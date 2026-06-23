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Golf

Travelers Championship Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Travelers Championship Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour heads to the TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers Championship.

Who are the favorites to win?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds This Week: Travelers Championship Odds

Full Travelers odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+440
Tommy Fleetwood+1800
Xander Schauffele+1800
Ludvig Åberg+2000
Sam Burns+2200
Matt Fitzpatrick+2200
Cameron Young+2200

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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