England vs. Ghana World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 23)

England vs. Ghana Picks in Summary

England to Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 4 p.m. ET, England faces Ghana.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: England vs. Ghana

England looked very dangerous in a 4-2 victory over a quality Croatia side and enters this match atop Group L. Ghana earned a hard-fought win over Panama, but England's attacking depth should create more sustained pressure than Panama managed.

With lots of attacking talent at his disposal, Thomas Tuchel appears to be willing to play a more aggressive and open style than what we've seen from England at previous major tourneys. I think that'll lead to goals and another England victory.

Harry Kane remains England's primary penalty taker and attacking focal point. Ghana are a decent side, but England should have way too much for them, leading to a lot of England possession and chances. That's good news for this prop.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.