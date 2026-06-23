Travelers Championship Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?
The PGA Tour heads to the TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship.
Who are the favorites to win?
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Golf Odds This Week: Travelers Championship Odds
Full Travelers odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Player
Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+440
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1800
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Ludvig Åberg
|+2000
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+2200
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