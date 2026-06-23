Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group K | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 1:00 PM ET · NRG STADIUM · HOUSTON TX (INDOORS) · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 2 · Anytime Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Ronaldo ~-165 · Ramos ~-115 · Fernandes ~+145 · Neto +165 · Conceição +175 · Bernardo +200 · Neves +260 · Fayzullaev +1100 · Full board. Uzbekistan conceded 15 shots to Colombia. Portugal -550.
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇵🇹
Portugal ML
-550
Draw
+600
BTS Yes
+140
🇺🇿
Uzbekistan ML
+1400
📊 Why Every Portugal Pick Has Structural Value — Uzbekistan's Defensive Weakness
FOX Sports: "Uzbekistan finished with just five touches in the penalty area vs Colombia — the second-fewest of any team in the first round." Portugal had 75% possession vs DR Congo. Against an even weaker defensive block, Portugal's forwards will generate volume. The anytime market is wide open — Uzbekistan conceded 3 to Colombia and will face a significantly superior Portugal attack with multiple players capable of scoring at every level of the board.
⭐ Ramos ~-115 (FOX FD confirmed) · Portugal's most clinical finisher · off bench · BEST VALUE💎 Fernandes ~+145 · FOX + SI explicit pick · set-piece primary (3/game) · starting🐐 Ronaldo ~-165 · Messi motivation · PK taker · 10-game WC drought · expensive
⚽ Why This Anytime Board Offers Genuine Value
Uzbekistan allowed 15 shots against Colombia and conceded 3 goals — from a team that Portugal significantly outclasses on paper. Portugal had 75% possession vs DR Congo and generated chance after chance; only their wastefulness (0.65 xG converted) and one individual error cost them a clean victory. Against Uzbekistan's 3-4-2-1 defensive block, Portugal will create volume. The question isn't whether Portugal score — it's who scores first and how many. FOX Sports: "Portugal needs to put Bruno Fernandes in a position to score, even if that means hurting Ronaldo's feelings." The anytime board reflects that tension: Ronaldo is expensive at -165, Fernandes is underpriced at +145, and Portugal's depth from Ramos on the bench to Conceição starting fresh creates multiple live scoring routes at excellent prices.
📊 The Structural Case — Why Every Portugal Forward Has Value vs Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan: just 5 touches in the penalty area vs Colombia — second-fewest of any team in Round 1 (FOX Sports). Their defensive structure collapses when pressed high for sustained periods, creating space in behind for late runners.Portugal had 75% possession and 724 passes vs DR Congo — against a far weaker Uzbekistan defensive line, that number will increase. More possession = more shots = more anytime scoring opportunities across every Portugal player.Portugal's set-piece threat: Bruno Fernandes delivers 3 corners/FKs per game (RotoWire). Every set piece is an anytime scoring opportunity. Uzbekistan's set-piece defence was rated as "poor" (ESPN) after struggling vs Colombia.Fayzullaev is Uzbekistan's only realistic scorer — their BTS contribution comes from one counter-attack. $10 on Fayzullaev is a pure dart on their sole attacking threat. BTS Yes +140 is the better market to express this.
SportsBettingDime: "With Khusanov dragged out of shape tracking Ronaldo, Fernandes will find pockets of space arriving late into the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes offers immense value (+212) to score against this backline."
⭐ Primary Value Pick: Gonçalo Ramos ~-115
⭐ FOX SPORTS FD CONFIRMED ~-115 · PORTUGAL'S MOST CLINICAL FINISHER · SQUAWKA "OBVIOUS REPLACEMENT"
Gonçalo Ramos · ST · Bench (likely plays 60'+)
FOX FD confirmed ~-115 · Goal.com explicit pick · best value · $10→$18.70
Anytime FD
~-115
$10→$18.70
FOX Sports (FD June 23 confirmed): "Gonçalo Ramos: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)." Squawka: "He is the obvious replacement if Ronaldo fails to deliver again." Goal.com explicitly picks "Goncalo Ramos as anytime goalscorer @ -105" as their scorer prediction for this match. Portugal's bench option extraordinaire — if Ramos enters at the 60th minute with Portugal needing a goal, the market gives him near-even-money odds for good reason.The Ramos case: he is Portugal's most lethal finisher and is likely to come on if the game needs more urgency. Unlike Ronaldo (full 90 vs DRC), Ramos enters with fresh legs against a tired Uzbekistan defence. His penalty-area finishing — not reliant on pace or dribbling — is exactly the profile that succeeds against compact blocks. $10 at -115 returns $18.70.
⚠️ Key Note: Ramos Starts on the Bench — But Virtually Guaranteed to Play Significant Minutes
Ramos is not in the predicted starting XI — Ronaldo keeps his place per SI/RotoWire/Al Jazeera consensus. But with Portugal's must-win urgency and Martínez under pressure, Ramos is virtually guaranteed to enter by the 60th minute. His anytime odds at -115 reflect that he will likely play — and when he does, he's the most reliable finisher in the squad. The bet on Ramos is a bet on Portugal's bench to make an impact, which against Uzbekistan's tiring defence in the second half is an excellent structural play.
Ramos at ~-115 is the best pure value on the board. FOX Sports and Goal.com both confirm him as a pick. $10 at -115 returns $18.70. The only risk: if Portugal win 3-0 or 4-0 early and Martínez rests Ramos for the full match.
💎 FOX SPORTS EXPLICIT · SI EXPLICIT · FD RESEARCH +210 vs DRC · GAMBLING911 +145 · SET PIECE PRIMARY
Bruno Fernandes · AM · Man Utd
gambling911 confirmed +145 · 3 FK/game · assisted Neves goal vs DRC · $10→$24.50
Anytime FD
~+145
$10→$24.50
FD Research DRC
+210
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Portugal needs to put Bruno Fernandes in a position to score, even if that means hurting Ronaldo's feelings. Fernandes needs to shoot, and I think he will." SI Betting explicit: "I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo — I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes." gambling911 live board confirms +145 anytime for this match. SportsBettingDime: "Bruno Fernandes offers immense value to score against this backline. With Khusanov dragged out of shape tracking Ronaldo, Fernandes will find pockets of space arriving late into the penalty area."RotoWire: "Portugal's creativity runs through Bruno Fernandes finding space between the lines." His set-piece delivery (3/game) and late-arriving runs from the No.10 are a live scoring route on every Portugal attack. He assisted the Neves 6th-minute goal vs DR Congo via a FK delivery. At +145, this is the clearest plus-money value on Portugal's confirmed-starter board.
Fernandes at +145 is the primary confirmed-starter pick. Unlike Ramos (bench), he is starting and involved in every Portugal attack. Unlike Ronaldo (-165), he provides significantly better odds for a player whose scoring routes are arguably more repeatable. $10 at +145 returns $24.50.
FOX Sports FD confirmed -165 · primary PK taker · $10→$16.06 · first goal ~+300 is better value
Anytime FD
~-165
FOX Sports (FD June 23 confirmed): "Cristiano Ronaldo: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)." Squawka predicted "3-0 win with Ronaldo on the scoresheet." His motivation is unmatched: a day after Messi scored a hat-trick and became the WC all-time top scorer, Ronaldo plays against the weakest team in Group K. Primary PK taker — any Portugal penalty = automatic Ronaldo scoring chance. 17 goals in 18 club matches this year (Yahoo).The bear case at -165: FOX's own data shows Ronaldo's 25 touches vs DRC were "the fewest in any of the 43 major-tournament games he's played at least 70 minutes." He's isolated, not clinical right now. At -165 you're laying $16.50 to win $10. Use Ronaldo's first goal at ~+300 instead — you get 2.9× better return for the same player scoring.
Ronaldo at -165 is the expensive play. Ramos at -115 and Fernandes at +145 both represent better value. But if Portugal earn a penalty — which they do regularly — Ronaldo is the automatic cashing player. At minimum, prefer his first goal at ~+300 over anytime -165.
💎 Value Picks: Neto +165 · Conceição +175 · Neves +260
💎 GAMBLING911 +165 · SI +105 SCORE/ASSIST · ASSISTED NEVES 6' GOAL vs DRC · STARTING LW
gambling911 live board confirms Neto at +165 anytime. Sports Interaction confirmed: "+105 to Score or Assist." Neto assisted Portugal's only goal vs DR Congo — the Neves 6th-minute header. His direct running from the left at Uzbekistan's Karimov creates the overloads that generate goals. Most active Portugal wide player in the opener. Confirmed starter. At +165, this is the best-value confirmed-starter attacking pick alongside Fernandes. $10 at +165 returns $26.50. $10 at +105 score/assist returns $20.50.
💎 GAMBLING911 +175 · STARTS OVER BERNARDO · DIRECT RUNNER vs UZB WBS · NEW STARTER ENERGY
gambling911 confirms Conceição at +175. He starts at RW getting the nod ahead of Bernardo Silva for his directness shown off the bench vs DR Congo. SI: "Added some directness and energy to Portugal's flanks after replacing Bernardo Silva." His Champions League pedigree with Juventus and goal threat from the right is the "new starter energy" pick. At +175, his direct running at Uzbekistan's left WB creates the overloads that generate his scoring chances. $10 at +175 returns $27.50.
💎 GAMBLING911 +260 · SCORED vs DRC IN 6' via FERNANDES FK · BEST NON-FORWARD VALUE
João Neves · DM · PSG
gambling911 confirmed +260 · scored WC opener via FK delivery · repeat route · $10→$36
Anytime FD
+260
gambling911 confirms Neves at +260 anytime. He scored Portugal's opening goal vs DR Congo with a glancing 6th-minute header from a Bruno Fernandes FK delivery — that exact scoring pattern is directly repeatable today. Yahoo: "João Neves had opened the scoring with a sixth-minute glancing header... the midfielder will be prominent once more against Uzbekistan in what many have described as the midfield trio of the tournament." At +260, this is the best non-forward value pick on the board. $10 at +260 returns $36.
🎯 DART · GAMBLING911 +1100 · SCORED UZBEKISTAN'S 1ST-EVER WC GOAL vs COLOMBIA · $5 ONLY
gambling911 confirms Fayzullaev at +1100. He scored Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup goal vs Colombia in a counter-attack moment. ESPN: "Portugal will have a lot of the ball... Uzbekistan's chances will come from turning over possession in good areas, and then springing forward with pace." Fayzullaev is the one Uzbekistan player who can find the net in that scenario. BTS Yes +140 is the better market to express this thesis — but if you want the direct dart, $5 at +1100 returns $60. $5 maximum only.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
First Goal
⭐ Ramos · POR ST (bench) · FOX BEST VALUE · SQUAWKA "OBVIOUS REPLACEMENT" · CLINICAL FINISHER
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Ramos ~-115 / Ronaldo ~-165 confirmed FOX Sports FD June 23 · Fernandes +145 / Neto +165 / Conceição +175 / Bernardo +200 / Neves +260 / Vitinha +380 / Shomurodov +550 / Fayzullaev +1100 confirmed gambling911 live board for Portugal vs Uzbekistan · FD Research baseline: Fernandes +210 vs DRC · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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