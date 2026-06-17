Portugal vs DR Congo Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?

Ronaldo +245 the top pick, Bruno Fernandes +600 the value sleeper, Gonçalo Ramos +390 the sub threat, Wissa ~+1200 the DRC longshot — full first goalscorer odds and expert picks for Group K.

🏆 Historic: Ronaldo's 6th & final World Cup at 41. DR Congo's first WC since 1974. Portugal Nations League 2025 champions. DRC lost both warm-ups vs Denmark & Chile.

Portugal open their 2026 World Cup campaign against a DR Congo side making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 — and the first goalscorer market is loaded with Portuguese value. Ronaldo +245 is the market's unanimous first scorer pick, Bruno Fernandes +600 is the sleeper that SI Betting explicitly targets, Gonçalo Ramos +390 is the proven sub threat, and Wissa ~+1200 is the only DRC option worth a first-goal stake.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Cristiano Ronaldo ⭐ 🇵🇹 POR · ST · Penalty taker · 9th WC goal +245 -140 João Félix 🇵🇹 POR · AM/FW · Sub threat +450 +145 Gonçalo Ramos 💎 🇵🇹 POR · ST sub · 2022 WC hat-trick off bench +390 +125 Gonçalo Guedes 🇵🇹 POR · FW · Sub option +500 +160 Bruno Fernandes 🎯 🇵🇹 POR · AM · 3G last 4 games · SI Betting pick +600 +210 Samú Costa 🇵🇹 POR · CM · Midfield arriving runs +650 +230 Pedro Neto 🇵🇹 POR · LW · Chelsea · Wide starter +800 +270 Bernardo Silva 🇵🇹 POR · AM · Man City · Creative starter +850 +295 Rúben Neves 🇵🇹 POR · CM · Long-range threat +1700 +600 Yoane Wissa ⭐ 🇨🇩 DRC · ST · Brentford · DRC best option ~+1200 +500 Cédric Bakambu 🇨🇩 DRC · ST · DRC all-time leading scorer — +500

*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇹 Portugal — 4-2-3-1 (Martínez) GK: Diogo Costa | DEF: Cancelo, Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes | MID: João Neves, Vitinha | ATT: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto | ST: Ronaldo Bench: Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Rafael Leão, Trincão, Conceição, Guedes. Nations League 2025 champions. 4-1-1 WCQ, 20 goals. Racing Post: "best midfield in the tournament." Portugal 77% win probability (Kalshi). Diogo Costa |Cancelo, Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes |João Neves, Vitinha |Bernardo Silva,, Pedro Neto | 🇨🇩 DR Congo — 5-3-2 (Desabre) GK: Mpasi-Nzau | DEF: Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku | MID: Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau | ST: Wissa, Bakambu DRC's first World Cup since 1974. Lost warm-ups vs Denmark & Chile. Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace), Wissa (Brentford), Bakambu (DRC all-time scorer). 5-3-2 designed to sit deep and counter. Qualified via playoff (beat Jamaica 1-0). Mpasi-Nzau |Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku |Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau |

⭐ Pick #1: Cristiano Ronaldo — First Scorer +245

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal ST · Red Star Belgrade · 41 years old · 6th & final World Cup 1st Goal +245 Anytime -140 Sports Interaction: anytime market leader at -140 Fox Sports FanDuel: -135 anytime confirmed Portugal's designated penalty taker Chasing 9th World Cup goal — all-time record Oddschecker first scorer market favourite 6th & final WC — historic motivation unmatched Sports Interaction confirm Ronaldo as the anytime goalscorer market leader at -140 — and the first scorer market naturally follows, with +245 reflecting his dominant position as Portugal's focal point in attack and set-piece hierarchy. Fox Sports confirm -135 anytime on their FanDuel page, and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him clearly at the top of the first scorer board. The first scorer case is built on two foundations: Ronaldo's penalty role and his position as Portugal's lone striker. Against a DR Congo side that conceded in both of their pre-tournament warm-up matches — losses to Denmark and Chile — Portugal are almost certain to generate penalty opportunities, and Ronaldo converts them at one of the highest rates in the game. Canada Sports Betting confirm Portugal averaged 71% possession and 8.3 shots on target per game in qualifying. At 41 and in his 6th and final World Cup, chasing an all-time record 9th World Cup goal on the biggest stage the game offers, Ronaldo's hunger and motivation are unmatched. At +245 first scorer — the market's top pick for this fixture — this is the clearest bet on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ronaldo First Scorer (+245)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Value Pick: Bruno Fernandes — First Scorer +600

Bruno Fernandes Portugal AM · Man Utd · 3 goals in last 4 games · SI Betting explicit pick 1st Goal +600 Anytime +210 SI Betting: "target Bruno Fernandes" — explicit pick SportGambler: "3 goals in last 4 games — value bet" Racing Post: "best midfield in tournament" No. 10 role — first to arrive in box on attacks Oddschecker 2/1 (+200) consensus anytime Set piece taker — direct free-kick threat SI Betting make the boldest call in this fixture: "I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo, whose peak performances are behind him — by instead of laying a heavy price on him to score, I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes." SportGambler explicitly back his +185 anytime price, noting he "has racked up three goals in his past four games." The first scorer case for Fernandes is compelling at +600. As Portugal's central attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1, he occupies the No. 10 role directly behind Ronaldo — the position most likely to arrive into the penalty area on the second wave of any attacking move. He takes free kicks within range, makes penalty-area runs constantly, and is the player who arrives late when DRC's defensive structure becomes disorganised under Portugal's sustained pressure. Racing Post confirm Martínez has "arguably the best midfield in the tournament" and SI.com describe Fernandes as part of "the best midfield in the competition." Three goals in four recent internationals confirms elite form heading into this opener. At +600 first scorer for a player with this combination of form, position, and expert backing, Fernandes is the outstanding value play on today's first goal market.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet B. Fernandes First Scorer (+600)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Sleeper Pick: Gonçalo Ramos — First Scorer +390

Gonçalo Ramos Portugal ST sub · 2022 WC hat-trick off bench · Fox Sports +125 anytime 1st Goal +390 Anytime +125 Fox Sports FanDuel: +125 anytime confirmed Hat-trick vs Switzerland 2022 WC off bench Oddschecker 7/5 — 45.07% implied probability Guaranteed minutes as Martínez's impact sub If starting — highest ceiling of any POR striker DRC shape opens when Portugal lead comfortably Fox Sports explicitly list Ramos at +125 anytime on their FanDuel page — and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him at 7/5 (+140) with a 45.07% implied probability, the second-highest goalscorer figure on the entire board. At +390 first scorer, the price gap over the anytime market creates genuine value. The Ramos blueprint is proven at this tournament level. In the 2022 World Cup he came off the bench against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick — one of the most explosive substitute performances in World Cup history. Martínez consistently uses him as an impact sub who enters when Portugal are in control, at which point DRC's defensive shape naturally opens up and Ramos has the finishing ability to punish it. There is also a genuine possibility Martínez starts Ramos today given Ronaldo's age and the importance of managing workload across a long tournament — in which case his first scorer ceiling is the highest of any Portuguese striker. At +390 first scorer for a player with the second-highest anytime implied probability on the board, this is the sleeper pick of the match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet G. Ramos First Scorer (+390)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎲 DRC Longshot: Yoane Wissa — First Scorer ~+1200

Yoane Wissa DR Congo ST · Brentford · Oddschecker 5/1 anytime · DRC best scorer 1st Goal ~+1200 Anytime +500 Brentford striker — Premier League quality & pace Oddschecker 5/1 (+500) — best DRC anytime option 5-3-2 setup built for counters — Wissa the finisher Squawka: "underdogs could land a counter or two" DRC beat Cameroon, Nigeria & Jamaica to qualify Wissa is the only DRC player worth backing on the first scorer market. Playing at Brentford in the Premier League, he has the quality, pace and finishing ability that none of his DRC teammates can match. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him at 5/1 (+500) anytime — the clear preference among bookmakers for the DRC longshot. Squawka explicitly acknowledge that "the underdogs could land a counter or two along the way." SI.com note that "DR Congo knows it can perform under pressure" — they beat Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica to qualify. Desabre's 5-3-2 is built specifically for quick transitions: absorb Portugal's sustained pressure, win the ball, and immediately release Wissa in behind an advanced Portuguese back-line. If DR Congo are going to score first — even at 8% overall DRC win probability — Wissa at ~+1200 is the only first scorer bet that makes sense from the Congo side.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wissa First Scorer (~+1200)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🔮 Prediction: Portugal 3-0 DR Congo — Fernandes opens, Ronaldo adds second First Goal: Bruno Fernandes +600 🇵🇹

Best Value · Ronaldo +245 the structural top pick Ronaldo +245 is the market's unanimous top pick — penalty taker, 9th WC goal chase, SI and Fox Sports market leader. But Fernandes +600 is where the value lives: SI Betting explicitly target him over Ronaldo, SportGambler confirm 3 goals in last 4 games, and his No. 10 role places him first into the box on Portugal's attacking moves. Sleeper: Ramos +390 — Fox Sports explicit +125 anytime, Oddschecker 7/5 second on the board, 2022 WC hat-trick off bench.

Portugal vs DR Congo · First Goalscorer · NRG Stadium Houston · 1 PM ET ⭐ Ronaldo First Scorer Market leader · Penalty taker · 9th WC goal chase +245 💎 B. Fernandes First Scorer Best value · SI Betting explicit pick · 3G last 4 games +600 🎯 G. Ramos First Scorer Sleeper · 7/5 anytime (Oddschecker) · 2022 WC hat-trick +390 🎲 Wissa First Scorer DRC longshot · Brentford · 5-3-2 counter threat ~+1200

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Portugal vs DR Congo Ronaldo +245 · B. Fernandes +600 · Ramos +390 · Wissa ~+1200

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: First Goalscorer — Portugal vs DR Congo

Who is most likely to score first in Portugal vs DR Congo? Ronaldo at +245 first scorer is the market's unanimous top pick. Sports Interaction confirm him as the anytime market leader (-140) and Fox Sports confirm -135 anytime on their FanDuel page. He is Portugal's designated penalty taker, chasing his 9th World Cup goal in his final World Cup at 41. But Bruno Fernandes at +600 first scorer is the value play — SI Betting explicitly back him over Ronaldo, SportGambler confirm 3 goals in his last 4 internationals, and his central AM role puts him first into the box on arriving runs throughout the match.

Why is Gonçalo Ramos worth backing at +390 first scorer? Fox Sports confirm Ramos at +125 anytime on their FanDuel page — the second-highest anytime implied probability on the board. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus shows 7/5 (+140) with a 45.07% implied probability. He scored a hat-trick coming off the bench against Switzerland in the 2022 World Cup. He is guaranteed to see minutes today as Martínez's impact sub, and DRC's defensive shape opens up when Portugal lead comfortably. At +390 first scorer, the gap between his anytime (+125) and first scorer price creates exceptional value.

What are the Portugal vs DR Congo FanDuel odds today? Portugal are -350 on the FanDuel money line (bet365 -371), DR Congo at +800, draw at +475. Over/under 2.5 goals with the Over at -145 to -147. Kalshi traders price Portugal at 77% win probability, draw at 17%, DR Congo at 8%. Squawka: "goal markets lean toward an open, productive afternoon for the favorites." Canada Sports Betting: Portugal averaged 71% possession and 8.3 shots on target per game in qualifying.