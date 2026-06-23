Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group K

All Portugal players available except Tomás Araújo (Al Jazeera confirmed). Rúben Dias returns to replace Araújo — who was out-jumped for DR Congo's equaliser. The narrative context: a day after Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time highest scorer with a hat-trick, the focus shifts to his great rival. Ronaldo's WC drought now at 10 straight major tournament games. Today is the ideal context for it to end.

⭐ BTS Yes +140 (Lineups.com primary) · Uzbekistan scored vs Colombia · Portugal conceded vs DR Congo 🇵🇹 Portugal bounce-back mode · Conceição starts (more direct than Bernardo) · Neves scored opener vs DRC 🏟️ INDOORS · NRG Stadium Houston · temperature-controlled · kickoff 1PM ET / 17:00 UTC

⚽ The Story So Far — Portugal Need a Reaction

Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo set off a tournament firestorm — one shot on target, 0.65 xG, and a Yoane Wissa header in stoppage time that turned a drab win into a crisis. Coach Roberto Martínez said his players started brightly but "lost discipline and structure after the first 20 minutes." Now, a day after Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time highest scorer with a hat-trick, Portugal face the exact opportunity they need: a World Cup debutant desperate for their first-ever WC win. Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia but showed character — they led briefly through Fayzullaev and scored their first-ever World Cup goal. Cannavaro's side will attempt the exact same DR Congo blueprint: sit deep, stay compact, strike on the counter. Portugal know it's coming. The question is whether Martínez's lineup changes — Dias in, Conceição starting — produce the response the nation demands.

Group K Standings Colombia vs DR Congo kicks off tonight simultaneously 🥇 Colombia · 3pts · +2 GD · Beat Uzbekistan 3-1 Group leaders 🥈 DR Congo · 1pt · 0 GD · Drew Portugal 1-1 vs Colombia tonight Portugal · 1pt · 0 GD · Drew DR Congo 1-1 · MUST WIN Win = 4pts, strong position Uzbekistan · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost Colombia 3-1 · 1st WC Must win to stay alive

🇵🇹 Portugal Starting XI — 4-2-3-1

Manager: Roberto Martínez · SI/RotoWire/Sports Mole consensus · ✅ All players available except Araújo · Dias returns · Conceição starts over Bernardo · Official XI due ~75 mins before kickoff (12:45 PM ET)

RONALDO ST · 41 · 10-game WC drought · PK CONCEIÇÃO RW · Juventus · starts B. FERNANDES AM · FK primary (3/g) PEDRO NETO LW · Chelsea · assisted DRC VITINHA DM · PSG J. NEVES DM · PSG · scored vs DRC CANCELO RB · Barca R. DIAS ✅ CB · Man City · returns R. VEIGA CB · Villarreal N. MENDES LB · PSG · FK (1) D. COSTA GK · Porto Set pieces: B. Fernandes (3/game) · Bernardo Silva (1) · N. Mendes (1) · Pedro Neto · Conceição · Cancelo — RotoWire confirmed

🇵🇹 Portugal Key Player Notes — What Changed From DR Congo ✅ Rúben Dias · CB · Manchester City — RETURNS Al Jazeera confirmed: all Portugal players available except Tomás Araújo. SI: "The Manchester City star should return to the defense after shaking off a knock, replacing Tomás Araujo who was out-jumped for DR Congo's goal." Dias's commanding aerial presence and defensive leadership is the single most important tactical change from the opener — directly addressing the exact weakness that cost Portugal a clean sheet against DR Congo. Francisco Conceição · RW · Juventus — STARTS SI: "Added some directness and energy to Portugal's flanks after replacing Bernardo Silva." RotoWire confirmed starter — expected ahead of Bernardo in the wide role. His direct running at Uzbekistan's wide defenders immediately provides the pace and incision that was absent from Portugal's plodding opener. FD: ~+200 anytime scorer prop. João Neves · DM · PSG — Scored vs DR Congo Yahoo: "João Neves had opened the scoring with a sixth-minute glancing header, and the midfielder will be prominent once more against Uzbekistan in what many have described as the midfield trio of the tournament." His late-arriving runs from midfield are a genuine scoring route. FD Research: Neves ~+270 anytime. ⭐ Bruno Fernandes · AM · Man Utd — SET PIECE PRIMARY RotoWire confirmed: corners and free kicks at 3 per game. SI explicit best bet: "target Bruno Fernandes instead of Ronaldo." FD Research confirmed +210 anytime vs DR Congo. RotoWire: "Portugal's creativity runs through Bruno Fernandes finding space between the lines. If Fernandes is allowed to turn and pick passes, Portugal will carve out chances." His range from set pieces and open play makes him the most multidimensional scorer prop on the Portugal board. Pedro Neto · LW · Chelsea Assisted Portugal's only goal vs DR Congo (the Neves header). Confirmed starter. Sports Interaction confirmed: "+105 to Score or Assist" — essentially a coin flip at plus money. Most active wide player in the opener — starts again with full confidence. ⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo · ST · Al-Nassr · Age 41 Al Jazeera: "A day after Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time highest scorer, the focus shifts to his great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, with the football world braced for a bounce-back performance." 10 straight major tournament games without a goal. 3 shots, 0 on target, 25 touches vs DR Congo. Primary PK taker. SI: "Ronaldo has now played 10 major tournament games without a goal. Interestingly, however, he has still scored in six of his last nine internationals." FD Research confirmed: ~-150 anytime / ~+300 first goal / ~+330 2+.

🪑 Portugal Bench — Key Options Gonçalo Ramos (ST) — Portugal's most clinical finisher · Squawka: "He is the obvious replacement if Ronaldo fails to deliver again" · $5 scorer dart if he comes on Bernardo Silva (AM/W) — drops to bench after Conceição given the nod · set piece secondary (1/game RotoWire) Rafael Leão (LW) — direct alternative to Neto · AC Milan pace off bench Tomás Araújo (CB) — out-jumped for DRC goal · drops to bench for Dias João Félix (AM) — attacking option from bench · possible wide role

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Starting XI — 3-4-2-1

Manager: Fabio Cannavaro · ESPN/SI/RotoWire consensus · ⚠️ Ashurmatov (calf) game-time · No other injury concerns · Fayzullaev secured his place with WC first goal vs Colombia

SHOMURODOV ST · captain · reference point FAYZULLAEV AM · scored vs COL URUNOV AM · creative KARIMOV WB-R MOZGOVOY CM SHUKUROV CM NASRULLAEV WB-L KHUSANOV CB · Man City ASHURMATOV CB ⚠️ calf ABDULLAEV CB YUSUPOV GK ⚠️ Ashurmatov calf — game-time · if absent, cover CB steps in Khusanov (Man City) — most elite individual · vs Ronaldo in the air

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan — The DR Congo Blueprint & Where Their Danger Lives Cannavaro will deploy the exact same blueprint DR Congo used: sit in a compact 3-4-2-1 block, frustrate Portugal's buildup, and strike quickly on the counter through Fayzullaev's pace. Worldcuplocaltime: "If Portugal move slowly, Cannavaro's side can stay in the match." Fayzullaev's goal vs Colombia came from exactly this: a moment of quality in transition. ESPN: "Portugal will have a lot of the ball... Uzbekistan's chances will perhaps come from turning over possession in good areas, and then springing forward with pace." Fayzullaev is their primary counter-attack weapon and BTS threat carrier. ESPN set-piece concern: "Set-pieces are another route to goal against this Portugal team — as Congo DR showed, through Wissa's goal. Uzbekistan have some height in their side, but they need to be better from set-pieces." This is the key BTS Yes structural support — Portugal remain vulnerable from aerial delivery. RotoWire: "Uzbekistan will sit in, stay compact, and try to frustrate, breaking through Fayzullaev and Shomurodov when they win the ball. Coach Cannavaro's side will be comfortable without much possession and will fancy their chances of staying in the game and nicking something, much as DR Congo did to Portugal." The BTS Yes +140 case rests on Uzbekistan nicking one on the counter, exactly as DR Congo did. RotoWire: "Uzbekistan will sit in, stay compact, and try to frustrate, breaking through Fayzullaev and Shomurodov when they win the ball. Coach Cannavaro's side will be comfortable without much possession and will fancy their chances of staying in the game and nicking something, much as DR Congo did to Portugal." The BTS Yes +140 case rests on Uzbekistan nicking one on the counter, exactly as DR Congo did.

⭐ Best Bets — Portugal vs Uzbekistan · All FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ BET #1 · LINEUPS.COM PRIMARY PICK · 5 OF 7 UZB MATCHES · DRC SET PIECE BLUEPRINT · +140 Both Teams to Score — Yes BTS in 5/7 UZB matches · POR conceded vs DRC · Uzbekistan use same counter blueprint · $10→$24 FanDuel +140 $10→$24 Lineups.com (FD primary confirmed): "BTS +140." Portugal BTS has hit in three straight matches and four of six overall. For Uzbekistan, BTS has hit in five of seven matches. The structural case for today: Cannavaro's side will deploy the exact DR Congo blueprint — sit deep, stay compact, nick one on the counter through Fayzullaev's pace. DR Congo proved Portugal are vulnerable to exactly this pattern. Even with Dias returning, one set piece or one counter moment from Fayzullaev is all Uzbekistan need. ESPN: "Set-pieces are another route to goal against this Portugal team — as Congo DR showed, through Wissa's goal. Uzbekistan have some height in their side." The Dias return addresses the aerial vulnerability to some extent, but Uzbekistan still have Shomurodov (6'2") and Khusanov (6'3") in the box. Any Uzbekistan corner could produce a BTS moment. $10 at +140 returns $24. BTS Yes +140 is the primary value bet. Uzbekistan's BTS record (5 of 7 matches), combined with Portugal's defensive vulnerability established vs DR Congo, makes this the clearest plus-money opportunity. Portugal winning 2-1 or 3-1 cashes BTS at +140 — giving you a $14 return on a $10 investment for the most likely multi-goal scoreline. The risk: a Portugal clean sheet. Dias's return and Portugal's bounce-back motivation slightly increase that risk, but Uzbekistan's counter quality (Fayzullaev scored vs Colombia) means it's not a lock.

⭐ BET #2 · CBS SPORTSLINE GREEN · POR 3.29 AVG LAST 7 WC · UZB MUST ATTACK · BOUNCE-BACK MODE Over 2.5 Total Goals CBS Green FD confirmed -178 · Portugal's last 7 WC games: avg 3.29 goals · $10→$15.62 FanDuel -178 $10→$15.62 CBS SportsLine Green (FD confirmed): Over 2.5 -178. Dating back over Portugal's last seven World Cup matches, those contests have averaged 3.29 total goals. Sportscasting supercomputer's top scorelines all exceed 2.5: 2-0 (12.2%), 3-0 (12.1%), 4-0 (9%), 3-1 (7.5%). With Portugal in bounce-back mode after Messi's hat-trick and Uzbekistan forced to attack to stay alive, the conditions for a high-scoring game are in place. At -178, you're paying a premium — the BTS Yes at +140 is better value for the same directional thesis if you think Uzbekistan score. $10 at -178 returns $15.62.

💎 COVERS PRIMARY · 18/26 WC WINS BY 2+ GOALS · DIAS IN · CONCEIÇÃO DIRECT · MESSI MOTIVATION Portugal -1.5 / -2.5 (Spread) Covers: -1.5 up to -150 · Sportscasting: -2.5 at -120 · check FD live board for exact price FD Spread -1.5 / -2.5 Covers (FD confirmed): "Back Portugal -1.5 up to -150. Victories at this World Cup tend to be emphatic: eighteen of the opening 26 wins have been by two or more goals." Sportscasting: "Portugal -2.5 at -120 is where the edge lives." Portugal scored 9-1 vs Armenia and 5-0 in WC qualifying. Today's motivation — responding to Messi's hat-trick, a must-win situation, the easiest opponent in the group — all point to Portugal going for it from minute one. Check FanDuel live board for current line.

💎 CONTRARIAN · COVERS UNDER PLAY · POR 0.65 xG vs DRC · UZB DEEP BLOCK · +135 Under 2.5 Total Goals Covers: "Under looks like the play at +130 or better" · 18/36 WC matches Under · $10→$23.50 Under FD +135 Covers explicit: "Under 2.5 has landed in 18 of the tournament's opening 36 matches. Taking into account Portugal's attacking concerns and Uzbekistan's conservative tactics, the Under looks like the play." Portugal's 0.65 xG vs DR Congo is one of the worst showings by a top-10 team in World Cup history. If Uzbekistan park their compact 3-4-2-1 block effectively all game, a 1-0 or 2-0 Portugal win cashes the Under. $10 at +135 returns $23.50. Contrarian value pick — pairs naturally with Portugal -1.5 (both point to a tight 2-0 Portugal win).

🎯 Key Scorer Props — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Role Anytime First Goal 💎 #1 — Bruno Fernandes · AM · SET PIECE PRIMARY · SI EXPLICIT PICK · 29 INTL GOALS FD Research confirmed +210 vs DRC · 3 FK/game · late runs from midfield · best value ~+210 ~+475 ⭐ #2 — Ronaldo · ST · PK TAKER · MESSI MOTIVATION · 10-GAME WC DROUGHT ENDS HERE? FD Research -140 anytime vs DRC · against weaker UZB ~-150 · first goal ~+300 (better value) ~-150 ~+300 J. Neves · DM · PSG · Scored vs DR Congo (6') · late-arriving runs ~+270 anytime · scored WC first goal via Fernandes delivery · repeat route possible ~+270 ~+650 🎯 Conceição · RW · Juventus · Direct runner · starts fresh · ~+200 anytime Starts over Bernardo · new starter boost · direct running at Uzbekistan's WBs ~+200 ~+450 🇺🇿 Fayzullaev · UZB AM · Scored vs Colombia · counter-attack threat · BTS carrier ~+500-+600 anytime · dart only · BTS Yes is the better market for his scoring potential ~+500 ~+1200

All scorer prop estimates based on FD Research baseline vs DR Congo · Fernandes +210 and Ronaldo -140 confirmed FD Research vs DRC · Check FanDuel live board for exact pre-kickoff prices · Must be 21+

📋 Best Bets Ranked · Portugal vs Uzbekistan · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — BTS Yes (Lineups.com primary · 5/7 UZB matches · DRC blueprint · +140 best value) +140 · $10→$24 · primary pick · cashes on any 2-1, 3-1, 4-1 Portugal win +140 ⭐ #2 — Over 2.5 Goals (CBS Green · POR 3.29 avg last 7 WC · bounce-back mode · -178) -178 · $10→$15.62 · heavy juice · most expected scorelines exceed 2.5 -178 💎 #3 — Portugal -1.5 (Covers · 18/26 WC wins by 2+ · Dias in · bounce-back · check FD board) Check FD live board · Sportscasting bolder at -2.5 (-120) · Covers: "up to -150" -1.5 💎 Scorer — Bruno Fernandes anytime (SI explicit · set piece primary 3/g · best scorer value) ~+210 · $10→$31 · better value than Ronaldo at -150 · confirmed FD Research +210 vs DRC ~+210 💎 Contrarian — Under 2.5 (Covers · POR 0.65 xG vs DRC · UZB compact block · +135) +135 · $10→$23.50 · Covers explicit: "the Under looks like the play" · not primary but live +135

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group K · Portugal vs Uzbekistan · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston Bet Portugal vs Uzbekistan — All Markets Portugal -550 · BTS Yes +140 · Over 2.5 -178 · Under +135 · B. Fernandes ~+210 anytime · Ronaldo ~-150

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Portugal -550/Draw +600/UZB +1400 confirmed CBS Sports · Over 2.5 -178 confirmed CBS Green · BTS +140 confirmed Lineups.com · Under 2.5 +135 confirmed Sports Interaction · Portugal predicted 4-2-3-1 confirmed SI/RotoWire/Sports Mole · Uzbekistan predicted 3-4-2-1 confirmed ESPN/RotoWire · Dias return confirmed Al Jazeera · ⚠️ Ashurmatov (UZB calf) game-time · Set pieces: RotoWire · Official XI confirmed 75 mins before kickoff (~12:45 PM ET) · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly