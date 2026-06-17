Portugal vs DR Congo Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
Subscribe to our newsletter
Portugal vs DR Congo: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
Ronaldo -140 the market leader, Ramos +125 the value, Bruno Fernandes +210 the sleeper, Wissa +500 the DRC longshot — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for Group K.
Portugal open their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo — making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 — in what experts project as a dominant Portuguese performance. Ronaldo -140 leads the anytime market, Gonçalo Ramos +125 is the standout value, Bruno Fernandes +210 is the sleeper that SI Betting explicitly backs, and Wissa +500 is the best DRC longshot on the board.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports explicit: Ronaldo -135, Ramos +125. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bet #1: Cristiano Ronaldo — Anytime -140
Sports Interaction are unequivocal: "Ronaldo looks for his ninth World Cup goal while leading the way as the afternoon's highest likely goalscorer anytime at -140." Fox Sports confirm him at -135 anytime on their FanDuel odds page — the explicit market leader for this fixture.
The structural case is simple: Ronaldo is Portugal's designated penalty taker, meaning any spot-kick automatically becomes his goal attempt. Against a DR Congo side that conceded in pre-tournament losses to both Denmark and Chile, Portugal will generate numerous set-piece and penalty opportunities. Oddschecker show a multi-book consensus of 3/4 (~-133) with a 56.52% implied probability. Fox Sports note concerns about Portugal's overall goal volume but confirm "I do think it will eventually find the net" — and when Portugal score, Ronaldo's involvement is near-certain given his position and set-piece role. At 41, in his 6th and final World Cup, chasing an all-time record 9th World Cup goal, the motivation is unmatched. At -135 to -140, this is the clearest structural bet on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Best Value: Gonçalo Ramos — Anytime +125
Fox Sports explicitly list Gonçalo Ramos at +125 anytime on their FanDuel odds page — and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him at 7/5 (+140) with a 45.07% implied probability, the second-highest on the entire board behind only Ronaldo.
The Ramos blueprint is well-established. In the 2022 World Cup, he came off the bench against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick — one of the most explosive substitute cameos in World Cup history. Martínez consistently deploys him as a second-half impact sub, and against DR Congo — a side that conceded freely in warm-up matches against Denmark and Chile — any time Portugal lead comfortably, Ramos enters and the defensive shape opens up for him to finish. At +125 anytime with a 45% implied probability confirmed by the market consensus, this is the outstanding value pick on the board: a guaranteed-minutes striker with proven World Cup scoring ability at plus money.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Bruno Fernandes — Anytime +210
SI Betting make the explicit call: "I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo, whose peak performances are behind him — by instead of laying a heavy price on him to score, I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes." SportGambler back the same pick at +185 anytime, noting he "has racked up three goals in his past four games."
Racing Post confirm that Martínez has "arguably the best midfield in the tournament" — and SI.com's preview states "in Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Bernardo Silva, the Seleção das Quinas have the best midfield in the competition." As the central attacking midfielder, Fernandes arrives into shooting positions constantly, takes set pieces including direct free kicks, and drops into the penalty area on arriving runs. Three goals in his last four international appearances is elite recent form heading into this tournament opener. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus shows him at 2/1 (+200) — strong market backing for a player at +210 on FanDuel. This is the best expected-value anytime pick on today's goalscorer board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 DRC Longshot: Yoane Wissa — Anytime +500
Wissa is DR Congo's most dangerous attacker and plays his club football in the Premier League at Brentford — giving him a quality and conditioning edge over his international teammates. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus confirms him at 5/1 (+500) as the preferred DRC longshot on this board.
Squawka acknowledge that even in a Portugal-dominated match, "the underdogs could land a counter or two along the way." SI.com note that "DR Congo knows it can perform under pressure" having beaten Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica to reach the tournament via the inter-confederation playoff. Desabre's 5-3-2 setup is specifically designed to absorb pressure and strike on the break — and Wissa, with Premier League pace and finishing ability, is the man designated to exploit those moments. At +500 for the best-quality striker in a DRC side that will have counter-attack opportunities, this is the only DRC option worth a longshot stake today.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Best Value · Ronaldo -140 the structural market leader
Ronaldo -140 is the clearest structural bet — penalty taker, 9th WC goal chase, explicit anytime leader per Sports Interaction and Fox Sports. But Ramos +125 is the value: confirmed at 7/5 (45.07% implied) by Oddschecker's multi-book consensus, proven World Cup scorer (hat-trick vs Switzerland 2022), guaranteed minutes. Sleeper: Bruno Fernandes +210 — SI Betting's explicit pick, 3 goals in last 4 games per SportGambler, best midfield in the tournament per Racing Post.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Portugal vs DR Congo
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.