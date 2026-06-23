Portugal vs Uzbekistan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026

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🚨 OFFICIAL CONFIRMED LINEUPS — TEAM SHEETS SUBMITTED TO FIFA
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🚨 SURPRISE: Félix STARTS · Conceição & Bernardo Silva both bench · Neto-Ronaldo-Félix front three · Uzbekistan: new GK Nematov replaces Yusupov · Portugal -550 · BTS Yes +140
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · Kickoff 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🚨 LINEUP SURPRISE — FÉLIX IN · CONCEIÇÃO & BERNARDO BOTH BENCH · LEÃO BENCH
Yahoo Sports (official confirmed): Portugal XI — Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Félix. The big shock: João Félix gets the start over Francisco Conceição AND Bernardo Silva — both are on the bench. Rafael Leão also remains on the bench. Uzbekistan shock: new GK Abduvohid Nematov replaces the previously projected Yusupov between the sticks. Martínez goes with an attacking trio of Neto-Ronaldo-Félix as his front three.
🚨 What the Lineup Surprise Means — Félix Over Conceição
The biggest selection surprise: Martínez goes with João Félix in the starting XI over both Francisco Conceição AND Bernardo Silva, with Rafael Leão also consigned to the bench. The front three of Pedro Neto (LW), Cristiano Ronaldo (ST), and João Félix (RW) gives Portugal maximum technical creativity but also raises the question of directness — Conceição was specifically praised for "adding directness and energy" (SI) off the bench vs DR Congo, and many expected him to start. Félix — formerly of Atlético Madrid, Barca, now Al Nassr alongside Ronaldo — brings elite technical ability and a tendency to drift centrally, potentially creating space for Ronaldo's runs. Yahoo: "the big shock is former Milan flop Joao Felix stepping in, sending Bernardo Silva to the touchline."
🚨 Confirmed Lineup Changes vs DR Congo — What Martínez Changed
IN ✅ — Rúben Dias · CB · Man City · returns from knock · replaces Araújo out-jumped for DRC equaliser
OUT ❌ — Tomás Araújo · CB · Benfica · bench · conceded aerial duel for DR Congo equaliser
🚨 IN SURPRISE ✅ — João Félix · RW/AM · Al Nassr · starts over Conceição AND Bernardo Silva
OUT ❌ — Bernardo Silva · AM · Man City → Real Madrid (Jul 1) · drops to bench · set piece secondary
BENCH — Conceição, Leão, Ramos, Bernardo, Araújo · all available · Ramos likely ~60' entry
🇵🇹 Portugal Starting XI — Official Confirmed
Manager: Roberto Martínez · Formation: 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 hybrid · Source: Yahoo Sports official confirmed (June 23, 2026) · ⚠️ Félix surprise start · Dias returns · Neto-Ronaldo-Félix front three
ATTACKING END
PEDRO NETO
LW · Chelsea
Assisted DRC goal
RONALDO
ST · Age 41 · PK taker
10-game WC drought
J. FÉLIX 🚨
RW · Al Nassr
Surprise starter!
B. FERNANDES
CM/AM · Man Utd · FK primary (3/g)
J. NEVES
DM · PSG · scored DRC
R. DIAS ✅
CB · Man City · returns
N. MENDES
LB · PSG · FK (1)
Set pieces: B. Fernandes (3/game) · Bernardo Silva (1) · N. Mendes (1) · Pedro Neto · Conceição · Cancelo — RotoWire
Source: Yahoo Sports official confirmed lineups · June 23, 2026
🇵🇹 Portugal Official XI — Player-by-Player Notes
🚨 João Félix · RW · Al Nassr — SURPRISE STARTER
The biggest selection surprise. Félix starts over Conceição AND Bernardo Silva — both on the bench. His technical ability and intelligence off the ball gives Portugal a different dynamic on the right. Félix drifts centrally, potentially giving Ronaldo more space to operate. Former Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, now Al Nassr alongside Ronaldo — comfortable chemistry. Yahoo: "the big shock is former Milan flop Joao Felix stepping in, sending Bernardo Silva to the touchline." Check FD live board for updated Félix anytime scorer prop.
✅ Rúben Dias · CB · Man City — RETURNS
Confirmed in the official XI. Replaces Araújo who was out-jumped for DR Congo's equaliser. Dias's commanding presence directly addresses the weakness that cost Portugal the clean sheet. Partners Renato Veiga in central defence.
Bruno Fernandes · CM/AM · Man Utd — SET PIECE PRIMARY
Confirmed starter. RotoWire: corners and free kicks at 3 per game. FOX: "Portugal needs to put Bruno Fernandes in a position to score." He assisted the Neves 6th-minute goal vs DRC via FK delivery. In a 4-3-3 shape, Fernandes plays as the most advanced of the three midfielders. FD: ~+145 anytime / ~+475 first goal.
Pedro Neto · LW · Chelsea — CONFIRMED STARTER
Confirmed starter at LW. Assisted Portugal's only goal vs DR Congo. Sports Interaction: "+105 to Score or Assist." Gambling911: +165 anytime / +600 first goal.
João Neves · DM · PSG — SCORED vs DR Congo (6')
Confirmed in double-pivot alongside Vitinha. Scored via 6th-minute glancing header from Fernandes FK. Late-arriving runs from DM are live scoring route — gambling911 confirms +260 anytime / +950 first goal (highest-value repeat-route on the board). $10 at +950 returns $105.
⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo · ST · Al Nassr · Age 41
Confirmed starter — Martínez keeps faith with the 41-year-old. Primary PK taker. Messi scored a hat-trick yesterday — maximum motivation. 10 straight major tournament games without a goal. FD: ~-165 anytime / ~+300 first goal (always prefer first goal over anytime for Ronaldo). Squawka: "3-0 win with Ronaldo on the scoresheet."
🪑 Portugal Bench — Key Impact Players
Francisco Conceição (RW, Juventus) — Surprise omission. Expected to start after direct cameo vs DRC. Bench today — likely to enter second half if Portugal need more directness.
Gonçalo Ramos (ST, PSG) — Most clinical finisher. FOX FD ~-115 anytime. Will enter ~60' if Portugal need goals. Goal.com explicit anytime pick.
Bernardo Silva (AM, Man City → Real Madrid) — set piece secondary (1/game). Bench today. Enters if Félix or Portugal creativity needs a boost.
Rafael Leão (LW, AC Milan) — direct pace off bench. Also behind Neto and Conceição in the wide pecking order.
Tomás Araújo (CB, Benfica) — dropped for Dias. Available. Started vs DRC and was out-jumped for the equaliser.
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Starting XI — Official Confirmed
Manager: Fabio Cannavaro · Formation: 3-4-2-1 · Source: Yahoo Sports official confirmed (June 23, 2026) · 🚨 GK CHANGE: Nematov replaces Yusupov · Khusanov (Man City) confirmed CB · Fayzullaev confirmed · Shomurodov captain
ATTACKING END
SHOMURODOV
ST · captain · ex-Roma
FAYZULLAEV
AM · scored vs COL
NEMATOV 🚨
GK · replaces Yusupov!
🚨 GK CHANGE: Nematov replaces Yusupov — surprise Cannavaro selection · unfamiliar with Portugal set pieces
Khusanov (Man City) confirmed CB · Fayzullaev confirmed AM · BTS carrier · scored vs Colombia
Source: Yahoo Sports official confirmed lineups · June 23, 2026
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Official XI — GK Change & Key Notes
🚨 GK CHANGE: Abduvohid Nematov replaces Utkir Yusupov. Yahoo Sports confirmed. Cannavaro opts for a fresh goalkeeper after Yusupov conceded 3 to Colombia. Nematov is an unknown quantity against Portugal's set-piece delivery — Fernandes 3 FKs/game against an unfamiliar goalkeeper adds an extra dimension to Portugal's dead-ball threat.
Fayzullaev confirmed starting AM — scored Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup goal vs Colombia (61st min). His counter-attack threat is Uzbekistan's primary scoring route. BTS Yes +140 rests on him finding one counter-attack moment as DR Congo did vs Portugal.
Khusanov (Man City) confirmed in the back three. Most elite individual Uzbekistan field. Primary task: deal with Ronaldo's aerial threat and Félix's drifting runs. Ashurmatov confirmed despite calf concern. Set pieces: Fayzullaev (2), Khamdamov (1) — RotoWire.
RotoWire: "Uzbekistan will sit in, stay compact, and try to frustrate, breaking through Fayzullaev and Shomurodov when they win the ball." The GK change to Nematov means his command of the box against Fernandes FK deliveries is an unknown variable — which marginally enhances the BTS Yes and Portugal set-piece scoring cases.
⚽ How the Confirmed Lineups Affect the Betting Markets
📊 Lineup Impact on Key Markets — What Changes With Félix In
🚨 Félix starting → Check FD live board for updated Félix anytime scorer odds NOW
João Félix was NOT in the predicted starting XI — his confirmed start means his anytime scorer odds on FanDuel will shift tighter. Conceição's odds (+175 anytime) may drift since he's on the bench, while Félix prices tighten as a confirmed starter. Check FD live board immediately. His technical ability and tendency to arrive late in the box makes him a genuine scoring threat.
BTS Yes +140 — Unchanged. Fayzullaev confirmed. GK change marginally boosts BTS case.
The BTS Yes +140 case is unchanged — Fayzullaev confirmed in the XI. The GK change to Nematov (unfamiliar with Portugal's set-piece patterns) marginally enhances the BTS argument. BTS Yes +140 remains the primary bet.
Over 2.5 -178 — Unchanged. Félix adds creativity to the front three.
The front three of Neto-Ronaldo-Félix is a high-quality technical trio. Over 2.5 -178 unchanged.
Neves first goal +950 — Enhanced by GK change. Fernandes FK delivery + unfamiliar Nematov.
The Neves first goal at +950 scenario — glancing header from Fernandes FK, as happened vs DRC — is marginally enhanced by a new Uzbekistan GK unfamiliar with Fernandes's delivery patterns. Same setup, same takers, unknown goalkeeper. $10 at +950 returns $105. Best value repeat-route on the board.
Ramos bench ~-115 anytime — Unchanged. Still the best pure value play.
Ramos confirmed on the bench. FOX FD ~-115 anytime unchanged. Likely entry around 60 minutes if Portugal need goals. Still the best pure value on the entire board — Portugal's most clinical finisher at near-even money.
💰 Key Odds Reference — FanDuel Sportsbook · All Confirmed Markets
+140
⭐ BTS Yes — primary pick · Fayzullaev confirmed in lineup · UZB GK change boosts
-178
⭐ Over 2.5 Goals — CBS Green · Neto-Ronaldo-Félix front three
~-115
⭐ Ramos anytime — FOX FD ~-115 · BEST VALUE · bench · likely ~60' entry · clinical finisher
~+145
💎 Fernandes anytime — gambling911 +145 · FOX + SI explicit · 3 FK/game · confirmed starter
📈 LIVE
🚨 Félix anytime — CONFIRMED STARTER · CHECK FD LIVE BOARD NOW for updated odds
~-165
🐐 Ronaldo anytime — FOX FD -165 · PK taker · prefer first goal ~+300 for 2.8× better return
+950
💎 Neves first goal — gambling911 +950 · scored DRC (6') via Fernandes FK · repeat route enhanced by GK change
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group K · Portugal vs Uzbekistan · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston
Bet Portugal vs Uzbekistan — All Markets
Portugal -550 · BTS Yes +140 · Over 2.5 -178 · Ramos ~-115 · Fernandes ~+145 · Félix (check live) · Ronaldo ~-165
Official confirmed lineups via Yahoo Sports June 23, 2026 · Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Félix · Uzbekistan: Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov · Set pieces: B. Fernandes 3/game, UZB: Fayzullaev 2, Khamdamov 1 — RotoWire · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly