Portugal vs DR Congo Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?
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Portugal vs DR Congo: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?
Ronaldo +245 the top pick, Bruno Fernandes +600 the value sleeper, Gonçalo Ramos +390 the sub threat, Wissa ~+1200 the DRC longshot — full first goalscorer odds and expert picks for Group K.
Portugal open their 2026 World Cup campaign against a DR Congo side making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 — and the first goalscorer market is loaded with Portuguese value. Ronaldo +245 is the market's unanimous first scorer pick, Bruno Fernandes +600 is the sleeper that SI Betting explicitly targets, Gonçalo Ramos +390 is the proven sub threat, and Wissa ~+1200 is the only DRC option worth a first-goal stake.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Cristiano Ronaldo — First Scorer +245
Sports Interaction confirm Ronaldo as the anytime goalscorer market leader at -140 — and the first scorer market naturally follows, with +245 reflecting his dominant position as Portugal's focal point in attack and set-piece hierarchy. Fox Sports confirm -135 anytime on their FanDuel page, and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him clearly at the top of the first scorer board.
The first scorer case is built on two foundations: Ronaldo's penalty role and his position as Portugal's lone striker. Against a DR Congo side that conceded in both of their pre-tournament warm-up matches — losses to Denmark and Chile — Portugal are almost certain to generate penalty opportunities, and Ronaldo converts them at one of the highest rates in the game. Canada Sports Betting confirm Portugal averaged 71% possession and 8.3 shots on target per game in qualifying. At 41 and in his 6th and final World Cup, chasing an all-time record 9th World Cup goal on the biggest stage the game offers, Ronaldo's hunger and motivation are unmatched. At +245 first scorer — the market's top pick for this fixture — this is the clearest bet on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Bruno Fernandes — First Scorer +600
SI Betting make the boldest call in this fixture: "I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo, whose peak performances are behind him — by instead of laying a heavy price on him to score, I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes." SportGambler explicitly back his +185 anytime price, noting he "has racked up three goals in his past four games."
The first scorer case for Fernandes is compelling at +600. As Portugal's central attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1, he occupies the No. 10 role directly behind Ronaldo — the position most likely to arrive into the penalty area on the second wave of any attacking move. He takes free kicks within range, makes penalty-area runs constantly, and is the player who arrives late when DRC's defensive structure becomes disorganised under Portugal's sustained pressure. Racing Post confirm Martínez has "arguably the best midfield in the tournament" and SI.com describe Fernandes as part of "the best midfield in the competition." Three goals in four recent internationals confirms elite form heading into this opener. At +600 first scorer for a player with this combination of form, position, and expert backing, Fernandes is the outstanding value play on today's first goal market.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Gonçalo Ramos — First Scorer +390
Fox Sports explicitly list Ramos at +125 anytime on their FanDuel page — and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him at 7/5 (+140) with a 45.07% implied probability, the second-highest goalscorer figure on the entire board. At +390 first scorer, the price gap over the anytime market creates genuine value.
The Ramos blueprint is proven at this tournament level. In the 2022 World Cup he came off the bench against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick — one of the most explosive substitute performances in World Cup history. Martínez consistently uses him as an impact sub who enters when Portugal are in control, at which point DRC's defensive shape naturally opens up and Ramos has the finishing ability to punish it. There is also a genuine possibility Martínez starts Ramos today given Ronaldo's age and the importance of managing workload across a long tournament — in which case his first scorer ceiling is the highest of any Portuguese striker. At +390 first scorer for a player with the second-highest anytime implied probability on the board, this is the sleeper pick of the match.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 DRC Longshot: Yoane Wissa — First Scorer ~+1200
Wissa is the only DRC player worth backing on the first scorer market. Playing at Brentford in the Premier League, he has the quality, pace and finishing ability that none of his DRC teammates can match. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him at 5/1 (+500) anytime — the clear preference among bookmakers for the DRC longshot.
Squawka explicitly acknowledge that "the underdogs could land a counter or two along the way." SI.com note that "DR Congo knows it can perform under pressure" — they beat Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica to qualify. Desabre's 5-3-2 is built specifically for quick transitions: absorb Portugal's sustained pressure, win the ball, and immediately release Wissa in behind an advanced Portuguese back-line. If DR Congo are going to score first — even at 8% overall DRC win probability — Wissa at ~+1200 is the only first scorer bet that makes sense from the Congo side.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Best Value · Ronaldo +245 the structural top pick
Ronaldo +245 is the market's unanimous top pick — penalty taker, 9th WC goal chase, SI and Fox Sports market leader. But Fernandes +600 is where the value lives: SI Betting explicitly target him over Ronaldo, SportGambler confirm 3 goals in last 4 games, and his No. 10 role places him first into the box on Portugal's attacking moves. Sleeper: Ramos +390 — Fox Sports explicit +125 anytime, Oddschecker 7/5 second on the board, 2022 WC hat-trick off bench.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Portugal vs DR Congo
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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