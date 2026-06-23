Travelers Championship Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour heads to the TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship.

Who are the favorites to win?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds This Week: Travelers Championship Odds

Full Travelers odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +440 Tommy Fleetwood +1800 Xander Schauffele +1800 Ludvig Åberg +2000 Sam Burns +2200 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 Cameron Young +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.