US Open Predictions 2026: PGA Golfers Most Likely to Break Par at Shinnecock Hills & Odds

Only 3 players in history have ever broken par for a full US Open at Shinnecock. With 30 mph gusts forecast, here are the five most likely to do the near-impossible this week.

Shinnecock Hills is the most brutal test in major championship golf. The 126th US Open begins Thursday with 30 mph gusts in the forecast — and the question isn't just who will win, but who will manage the near-impossible feat of finishing under par for the week. History says almost nobody does. The numbers say don't hold your breath. But five players have the game to beat this place in 2026.

📜 Why Breaking Par at Shinnecock is So Rare

ALL-TIME US OPEN WINNING SCORES AT SHINNECOCK HILLS Retief Goosen 2004 · Only Goosen (-4) & Mickelson (-2) under par -4 Corey Pavin 1995 · Even par winning total E Raymond Floyd 1986 · One of only 2 winners ever under par (stroke-play) -1 Brooks Koepka 2018 · Winner finished over par — only time in last decade +1 ⚠️ The statistic that says everything: In the five previous US Opens at Shinnecock Hills, only 3 players out of 659 have broken par for a full championship. That's a 0.45% success rate. In 2018, the winner finished over par. In 2004, one Saturday round saw 28 players fail to break 80.

The 2004 US Open remains arguably the most infamous round in US Open history. The USGA had to hose down the 7th green between groups on Saturday to prevent balls from rolling off into oblivion. Not a single player broke par that day, and 28 players failed to break 80. In 2018, pin placements on Saturday so severely outfoxed the field that Tommy Fleetwood started the final round eleven shots back and needed a final-round 63 — matching the lowest round in US Open history — to nearly catch Koepka. The only reason anyone broke par for the week was because Goosen's 2004 winner had been scored on three relatively benign earlier rounds.

⛳ What Makes Shinnecock So Punishing

💨 The Wind — No Hiding Place William Flynn's design intentionally faces every compass direction Shinnecock sits on a ridge 20–90 feet above sea level between Peconic Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Flynn specifically routed holes in every compass direction so there's no hiding from the wind — a southwest wind doesn't make the course easier, it just changes which holes are hardest. CBS Sports confirm the USGA is setting the course to 7,434 yards at par 70, but the yardage tells you nothing. The wind does everything. 🏔️ The Crowned Greens — Nowhere to Land Pitched above the surrounds with no rough to catch errant shots CBS Sports confirm almost every green at Shinnecock is pitched above its surrounds with run-offs on the outer edges. A ball that flirts with the edge of a green is likely to run 30, 40 or even 50 yards away. There's no rough to keep your ball close — just hard-mown collection areas that reject imprecision ruthlessly. The USGA will start the greens at just above 11 on the stimpmeter, slower than typical US Opens, because they need to avoid the 2004 and 2018 fiascos. 🌾 The Fescue — Penal & Unforgiving Pure fescue fairways and rough — the links grass of Scotland The fairways and rough are pure fescue — intentional. Unlike most US Open setups that use Bermuda or bent grass, fescue plays fast and firm. The ball releases rather than stopping, demanding precision with angles. Madknows confirm the 2013 Coore/Crenshaw restoration removed mid-century trees and widened corridors back to Flynn's original vision. Short knockers dread Shinnecock. Long, accurate ball strikers love it — if they can handle the wind. 🎯 The Par 3s — The Best & Most Brutal Set in Golf Four par 3s, including the infamous 7th and 11th The Golf News Net confirm Shinnecock's four par 3s are "probably the best set of championship par 3s in the world." The 7th — a Redan-template 185-yarder that tilts front-to-back — averaged 3.65 strokes during the 2004 final round. That's not a birdie hole. That's a survive-it hole. No. 2 is a 250-yard-plus monster where CBS Sports note the average Tour player's miss distance from 260 yards puts the ball in deep rough next to the bunker. The penalty for missing is near-total.

🌬️ 2026 Weather Forecast — Wind All Week

SHINNECOCK HILLS — JUNE 18-21 · FORECAST THU 18 — Round 1 Rain likely (48-60% chance) · South wind · Gusts 29-36 mph 84° · 🌧️💨 FRI 19 — Round 2 Partly cloudy · West wind · Gusts 20-26 mph 80° · 🌤️ SAT 20 — Round 3 Mostly sunny · WNW wind · Gusts 27-33 mph 78° · ☀️💨 SUN 21 — Final Round West wind · Gusts 16-24 mph · 20% rain 80° · 🌤️

Golf.com: "Brutal winds are forecasted to wreak havoc on play. The outlook for Thursday's opening round is particularly dire, with fears already bubbling that the wind could cause the USGA to 'lose the golf course,' as was alleged at the 2018 US Open."

Golf Channel confirm persistent 15-20 mph steady wind throughout the week, with gusts to 30+ mph on Thursday and Saturday. CBS Sports note the USGA will keep greens hydrated to avoid a 2004/2018 repeat.

🏆 Expected Winning Score This Week -1 to -2 Under Par CBS Sports expert consensus: "Golfers finishing under par — One. Much like last year at Oakmont, the winner will come in at 1 under or maybe 2 under. The grand total of golfers to break par in a US Open at Shinnecock will only move to four on Sunday evening." Predicted winning total: 279 (-1) with a Sunday score of 70 (even par) to close.

⛳ 5 Players Most Likely to Break Par This Week

1 Scottie Scheffler World No. 1 · Career Grand Slam on the line · +550 to win · 30th birthday Sunday WIN ODDS +550 No. 1 in SG tee-to-green in this field Leads field in adjusted scoring avg Best Par-4 scoring in field No. 1 in bogey avoidance — crucial at Shinnecock Completes career Grand Slam if he wins on his 30th birthday Covers confirm Scheffler leads this entire field in true strokes gained tee-to-green, adjusted scoring average, Par-4 scoring, and bogey avoidance in 2026 — the four metrics that matter most at Shinnecock. CBS Sports note he has finished in the top 7 in six of his last seven majors. The caveat: he's never played Shinnecock before, and CBS Sports' own expert picks him as the "star who won't win" — but no other player in the world has a higher statistical floor. If anyone is going to methodically grind Shinnecock into submission with patient, risk-averse iron play and elite course management, it's Scheffler. The story writes itself: he turns 30 on Sunday, the day of the final round, with the career Grand Slam on the line.

2 Matt Fitzpatrick 2022 US Open Champion · +1800-+2200 · 3 wins + 2 solo-2nds in last 9 events WIN ODDS +1800 2nd in SG tee-to-green in entire field 3rd in adjusted scoring avg this season SI's expert pick to win — "sparkle in his eye" at Shinnecock Reigning US Open champion (won Oakmont 2022) Moved from +10000 → +2000 on current form 3 wins + 2 solo-2nds in last 9 events · on fire SI's Andy Nesbitt is unequivocal: "I saw Fitzpatrick's press conference on Monday afternoon and knew right then that he is going to win the 2026 US Open. He talked about the 2018 setup at Shinnecock and how he didn't think it was that bad — then spoke about the winds during his practice round and had a sparkle in his eye as he talked about how he 'chipped' a five-iron into the 155-yard par-3 11th." Covers confirm Fitzpatrick ranks second in this field in true strokes gained tee-to-green, seventh on approach, and second in the around-the-green metric across his past nine events — which includes three wins and two solo seconds. His odds shifted from +10000 to +1800-+2000 on current form. This is the player most likely to break par this week.

3 Jon Rahm 2021 US Open Champion · +1300-+1500 · T2 PGA Championship 2026 · Links mastery WIN ODDS +1300 2021 US Open champion — thrives on USGA tests T2 at PGA Championship May 2026 — major form back Links-style ball striker — ideal for Shinnecock's demands Short-game creativity — perfect for tight runoff lies Covers: "two-time major champion with oodles of links experience" Covers describe Rahm as the "ball-striking and short-game wizard" who "finished T2 at the PGA Championship and has oodles of experience on links-style tracks that resemble the demands of Shinnecock." As the 2021 US Open champion, Rahm knows exactly how to manage a USGA course under pressure. Madknows note that Shinnecock rewards players with "serious touch" who can "skip a ball off a tight runoff with the right spin, or pitch uphill from a bare lie to an elevated green" — that description fits Rahm's game precisely. He returned to major contention at the PGA Championship in May 2026 with a runner-up finish and enters Shinnecock as a legitimate threat to break par for the week.

4 Rory McIlroy 2026 Masters Champion · +1200 · 3 runner-up finishes since 2022 · Firing on all cylinders WIN ODDS +1200 2026 Masters champion — in best form of career 3 runner-up US Open finishes since 2022 Top 5 in SG: total, tee-to-green & off-the-tee Uses distance as primary weapon — ideal at Shinnecock Caveat: driving accuracy concerns — 125th this year Coming off his second consecutive Masters title in 2026, McIlroy arrives at Shinnecock as the world's hottest major player. ESPN's Andy North confirms McIlroy is "first off the tee, second from tee-to-green and uses distance as a weapon." Shinnecock's wide fairways (averaging over 40 yards, per CBS Sports) reward that distance. The caveat CBS Sports raise is real — McIlroy ranks 125th in driving accuracy percentage this year, and the five-inch rough surrounding Shinnecock's fairways will punish any wild drives. ESPN's expert perspective is balanced: "He has struggled a bit with accuracy off the tee this year and that won't work at Shinnecock, but the fairways have some width and if the driver can get going, McIlroy will be in contention on Sunday." He's been the most motivated player in golf since completing the slam at Augusta — breaking par at Shinnecock could be the crown jewel.

5 Tommy Fleetwood +1800-+2000 · Shot 63 in 2018 final round at Shinnecock · Wind-play artist WIN ODDS +1800 Shot final-round 63 at Shinnecock 2018 — lowest ever at US Open Knows this course better than almost anyone in the field Superb iron player — ideal for Shinnecock's approach demands Links-course specialist — wind management at elite level 6 top-10s this season · returned to top form No player in this field carries more emotional and tactical connection to Shinnecock Hills than Fleetwood. In the 2018 US Open final round, he shot a 63 — matching the lowest round ever recorded in US Open history — to nearly catch Brooks Koepka. Golf.com confirm he has "six top 10s this season" and call him "a superb iron player who knows how to play in the wind." PrizePicks note that Shinnecock's links-style setup is "more of an Open you'd see over in the United Kingdom, especially with the wind coming off the Atlantic Ocean and bay and the deep fescue rough that you'd see in Scotland" — which describes Fleetwood's entire career habitat. The one caveat Covers raise is that he has "only a single Top 20 in major championships since the beginning of the 2025 season." But if anyone in this field is going to match or beat par for four rounds at Shinnecock, it's the Englishman who nearly did it in 63 shots on one afternoon in 2018.

📊 What Breaks Par at Shinnecock — The Profile

The traits required to break par at Shinnecock Hills 🎯 Elite Iron Play (SG: Approach) The approach shots into Shinnecock's crowned greens require precise spin control — anyone flying it too long or too short faces brutal runoffs. The winner will be the best approach player in the field that week. 💨 Wind Management — Trajectory Control Players who can shape and trajectory shots in wind — hitting stingers, punch draws, cut-downs — have a massive edge over bombers who can't control their ball flight. Links golfers love Shinnecock. 🤏 Short Game & Touch Around the Greens Madknows confirm the 2018 renovation shifted the test toward "players with serious touch" who can pitch from tight runoff lies to elevated greens. Around-the-green excellence is non-negotiable. 🧠 Patience & Bogey Avoidance At Shinnecock, pars win holes. CBS Sports confirm Scheffler leads the field in bogey avoidance — a metric that almost defines how to play a US Open. Aggressive players who chase birdies end up making doubles instead.

2026 US Open — 5 Most Likely to Break Par · Shinnecock Hills 1. Scottie Scheffler No. 1 SG tee-to-green · No. 1 bogey avoidance · Grand Slam chase +550 2. Matt Fitzpatrick 💎 2nd SG tee-to-green · 3W+2 solo-2nds last 9 · SI's pick to win +1800 3. Jon Rahm 2021 US Open champ · T2 PGA 2026 · Links ball striker +1300 4. Rory McIlroy 2026 Masters champ · 3 US Open runner-ups · distance weapon +1200 5. Tommy Fleetwood Shot 63 at Shinnecock 2018 · Links iron play · wind specialist +1800

FanDuel Sportsbook — 2026 US Open Bet the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills Scheffler +550 · McIlroy +1200 · Rahm +1300 · Fleetwood +1800 · Fitzpatrick +1800

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FAQ: 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills

How rare is it to break par at Shinnecock Hills in the US Open? Extremely rare. In the five previous US Opens at Shinnecock Hills, only 3 players out of 659 finishers have broken par for a full championship — a 0.45% rate. In 2018, the winner Brooks Koepka finished at +1 over par. In 2004, only Retief Goosen (-4) and Phil Mickelson (-2) finished under par for the week. On one Saturday in 2004, not a single player broke par and 28 players failed to break 80. CBS Sports' expert prediction for 2026: "the grand total of golfers to break par in a US Open at Shinnecock will only move to four on Sunday evening."

What is the expected winning score at the 2026 US Open? CBS Sports experts predict a winning score of 279 (-1), with a Sunday score of 70 (even par). The wind forecast — gusts to 30 mph on Thursday and Saturday — will make scoring extremely difficult, particularly in the opening round. Golf Channel confirm winds will blow steadily between 15-20 mph throughout the week, with Thursday being the hardest day. Adam Scott said: "Generally, for a very hard golf course 5 to 10 under is a really good test — I would think with the standard today the best player is going to beat par." At Shinnecock, even beating par by one shot may be enough to win.

What happened at the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock to make it so controversial? On Saturday 2018, the USGA's pin placements combined with baked greens and strong winds made the course nearly unplayable. Tony Finau and Daniel Berger started the final round eleven shots behind the leader and wound up tied for the lead. The only three players who broke par that Saturday finished before the leaders teed off. Phil Mickelson infamously swatted a moving golf ball on the 13th green in protest. The USGA has confirmed they will keep the greens heavily hydrated in 2026 to avoid a repeat — but the wind forecast is just as menacing.

Why is Matt Fitzpatrick such a strong pick for Shinnecock in 2026? Fitzpatrick ranks second in this entire field in true strokes gained tee-to-green, seventh on approach, and second in the around-the-green metric across his past nine events — which includes three wins and two solo-second finishes. SI's Andy Nesbitt picked him to win based on his press conference alone, noting Fitzpatrick spoke with "a sparkle in his eye" about the wind conditions during his practice round. His odds have shifted from +10000 to +1800-+2000 on current form. He is the reigning US Open champion (Oakmont 2022) and among the best ball strikers in the world right now.