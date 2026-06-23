Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026

📊 The Structural Case — Why Every Portugal Forward Has Value vs Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan: just 5 touches in the penalty area vs Colombia — second-fewest of any team in Round 1 (FOX Sports). Their defensive structure collapses when pressed high for sustained periods, creating space in behind for late runners. Portugal had 75% possession and 724 passes vs DR Congo — against a far weaker Uzbekistan defensive line, that number will increase. More possession = more shots = more anytime scoring opportunities across every Portugal player. Portugal's set-piece threat: Bruno Fernandes delivers 3 corners/FKs per game (RotoWire). Every set piece is an anytime scoring opportunity. Uzbekistan's set-piece defence was rated as "poor" (ESPN) after struggling vs Colombia. Fayzullaev is Uzbekistan's only realistic scorer — their BTS contribution comes from one counter-attack. $10 on Fayzullaev is a pure dart on their sole attacking threat. BTS Yes +140 is the better market to express this.

SportsBettingDime: "With Khusanov dragged out of shape tracking Ronaldo, Fernandes will find pockets of space arriving late into the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes offers immense value (+212) to score against this backline."