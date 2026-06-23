MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Brandon Marsh 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Ceddanne Rafaela to Score a Run

Rafael Devers 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Phillies vs. Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Brandon Marsh -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Zack Littell is having a rough season for the Washington Nationals, and that gives the Philadelphia Phillies' offense big-time upside today.

Littell -- who is expected to be a bulk reliever today -- has struggled to a 5.31 SIERA and 13.1% strikeout rate. Lefty bats have tagged him for a .421 wOBA and 3.82 homers per nine. I wrote up Bryce Harper as one of my favorite home run bets for today, and I'm also going to Brandon Marsh in the H/R/RBI market.

Marsh is quietly putting together a quality season offensively, producing a .359 wOBA and 10 bombs -- just one homer shy of his 2025 output. Marsh is at his best versus right-handers, amassing a .380 wOBA and 38.9% hard-hit rate in the split.

When Littell is pulled, the good times can continue as Washington has the second-worst reliever xFIP.

Likely to hit in the heart of the lineup behind the Phils' top bats, Marsh to drive in a run at +155 odds is a viable prop, too, but I'm playing it safer and like this market because it offers Marsh a few routes to cash.

Red Sox vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Record A Run To Record A Run Ceddanne Rafaela -165 View more odds in Sportsbook

With southpaw Sean Sullivan on the mound for the Colorado Rockies, Ceddanne Rafaela might be in the leadoff slot tonight, and that puts me on Rafaela to score a run.

Rafaela has a .340 wOBA this season and has been excellent with the platoon advantage, registering a .390 wOBA, 42.9% hard-hit rate and 40.5% fly-ball rate against left-handers. Add in a huge park-factor bump at Coors, and Rafaela can cook tonight.

Sullivan has just seven MLB innings to his name. He wasn't doing all that well in Triple-A this year, posting a 5.49 xFIP before getting called up. After going three scoreless frames in his MLB debut, Sullivan permitted eight earned runs in four innings last time out.

The Boston Red Sox hold -125 odds to go over 5.5 runs, and with Rafaela in his preferred split, I think he's got a better shot to score a run than these -165 odds imply.

A's vs. Giants, 9:46 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Rafael Devers -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

I really like the San Francisco Giants' offense today versus Athletics starter Aaron Civale, and that pushes me to this Rafael Devers prop.

Civale has struggled his way to a 5.12 SIERA and 15.4% K rate this season. He's given up at least five earned runs in three consecutive outings, and he's getting obliterated by lefty bats to the tune of a .415 wOBA and 2.18 jacks per nine innings.

Enter Devers.

After a slow start to the year, Devers has picked it up, generating a .400 wOBA in May and a 44.2% hard-hit rate in June. He's got a .341 wOBA with the platoon advantage this season, and San Fran's offense as a whole is rolling right now as they have the sixth-best wOBA over the past 30 days (.332).

Facing a righty and with the Giants offense in a groove, Devers has good RBI and run-scoring potential today. Him to record at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite player prop of the night.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.