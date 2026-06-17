MLB Predictions Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 17, 2026 With Odds

Wednesday's MLB slate is headlined by Shohei Ohtani pitching at Dodger Stadium, Bryce Harper at home against Miami, and a GABP afternoon game stacked with hit-prop value. Here are the 25 players with the strongest case to record at least one base hit today, ranked by confidence.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

📊 HOW WE PICK OUR HIT PROPS Batting avg & wOBA: Season-long quality of contact and plate production. Opposing ERA / xERA: A struggling starter elevates every hitter in the opposing lineup. Recent form (7–14 days): Hot streaks reflect genuine momentum — they tend to continue. Career splits vs. pitcher: Historical matchup data is the strongest single-game predictor.

⭐ Top Tier — Highest Confidence

1 · TOP TIER Bryce Harper — PHI 1B · vs MIA · Citizens Bank Park · 7:10 PM HIT -175 .415 wOBA · .301 ISO MIA bottom-5 NL rotation Home at Citizens Bank Park Covers confirm Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO as the top hit-prop target for Wednesday. Citizens Bank Park is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the NL and the Miami Marlins rotation ranks among the worst in the league for quality of contact allowed.

2 · TOP TIER Yordan Alvarez — HOU DH · vs DET · Minute Maid Park · 1:10 PM HIT -170 .316 BA · 22 HR · AL leads 1.304 OPS since May 25 AL Triple Crown watch official MLB.com confirm Alvarez hit .377 with a 1.304 OPS since May 25 — the hottest stretch in the AL. His 22 HR lead the league and his .316 average is 2nd-best. The Tigers series at Minute Maid Park puts the AL's most dangerous bat in a hitter-friendly home environment today.

3 · TOP TIER Shohei Ohtani — LAD DH/P · vs TAM (McClanahan) · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 PM HIT -165 .302 BA · 14 HR / 66 games Dodgers 47-27 — NL best Baseball-Ref #1 "In the News" 2026 Ohtani hits .302 in 2026 pitching AND hitting — tonight he takes on Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan at Dodger Stadium. FanDuel Research confirm him at +270 HR odds, 14 HR in 66 games (20% HR rate). In the deepest lineup in baseball, he generates quality contact in scoring situations every game.

4 · TOP TIER Mookie Betts — LAD SS/OF · Leadoff · vs TAM · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 PM HIT -160 Career .300+ · Active Great Leadoff — most PAs in lineup Baseball-Ref Active Great Batting leadoff for the NL's best offense, Betts gets the most plate appearances of anyone in the Dodgers lineup tonight. Career .300+ average and pure volume leadership from the top of baseball's deepest batting order makes hit props structurally reliable any given night.

5 · TOP TIER Freddie Freeman — LAD 1B · vs TAM · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 PM HIT -170 Career .300+ · Active Great Dodger Stadium lowest avg fence height Scoring-pos. PAs every game in LAD lineup Baseball-Reference "Active Great." Career .300+ average makes Freeman one of the safest hit props in baseball any given day. Batting in the heart of the Dodgers order alongside Ohtani, Tucker, Betts and Pages, he sees scoring-position plate appearances all game long vs the Rays tonight.

🎯 Strong Plays — High Confidence

6. Bo Bichette — NYM 3B · @ CIN (GABP) · 6th-best batter THE BAT X · 12:40 PM HIT -155 Covers project Bichette as the 6th-best batter in baseball today via THE BAT X. He bats for the Mets at Great American Ball Park — FanDuel Research confirmed his .476 average in a 5-game hitting streak earlier this week. GABP is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in MLB and today's wind out to RF further elevates every bat in this lineup. 7. Corbin Carroll — ARI CF · vs LAA (Aldegheri LHP) · Chase Field · 3:40 PM HIT -158 ESPN confirm Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 12 HR and a .535 SLG in 2026. FanDuel Research: +540 HR odds with 15.9% home run rate. He plays at home at Chase Field today — the third-best park in baseball for right-handed batters per Covers' THE BAT system. Left-hander Sam Aldegheri starts for the Angels today, a favourable matchup for right-handed Carroll. 8. Paul Goldschmidt — NYY 1B · vs CHW (Kay LHP) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM HIT -155 Heavy.com confirm Goldschmidt at .287/.366/.524 with a 150 wRC+ in 2026 — MVP-level form at 38. He bats right-handed vs lefty Anthony Kay tonight, giving him the full platoon advantage at Yankee Stadium (115 HR park factor). He hit a two-run HR in Tuesday's 12-2 Yankees blowout of the same White Sox team. 9. Zach Neto — LAA SS · @ ARI (Chase Field) · Leadoff · 3:40 PM HIT -145 ESPN confirm Neto at 14 HR and 33 RBI while hitting .223 for the Angels. FanDuel Research confirm his 17.1% HR rate. Covers rank him in the 88th percentile for HR talent via THE BAT X. He bats leadoff at Chase Field today — the most at-bats available and a park that favours RHB offense. 10. Andy Pages — LAD CF · vs TAM · 56 RBI — Dodgers leader · 9:40 PM HIT -148 FanDuel Research: Pages leads the Dodgers with 56 RBIs and 15 HR in 72 games (18.1% HR rate). Batting in the middle of the NL's best offense alongside Ohtani, Betts, Tucker and Freeman generates premium plate appearances in scoring situations every game at Dodger Stadium. 11. Junior Caminero — TAM 3B · @ LAD · 15 HR · 20.3% HR rate · 9:40 PM HIT -140 FanDuel Research: Caminero leads the Rays with 15 HR in 69 games at a 20.3% HR rate — the highest on the entire TAM roster. Pitchers must work in the zone rather than pitch around him, creating elevated hit probability every at-bat. One of the hardest contact hitters in the AL. 12. Yandy Díaz — TAM 1B · @ LAD · .320 BA — Rays leader · 9:40 PM HIT -158 FanDuel Research confirm Díaz leads Tampa Bay with a .320 batting average in 2026 — roughly one hit per three plate appearances. A prototypical high-contact hitter who rarely strikes out. Consistent floor pick regardless of park or opponent, batting at the heart of the Rays lineup. 13. Kyle Tucker — LAD RF · vs TAM · $240M 4-yr · 4× All-Star · 9:40 PM HIT -148 FanDuel Research confirm Tucker at 6 HR in 69 games since his $240M Dodgers signing, batting in the heart of baseball's deepest lineup. As a four-time All-Star operating alongside Ohtani, Betts, Freeman and Pages, he generates maximum scoring-position plate appearances at Dodger Stadium tonight. 14. Jose Altuve — HOU 2B · vs DET · Minute Maid Park · 1:10 PM HIT -145 FanDuel Research: Altuve has 7 HR in 51 games (11.8% HR rate) and plays at home at Minute Maid Park today alongside Yordan Alvarez vs the Tigers. One of the most reliable contact hitters in baseball regardless of matchup — career .300+ average and exceptional hand-eye coordination generate consistent hit production. 15. JJ Bleday — CIN LF · vs NYM · GABP · NL POTM May · 12:40 PM HIT -148 MLB.com confirmed Bleday as NL Player of the Month for May 2026 — batting .270 with a .931 OPS and 11 HR. He plays at home at Great American Ball Park today (#1 park for LHB home runs), with 89th-percentile HR talent per Covers and wind blowing out to RF at 17.1 mph — the strongest batter tailwind of the day. 16. Roman Anthony — BOS LF · vs TOR (Scherzer) · Fenway Park · 6:45 PM HIT -142 MLB.com Opening Day rosters confirm Roman Anthony leads off for Boston at Fenway Park today. The Red Sox breakout outfielder bats at Fenway — one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues — against Toronto's Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA per MLB probable pitcher data). Scherzer's 10.23 ERA makes every BOS bat in this lineup a prop target.

💎 Value Plays — Underrated Picks

17. F. Alvarez — NYM C @ CIN · GABP #1 RHB park · 87th pct HR · 102° · 12:40 PM HIT -140 Covers: 87th percentile HR talent at the #1 park in the league for right-handed home runs. The platoon advantage vs Nick Lodolo (LHP) confirmed. 102° heat, wind out to RF at 14.4 mph. Everything lines up for Alvarez to make hard contact today at GABP — one of the best all-around prop setups on Wednesday's slate. 18. Lawrence Butler — ATH CF/RF · vs PIT · Sutter HP Sacramento · Leadoff · 4:05 PM HIT -135 Covers flag Butler batting leadoff today vs Pittsburgh — an upgrade from his usual bottom-half slot. Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is the #2 park for run-scoring with 4th-shortest fences. 100° heat, wind out to RF at 17.6 mph (strongest of day). Leadoff at the Sacramento ballpark where he opened the season with a three-run homer. 19. Jarren Duran — BOS DH/OF · vs TOR (Scherzer ERA 10.23) · Fenway Park · 6:45 PM HIT -145 MLB.com Opening Day rosters confirm Duran bats 3rd for the Red Sox. Opposing pitcher Max Scherzer carries a 10.23 ERA this season per FanDuel Research's probable pitcher data — the worst ERA of any starter on today's slate. At Fenway vs a struggling Scherzer, every BOS hitter is elevated but Duran's middle-of-the-order slot makes him the volume pick. 20. Willson Contreras — BOS 1B · vs TOR (Scherzer ERA 10.23) · Fenway Park · 6:45 PM HIT -140 MLB.com Opening Day roster confirms Contreras bats 4th for the Red Sox in 2026. Scherzer's 10.23 ERA is the worst on today's slate — at Fenway Park, one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues, Contreras is in one of the best matchup spots available today as Boston's cleanup hitter with the platoon advantage vs the right-hander. 21. Tommy Edman — TAM 2B · @ LAD (Ohtani pitching) · Switch-hitter edge · 9:40 PM HIT -138 Covers confirm Edman will get the switch-hitter platoon advantage vs right-handed starter Shohei Ohtani tonight, batting from his stronger left side. Consistent contact hitter with elite on-base skills, Edman generates a reliable floor in any lineup spot against a Dodger Stadium park that elevates offensive numbers. 22. Ben Rice — NYY DH · vs CHW (Kay LHP) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM HIT -142 Heavy.com confirm Rice hit a two-run HR in Tuesday's 12-2 blowout of the White Sox and bats in the top of the Yankees order. Confirmed as one of MLB's best emerging first basemen. At home at Yankee Stadium vs the same White Sox pitching staff today, momentum and park factor both strongly favour him. 23. Jonathan Aranda — TAM DH · @ LAD · 11 HR · 14.7% HR rate · 9:40 PM HIT -135 FanDuel Research confirm Aranda at +440 HR odds with 11 HR in 68 games (14.7% HR rate). A hard-contact DH who ranks among Tampa Bay's most consistent offensive producers. His hit probability stays high because pitchers must work in the zone around him given the power threat — reliable floor for any hit prop. 24. Nolan Arenado — ARI 3B · vs LAA · Chase Field · 8 HR / 67 games · 3:40 PM HIT -138 FanDuel Research confirm Arenado at +540 HR odds with 8 HR in 67 games following his trade from St. Louis to Arizona. He plays at home at Chase Field today — the #3 park for RHB offense per Covers. A future Hall of Famer with career .290+ average and exceptional contact skills in a hitter-friendly home environment. 25. Goldschmidt (parlay leg) NYY 1B · vs CHW · Yankee Stadium · 150 wRC+ · 7:05 PM HIT -155 Goldschmidt rounds out the list as a standalone and parlay value pick — .287/.524, 150 wRC+, home vs LHP Kay at Yankee Stadium (115 park factor), back-to-back HR opportunity after Tuesday's two-run blast. One of the purest matchup-driven hit props on Wednesday's full slate.

🔥 Hottest Game #1 — 9:40 PM ET Rays @ Dodgers — Dodger Stadium Six picks from one game: Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Pages, Tucker (LAD) plus Caminero, Díaz, Aranda, Edman (TAM). Baseball's deepest lineup vs a quality Rays attack. Dodger Stadium is the #2 park for RHB home runs — every bat in this game is elevated. 🔥 Hottest Game #2 — 12:40 PM ET Mets @ Reds — GABP Cincinnati Four picks from one game: Bichette + F. Alvarez (NYM), Bleday (CIN). GABP is the #1 park for both RHB and LHB home runs, 102° heat, wind out to RF at 17.1 mph. Best overall hit-prop environment on Wednesday's slate.

✅ All 25 Picks at a Glance

⭐ Top Tier 🎯 Strong 💎 Value 1. Bryce Harper PHI vs MIA ⭐ -175 2. Yordan Alvarez HOU vs DET ⭐ -170 3. Shohei Ohtani LAD vs TAM ⭐ -165 4. Mookie Betts LAD vs TAM · Leadoff ⭐ -160 5. Freddie Freeman LAD vs TAM ⭐ -170 6. Bo Bichette NYM @ CIN (GABP) 🎯 -155 7. Corbin Carroll ARI vs LAA · Chase Field 🎯 -158 8. Paul Goldschmidt NYY vs CHW · Kay LHP 🎯 -155 9. Zach Neto LAA @ ARI · Leadoff 🎯 -145 10. Andy Pages LAD vs TAM · 56 RBI 🎯 -148 11. Junior Caminero TAM @ LAD · 20.3% HR rate 🎯 -140 12. Yandy Díaz TAM @ LAD · .320 BA 🎯 -158 13. Kyle Tucker LAD vs TAM · $240M 🎯 -148 14. Jose Altuve HOU vs DET · Minute Maid 🎯 -145 15. JJ Bleday CIN vs NYM · GABP Home 🎯 -148 16. Roman Anthony BOS vs TOR · Fenway 🎯 -142 17. F. Alvarez NYM @ CIN · GABP 💎 -140 18. Lawrence Butler ATH vs PIT · Sacramento Leadoff 💎 -135 19. Jarren Duran BOS vs TOR · Fenway 💎 -145 20. Willson Contreras BOS vs TOR · Cleanup · Fenway 💎 -140 21. Tommy Edman TAM @ LAD · Switch vs Ohtani 💎 -138 22. Ben Rice NYY vs CHW · Yankee Stadium 💎 -142 23. Jonathan Aranda TAM @ LAD · 14.7% HR rate 💎 -135 24. Nolan Arenado ARI vs LAA · Chase Field Home 💎 -138 25. Goldschmidt (parlay) NYY vs CHW · 150 wRC+ 💎 -155

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet All 25 Hit Props — June 17 Harper · Ohtani · Betts · Yordan · Bichette · Carroll

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FAQ: MLB Hit Props — June 17, 2026

Who are the best players to bet to get a hit today? The top five are Harper (-175), Freeman (-170), Yordan (-170), Ohtani (-165) and Betts (-160). Covers confirm Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO at home against Miami. Freeman and Betts both carry career .300+ averages at the top of the NL's best offense at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani hits .302 in 2026 alongside Tucker, Betts, Freeman and Pages.

What is the best hot game for MLB hit props today? The Rays @ Dodgers game (9:40 PM ET, Dodger Stadium) has picks across both teams — Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Pages and Tucker for the Dodgers, plus Caminero, Díaz, Aranda and Edman for Tampa Bay. The Mets @ Reds game at GABP (12:40 PM ET) is the second-best with Bichette, F. Alvarez and Bleday all targeting the same hitter-friendly park with 102° heat and wind blowing out to RF.

Why is the Red Sox vs Blue Jays game a good hit-prop game today? FanDuel Research probable pitcher data confirms Max Scherzer starts for Toronto today with a 1-4 record and 10.23 ERA — the worst ERA of any starter on Wednesday's slate. At Fenway Park, one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues, every Boston bat is elevated. Roman Anthony (leadoff), Jarren Duran (3rd) and Willson Contreras (cleanup) are the three picks from this lineup.