Portugal vs DR Congo Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today

Ronaldo -140 the market leader, Ramos +125 the value, Bruno Fernandes +210 the sleeper, Wissa +500 the DRC longshot — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for Group K.

🏆 Historic: Ronaldo's 6th World Cup at 41 — his last. DR Congo's first World Cup since 1974. Portugal Nations League champions 2025. DRC lost both warm-ups vs Denmark & Chile.

Portugal open their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo — making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 — in what experts project as a dominant Portuguese performance. Ronaldo -140 leads the anytime market, Gonçalo Ramos +125 is the standout value, Bruno Fernandes +210 is the sleeper that SI Betting explicitly backs, and Wissa +500 is the best DRC longshot on the board.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Cristiano Ronaldo ⭐ 🇵🇹 POR · ST · 9th WC goal chase +245 -140 Gonçalo Ramos 💎 🇵🇹 POR · ST · WC hat-trick vs Switzerland 2022 +390 +125 João Félix 🇵🇹 POR · AM/FW · Oddschecker ~+200 +450 +145 Bruno Fernandes 🎯 🇵🇹 POR · AM · 3G in last 4 games +600 +210 Samú Costa 🇵🇹 POR · CM · Midfield goalscoring threat +650 +230 Pedro Neto 🇵🇹 POR · LW · Chelsea · Wide threat +800 +270 Bernardo Silva 🇵🇹 POR · AM · Man City · Creative hub +850 +295 Yoane Wissa ⭐ 🇨🇩 DRC · ST · Brentford · Counter threat ~+1200 +500 Cédric Bakambu 🇨🇩 DRC · ST · DRC all-time leading scorer — +500

*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports explicit: Ronaldo -135, Ramos +125. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇹 Portugal — 4-2-3-1 (Martínez) GK: Diogo Costa | DEF: Cancelo, Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes | MID: João Neves, Vitinha | ATT: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto | ST: Ronaldo Palhinha and Mateus Fernandes absent. Bench strikers: Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Rafael Leão, Trincão, Conceição, Guedes. Nations League 2025 champions. 4-1-1 WCQ record (20 goals). Only loss to Ireland. Diogo Costa |Cancelo, Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes |João Neves, Vitinha |Bernardo Silva,, Pedro Neto | 🇨🇩 DR Congo — 5-3-2 (Desabre) GK: Mpasi-Nzau | DEF: Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku | MID: Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau | ST: Wissa, Bakambu DRC's first World Cup since 1974 (as Zaire). Lost warm-ups vs Denmark & Chile. Features Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace), Wissa (Brentford) and Bakambu (DRC all-time scorer). Will sit deep and counter. Qualified via playoff (beat Jamaica 1-0). Mpasi-Nzau |Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku |Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Cristiano Ronaldo — Anytime -140

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal ST · Red Star Belgrade · 41 years old · 6th World Cup 1st Goal +245 Anytime -140 Sports Interaction: anytime market leader at -140 Fox Sports FanDuel: -135 anytime confirmed Penalty taker — guaranteed spot attempt if awarded Hunting 9th World Cup goal — all-time WC record chase Oddschecker 3/4 (~-133) — 56.52% implied probability DRC lost both warm-ups — conceded freely in prep Sports Interaction are unequivocal: "Ronaldo looks for his ninth World Cup goal while leading the way as the afternoon's highest likely goalscorer anytime at -140." Fox Sports confirm him at -135 anytime on their FanDuel odds page — the explicit market leader for this fixture. The structural case is simple: Ronaldo is Portugal's designated penalty taker, meaning any spot-kick automatically becomes his goal attempt. Against a DR Congo side that conceded in pre-tournament losses to both Denmark and Chile, Portugal will generate numerous set-piece and penalty opportunities. Oddschecker show a multi-book consensus of 3/4 (~-133) with a 56.52% implied probability. Fox Sports note concerns about Portugal's overall goal volume but confirm "I do think it will eventually find the net" — and when Portugal score, Ronaldo's involvement is near-certain given his position and set-piece role. At 41, in his 6th and final World Cup, chasing an all-time record 9th World Cup goal, the motivation is unmatched. At -135 to -140, this is the clearest structural bet on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ronaldo Anytime (-140)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Best Value: Gonçalo Ramos — Anytime +125

Gonçalo Ramos Portugal ST · Bench striker · WC hat-trick vs Switzerland 2022 · Oddschecker 7/5 1st Goal +390 Anytime +125 Fox Sports FanDuel: +125 anytime explicitly confirmed Oddschecker 7/5 (+140) — 2nd highest on board Hat-trick vs Switzerland 2022 WC (came on as sub) Guaranteed minutes — Martínez uses entire squad 45.07% implied — best value on the board at plus money Fox Sports explicitly list Gonçalo Ramos at +125 anytime on their FanDuel odds page — and Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places him at 7/5 (+140) with a 45.07% implied probability, the second-highest on the entire board behind only Ronaldo. The Ramos blueprint is well-established. In the 2022 World Cup, he came off the bench against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick — one of the most explosive substitute cameos in World Cup history. Martínez consistently deploys him as a second-half impact sub, and against DR Congo — a side that conceded freely in warm-up matches against Denmark and Chile — any time Portugal lead comfortably, Ramos enters and the defensive shape opens up for him to finish. At +125 anytime with a 45% implied probability confirmed by the market consensus, this is the outstanding value pick on the board: a guaranteed-minutes striker with proven World Cup scoring ability at plus money.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet G. Ramos Anytime (+125)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Sleeper Pick: Bruno Fernandes — Anytime +210

Bruno Fernandes Portugal AM · Man Utd · 3 goals in last 4 games · SI Betting explicit pick 1st Goal +600 Anytime +210 SI Betting: explicit pick — "target Bruno Fernandes" SportGambler: +185 — "3 goals in last 4 games" SI.com: "best midfield in the tournament" Racing Post: "best midfield in the tournament" Central AM — free-kicks, long shots, penalty area runs Oddschecker 2/1 (+200) — strong multi-book backing SI Betting make the explicit call: "I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo, whose peak performances are behind him — by instead of laying a heavy price on him to score, I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes." SportGambler back the same pick at +185 anytime, noting he "has racked up three goals in his past four games." Racing Post confirm that Martínez has "arguably the best midfield in the tournament" — and SI.com's preview states "in Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Bernardo Silva, the Seleção das Quinas have the best midfield in the competition." As the central attacking midfielder, Fernandes arrives into shooting positions constantly, takes set pieces including direct free kicks, and drops into the penalty area on arriving runs. Three goals in his last four international appearances is elite recent form heading into this tournament opener. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus shows him at 2/1 (+200) — strong market backing for a player at +210 on FanDuel. This is the best expected-value anytime pick on today's goalscorer board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet B. Fernandes Anytime (+210)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎲 DRC Longshot: Yoane Wissa — Anytime +500

Yoane Wissa DR Congo ST · Brentford · Oddschecker 5/1 (+500) 1st Goal ~+1200 Anytime +500 Brentford striker — Premier League quality Oddschecker 5/1 (+500) — best DRC option DRC counter-attack threat — pace vs tiring defenders SI.com: "DR Congo knows it can perform under pressure" Squawka: "underdogs could land a counter or two" Wissa is DR Congo's most dangerous attacker and plays his club football in the Premier League at Brentford — giving him a quality and conditioning edge over his international teammates. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus confirms him at 5/1 (+500) as the preferred DRC longshot on this board. Squawka acknowledge that even in a Portugal-dominated match, "the underdogs could land a counter or two along the way." SI.com note that "DR Congo knows it can perform under pressure" having beaten Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica to reach the tournament via the inter-confederation playoff. Desabre's 5-3-2 setup is specifically designed to absorb pressure and strike on the break — and Wissa, with Premier League pace and finishing ability, is the man designated to exploit those moments. At +500 for the best-quality striker in a DRC side that will have counter-attack opportunities, this is the only DRC option worth a longshot stake today.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wissa Anytime (+500)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🔮 Prediction: Portugal 3-0 DR Congo Top Pick: Gonçalo Ramos +125 🇵🇹

Best Value · Ronaldo -140 the structural market leader Ronaldo -140 is the clearest structural bet — penalty taker, 9th WC goal chase, explicit anytime leader per Sports Interaction and Fox Sports. But Ramos +125 is the value: confirmed at 7/5 (45.07% implied) by Oddschecker's multi-book consensus, proven World Cup scorer (hat-trick vs Switzerland 2022), guaranteed minutes. Sleeper: Bruno Fernandes +210 — SI Betting's explicit pick, 3 goals in last 4 games per SportGambler, best midfield in the tournament per Racing Post.

Portugal vs DR Congo · Anytime Goalscorer · NRG Stadium · 1 PM ET ⭐ Ronaldo Anytime Market leader · Penalty taker · 9th WC goal chase -140 💎 G. Ramos Anytime Best value · 45.07% implied · 2022 WC hat-trick sub +125 🎯 B. Fernandes Anytime Sleeper · SI Betting explicit pick · 3G last 4 games +210 🎲 Wissa Anytime DRC longshot · Brentford · Counter-attack threat +500

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Anytime Props — Portugal vs DR Congo Ronaldo -140 · Ramos +125 · B. Fernandes +210 · Wissa +500

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Portugal vs DR Congo

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Portugal vs DR Congo? Ronaldo at -140 anytime is the market leader — Sports Interaction confirm him at -140 and Fox Sports confirm -135 on their FanDuel page. He is Portugal's penalty taker and is chasing his 9th World Cup goal. But Gonçalo Ramos at +125 is the outstanding value: Oddschecker confirms a 7/5 multi-book consensus (45.07% implied probability), he scored a hat-trick off the bench vs Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup, and he is guaranteed minutes as Martínez's impact sub. At plus money for the second-most likely goalscorer, Ramos is the most efficient bet on the board.

Why is Bruno Fernandes worth backing at +210 anytime? SI Betting explicitly back him: "I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes" as their World Cup goalscorer bet for this match. SportGambler back +185 anytime, noting he "has racked up three goals in his past four games." Racing Post confirm Martínez has "arguably the best midfield in the tournament" and SI.com describe Fernandes as part of "the best midfield in the competition." As the central attacking midfielder taking set pieces and making penalty-area runs, he arrives into shooting positions constantly. Oddschecker consensus 2/1 (+200) confirms strong multi-book backing at +210 FanDuel.

What are the Portugal vs DR Congo FanDuel odds today? Portugal are -350 on the FanDuel money line (bet365 -371), DR Congo at +800, draw at +475. Over/under 2.5 goals with the Over at -145 to -147. Kalshi traders price Portugal at 77% win probability, draw at 17%, DR Congo at 8%. Squawka: "goal markets lean toward an open, productive afternoon for the favorites." Canada Sports Betting: Portugal averaged 71% possession and 8.3 shots on target per game in qualifying.