLY THIS WAY · FERNANDES FK DELIVERY REPEAT
gambling911 confirms: Neves +950 first goal (vs +260 anytime = 3.65× premium). $10→$105. He scored Portugal's opening goal vs DR Congo in the 6th minute with a glancing header from a Bruno Fernandes FK delivery. Both Neves and Fernandes start today in identical positions. The exact same delivery route — Fernandes FK, Neves arriving late at the back post — is set up identically against Uzbekistan's weaker set-piece defence. This is the most specific "repeat exact scenario" on the entire board.Yahoo: "João Neves had opened the scoring with a sixth-minute glancing header." FOX Sports confirms Portugal scored early vs DRC and expects "another early goal" vs Uzbekistan. RotoWire: Fernandes delivers 3 FKs/game. ESPN: Uzbekistan's set-piece defence was "poor" vs Colombia. Neves first goal at +950 = $10 → $105. The highest-value repeat-route bet on the board.
Neves at +950 is the standout value pick — he already demonstrated the exact scoring route and both players recreate it today against a worse defensive unit. 3.65× his anytime premium. $10 at +950 returns $105.
gambling911 confirms: Neto +600 first goal (vs +165 anytime = 3.6× premium). $10→$70. He assisted the Neves 6th-minute opener vs DRC — his deliveries from the left are often Portugal's first danger moments. If Neto drives inside and scores directly in the opening 25 minutes, his +600 cashes at outstanding value. His direct running at Uzbekistan's Karimov creates the earliest chances from wide play.gambling911 confirms: Conceição +650 first goal (vs +175 anytime = 3.7× premium). $10→$75. He starts at RW for the first time this tournament — getting the nod over Bernardo Silva. His first WC start gives him maximum motivation to make an impact early. SI: "Added some directness and energy to Portugal's flanks." If Conceição drives at Uzbekistan's left WB and converts in the opening 25 minutes, that's $75 for $10.
Neto (+600) and Conceição (+650) both pay 3.6–3.7× their anytime odds for first scorer. At $10 each, these are the best wide-player first-goal values on the board. Pair one with Fernandes +475 for a two-pronged first-goal portfolio covering the AM and one wide channel.
🎯 DART · VITINHA +1300 FIRST GOAL · GOAL.COM SCORER PREDICTION · PSG DM · $5 ONLY
Vitinha · DM · PSG · First Goalscorer Dart
gambling911 confirmed +1300 · Goal.com prediction includes Vitinha as scorer · $5 dart · $5→$70
First Goal FD
+1300
gambling911 confirms Vitinha at +1300 first goal. Goal.com's predicted scorers for this match include "Vitinha" among Portugal's goal contributors — the only external source explicitly naming him. He plays DM but occasionally bursts forward when Portugal dominate possession. At +1300, if Vitinha drives forward from deep and connects early, $5 returns $70. $5 maximum only — pure entertainment dart backed by Goal.com's scorer pick.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
First Goal FD
Anytime FD
⭐ Fernandes · POR AM · FOX + SI EXPLICIT · PRIMARY PICK · SET PIECE 3/G · 3.3× ANYTIME
gambling911 +475 · $10→$57.50 · confirmed starter · FK curler or late box arrival
~+475
~+145
🐐 Ronaldo · POR ST · PK OPENER ROUTE · 2.8× ANYTIME · MESSI MOTIVATION · $10→$40
gambling911 +220 · FD Research +245 vs DRC · ~+300 vs UZB · always use first goal over anytime
~+300
~-165
💎 Pedro Neto · POR LW · ASSISTED DRC OPENER · DIRECT WIDE FIRST GOAL · 3.6× ANYTIME
gambling911 +600 · $10→$70 · starting LW · drives at Uzbekistan's right WB early
+600
+165
💎 Conceição · POR RW · FIRST WC START · DIRECT RUNNER · 3.7× ANYTIME · $10→$75
gambling911 +650 · starting RW over Bernardo · first WC start · new starter energy
+650
+175
Bernardo Silva · POR AM · bench · set piece secondary · first goal if he enters
gambling911 +750 · bench today · $10→$85 · enters if Portugal need creativity
+750
+200
💎 J. Neves · POR DM · SCORED DRC (6') via FERNANDES FK · EXACT REPEAT · 3.65× · $10→$105
gambling911 +950 · highest-value repeat-route bet · same delivery setup today
+950
+260
🎯 Vitinha · POR DM · Goal.com scorer prediction · forward runs from deep · $5 dart
gambling911 +1300 · $5 dart only · $5→$70
+1300
+380
🎯 Fayzullaev · UZB AM · scored 1st UZB WC goal vs Colombia · extreme counter dart · $2 max
gambling911 +3500 · $2 max only · requires UZB to score BEFORE Portugal
+3500
+1100
First goal odds: Fernandes +475, Ronaldo +220, Neto +600, Conceição +650, Bernardo +750, Neves +950, Vitinha +1300, Fayzullaev +3500 all confirmed gambling911 live board for Portugal vs Uzbekistan · FD Research baseline: Ronaldo +245 first goal vs DRC · Check FanDuel live board for exact prices · Must be 21+
📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Portugal vs Uzbekistan · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Fernandes first goal (~+475 · FOX + SI explicit · 3.3× anytime · set piece primary · $10→$57.50)
Primary pick · FK curler or late box arrival · same underlying belief as anytime +145 but 3.3× the return
~+475
🐐 #2 — Ronaldo first goal (~+300 · PK opener · Messi motivation · ALWAYS prefer over anytime -165)
~+300 · $10→$40 · 2.8× anytime · PK route makes this the only way to back Ronaldo
~+300
💎 #3 — Neto first goal (+600 · assisted DRC opener · wide first goal · 3.6× anytime · $10→$70)
gambling911 confirmed · starting LW · direct running at UZB right WB
+600
💎 #4 — Conceição first goal (+650 · first WC start · direct RW · 3.7× anytime · $10→$75)
gambling911 confirmed · starting RW fresh · new starter first goal angle
+650
💎 #5 — Neves first goal (+950 · SCORED DRC (6') via Fernandes FK · exact repeat · $10→$105)
gambling911 confirmed · 3.65× anytime · highest-value repeat-route bet on the entire board
+950
🎯 Dart — Vitinha +1300 (Goal.com scorer prediction · forward runs from DM · $5 max → $70)
+1300 · $5 only · Goal.com explicitly named Vitinha as a scorer for this match
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · First goal odds: Fernandes +475 / Ronaldo +220 / Neto +600 / Conceição +650 / Bernardo +750 / Neves +950 / Vitinha +1300 / Fayzullaev +3500 all confirmed gambling911 live board for Portugal vs Uzbekistan · FD Research baseline: Ronaldo +245 first goal vs DRC · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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