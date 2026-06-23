Portugal vs Uzbekistan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026

Francisco Conceição (RW, Juventus) — Surprise omission. Expected to start after direct cameo vs DRC. Bench today — likely to enter second half if Portugal need more directness.

Gonçalo Ramos (ST, PSG) — Most clinical finisher. FOX FD ~-115 anytime. Will enter ~60' if Portugal need goals. Goal.com explicit anytime pick.

Bernardo Silva (AM, Man City → Real Madrid) — set piece secondary (1/game). Bench today. Enters if Félix or Portugal creativity needs a boost.

Rafael Leão (LW, AC Milan) — direct pace off bench. Also behind Neto and Conceição in the wide pecking order.

Tomás Araújo (CB, Benfica) — dropped for Dias. Available. Started vs DRC and was out-jumped for the equaliser.