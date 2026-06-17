World Cup Predictions: Best Cristiano Ronaldo Prop Bets for Today's Match vs DR Congo

Anytime scorer -140, first scorer +245, 2+ goals +330, score in both halves +700 — full Ronaldo prop analysis, FanDuel odds and expert picks for Portugal vs DR Congo, Group K.

🐐 CRISTIANO RONALDO: 6th World Cup · Age 41 · 9th WC goal in his sights · Portugal's all-time scorer & penalty taker

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his 6th and almost certainly final World Cup appearance today against DR Congo — and the prop market is stacked in his favour. At 41, Ronaldo remains Portugal's first-choice striker, designated penalty taker, and the most dangerous set-piece threat in this entire fixture. Against a DR Congo side that has never played a World Cup match in the modern era, the props represent genuine betting value across multiple markets.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📊 RONALDO AT THE WORLD CUP — CAREER SNAPSHOT 8 Career WC Goals 6th World Cup (final one) 133 Portugal Caps 130+ International Goals Sports Interaction: "Ronaldo looks for his ninth World Cup goal while leading the way as the afternoon's highest likely goalscorer anytime at -140."

⚽ All Ronaldo Props — Full Board

Market Odds Anytime Goalscorer ⭐ Score at any point during the match -140 First Goalscorer 💎 Score the opening goal of the match +245 2+ Goals in Match Score two or more goals today +330 Score in Both Halves Net one goal in each half +700 Last Goalscorer Score the final goal of the match +450

*Odds via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports FanDuel confirm -135 anytime. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

🔑 Why Ronaldo's Props Have Value Today

🎯 Portugal's Designated Penalty Taker Any penalty in this match automatically becomes his chance Ronaldo is Portugal's confirmed penalty taker. Against a DR Congo side making their World Cup debut and tactically set up to sit deep and absorb pressure, Portugal will generate numerous set-piece and penalty-area opportunities throughout 90 minutes. Canada Sports Betting confirm Portugal averaged 8.3 shots on target per game in qualifying — and the deep 5-3-2 defensive shape means DRC's hands will frequently push into the box, generating penalty calls. One penalty = one chance at -140 odds. 🏆 Hunting His 9th World Cup Goal — Record on the Line Ronaldo has 8 career World Cup goals — one more ties the all-time record Ronaldo arrives at this tournament with 8 career World Cup goals. A 9th today would tie or break the all-time record for World Cup goals — a fact he is acutely aware of. At 41, in his 6th and widely acknowledged final World Cup, the hunger to make history in front of the world is a structural edge that separates Ronaldo from any other goalscorer on this board. Mentally, no player in this match is more motivated to get on the scoresheet today. 🇨🇩 DR Congo — Debut & Defensively Vulnerable Lost both warm-up matches · first WC since 1974 · no experience DR Congo lost both pre-tournament warm-up matches — vs Denmark and vs Chile — and are making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 when the country was known as Zaire. They have no modern World Cup experience and their squad, outside of Wissa (Brentford) and Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace), plays at a significantly lower level than the opposition they face today. Squawka confirm Portugal -371 as the overwhelming favourite with a 77% win probability per Kalshi. ⚽ Market Consensus — The Undisputed Leader Every bookmaker has Ronaldo as goalscorer favourite Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places Ronaldo at 3/4 (~-133) for anytime scorer with a 56.52% implied probability — the highest of any player in this fixture. Sports Interaction confirm him at -140 anytime, Fox Sports confirm -135 on their FanDuel page. No other player comes close to this level of market confidence for a single match at this World Cup.

⭐ Best Bet #1: Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer — -140

Ronaldo Anytime Scorer Score at any point in regulation time ODDS -140 Sports Interaction: anytime market leader Fox Sports FanDuel: -135 confirmed 56.52% implied (Oddschecker multi-book) Penalty taker + lone striker Portugal 71% possession avg in qualifying Sports Interaction confirm Ronaldo as the anytime goalscorer market leader at -140 — and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus reinforces this with a 3/4 (~-133) price carrying a 56.52% implied probability across all major sportsbooks. The structural case: Ronaldo is Portugal's lone striker and designated penalty taker. Portugal averaged 8.3 shots on target per game in World Cup qualifying — the most of any team — and DR Congo's 5-3-2 deep-block formation will inevitably concede penalty-area infringements throughout the match. Any penalty = automatic Ronaldo goal attempt at one of the highest conversion rates in the game. At -140 for a player with 56.52% implied probability leading every major bookmaker, this is the clearest prop bet in today's entire World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ronaldo Anytime Scorer (-140)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Best Value: Ronaldo First Goalscorer — +245

Ronaldo First Goalscorer Score the opening goal of the match ODDS +245 Oddschecker first scorer market favourite Portugal historically fast starters in qualifying Early penalty = first scorer locked in Massive implied value vs anytime price gap 8 career WC goals — hungry opener mentality At +245 first scorer, the implied probability is approximately 29% — compared to the 56.52% anytime probability. That gap represents the single biggest value opportunity in Ronaldo's entire prop market today. The logic: if Ronaldo has a 56% chance of scoring at any point, and Portugal are the dominant team expected to take the lead early and control the match from minute 1, then a significant portion of that 56% comes in the first half — including the opening goal. Portugal's qualifying record confirms they score first regularly, averaging 3+ goals per game. If an early penalty is won in the first 20-30 minutes — which DRC's desperation defending makes likely — Ronaldo steps up and converts. +245 for that scenario reflects genuine expected value against the -140 anytime price. The best first scorer prop on today's entire World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ronaldo First Scorer (+245)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Upside Bet: Ronaldo 2+ Goals — +330

Ronaldo to Score 2+ Goals Net two or more goals in today's match ODDS +330 Portugal expected to win comfortably 3-0 2 penalties in a blowout = 2 Ronaldo goals DRC winless in both warm-ups — 0 goals scored Squawka: "productive afternoon for the favorites" Portugal avg 3.3 goals per qualifying game If Portugal win comfortably — which the market prices at 77% probability and the Over 2.5 goals market prices at -145 — then a two-goal Ronaldo performance becomes genuinely plausible rather than a longshot. The scenario: Portugal take an early lead, dominate possession throughout, generate multiple penalty opportunities against a defensive DRC shape, and Ronaldo converts two of them or adds a goal from open play alongside a penalty. Squawka confirm "the goal markets lean toward an open, productive afternoon for the favorites." Portugal averaged 3.3 goals per qualifying game. The ESPN FanDuel board confirms +330 for 2+ goals — a price that more than compensates for the risk given how one-sided this fixture should be. An ideal addition to a parlay with anytime -140 or as a standalone high-upside play.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ronaldo 2+ Goals (+330)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎲 Long Shot: Score in Both Halves — +700

Ronaldo Score in Both Halves Net at least one goal in each half of regulation time ODDS +700 ESPN FanDuel: +700 confirmed on the board Requires 2 goals — one in each half Best payout if Portugal win convincingly Perfect parlay leg for 3-0 Portugal prediction The +700 price for Ronaldo scoring in both halves is a genuine longshot but offers the best return of any individual Ronaldo prop today. The scenario requires him to score in each 45-minute period — entirely plausible in a blowout. If Portugal win 3-0 or 4-0, Ronaldo converting a first-half penalty and then netting a tap-in or another set piece in the second half is a realistic outcome. This prop works best as a small-stake parlay enhancer if you already believe in Portugal winning comfortably and Ronaldo scoring multiple goals. At 8/1 implied, it's the highest-ceiling Ronaldo prop on the board today.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ronaldo Score Both Halves (+700)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🔮 Today's Prediction: Portugal 3-0 DR Congo · Ronaldo scores one Top Pick: Anytime -140 🇵🇹

Best Value · First Scorer +245 the high-ceiling play Anytime -140 is the structurally sound bet — 56.52% implied probability, market leader across every book, penalty taker against a side that will concede set-piece fouls throughout 90 minutes. First scorer +245 is the value play: if Portugal score early (likely), and Ronaldo is involved (near-certain given his role), +245 reflects genuine expected value against the -140 anytime. For max upside: 2+ Goals +330 — if Portugal win 3-0 as predicted, Ronaldo converting multiple penalties is the most plausible multi-goal scenario in this fixture.

Ronaldo Props · Portugal vs DR Congo · NRG Stadium · 1 PM ET ⭐ Anytime Scorer Market leader · 56.52% implied · Penalty taker -140 💎 First Goalscorer Best value · +245 gap vs -140 anytime +245 🎯 2+ Goals Upside · Portugal expected 3-0 blowout +330 🎲 Last Goalscorer If Portugal score late after subbing on +450 🚀 Score Both Halves Longshot · Best payout · Perfect parlay leg +700

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Ronaldo Props — Portugal vs DR Congo Anytime -140 · First Scorer +245 · 2+ Goals +330 · Both Halves +700

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Cristiano Ronaldo Props — Portugal vs DR Congo

What is the best Ronaldo prop bet for today? Anytime goalscorer at -140 is the most structurally sound bet — Sports Interaction confirm him as the anytime market leader, Fox Sports confirm -135 on FanDuel, and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus shows 3/4 (~-133) with a 56.52% implied probability. He is Portugal's penalty taker facing a DR Congo side that lost both warm-ups and will concede set-piece fouls throughout the match. First scorer +245 is the best value play — if Portugal score early and Ronaldo is involved (both near-certain), +245 reflects genuine expected value against the -140 anytime price.

Why is Ronaldo such a strong prop target for this match? Four structural reasons: he is Portugal's lone striker and penalty taker; he is chasing his 9th World Cup goal (all-time record) in what is widely acknowledged as his final World Cup; DR Congo lost both warm-up matches and are making their first World Cup appearance since 1974; and Portugal averaged 71% possession and 8.3 shots on target per game in qualifying — the highest of any qualifier. The combination of match dominance, set-piece frequency and personal motivation makes Ronaldo uniquely positioned for today's fixture.

Is the 2+ goals prop (+330) worth betting? It is an upside play worth considering if you believe in a comfortable Portugal win. The Over 2.5 goals market is priced at -145, reflecting strong expectation of a high-scoring match. If Portugal win 3-0 or 4-0 — Squawka predict "a productive afternoon for the favorites" — Ronaldo converting two penalties or a penalty plus an open-play goal is a plausible scenario. At +330, the price compensates for the additional requirement. Best used as a standalone small stake or as a parlay leg alongside Portugal ML.