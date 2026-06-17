FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 17, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 17, 2026
MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit — June 17, 2026 | FanDuel
● WEDNESDAY JUNE 17, 2026 · FULL MLB SLATE · FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
Hit Props · Today's Best Bets · All Odds via FanDuel

MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit

Yordan Alvarez, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani and 11 more — elite matchups, elite form, elite value across Wednesday's full slate.

June 17, 2026 · Always confirm starting lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
TODAY: NYM@CIN 12:40 MIA@PHI 1:05 DET@HOU PM LAA@ARI 3:40 PIT@ATH 4:05 TOR@BOS 7:05 CHW@NYY 7:05 TAM@LAD 9:40

Wednesday's MLB slate is loaded with elite hit-prop setups — five Dodgers in one game, Red Sox hitters facing a pitcher with a 10.23 ERA, and Great American Ball Park hosting three Mets bats. ESPN's THE BAT X projection system confirms Freddie Freeman as a standout play, with an .894 OPS and 9 RBI in June. Here are the 15 players most likely to record a hit today.

Approximate odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineups 30-60 minutes before first pitch. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

🔥 Top Tier — Elite Picks (-160 to -175)

1
Yordan Alvarez
HOU · DH · vs DET · Minute Maid Park
HIT ODDS
~-170
.316 BA · 2nd AL 1.304 OPS since May 25 24 HR leads AL THE BAT X: 2nd-best hitter in MLB

The hottest bat in the American League. MLB.com confirm Alvarez hit .377 with a 1.304 OPS since May 25 — his 7 HR in that span led all of baseball. With 24 HR on the season and an AL Triple Crown watch officially live, Covers confirm he holds the handedness advantage over tonight's starter at home Minute Maid Park. The safest hit prop in baseball right now.

2
Freddie Freeman
LAD · 1B · vs TAM (McClanahan) · Dodger Stadium 9:40 ET
HIT ODDS
~-168
.894 OPS in June · ESPN confirmed 9 RBI in June Career .300+ · Active Great THE BAT X: "Ready to roll" Wednesday

ESPN's THE BAT X projection headline: "Freddie Freeman ready to roll" for Wednesday June 17. Freeman has posted an .894 OPS with 9 RBI in June — elite production in a lineup that also features Ohtani, Betts, Tucker and Pages. Career .300+ hitter batting cleanup in baseball's deepest order. The Dodgers are the hottest source of hit props on today's entire slate.

3
Bryce Harper
PHI · 1B · vs MIA · Citizens Bank Park 1:05 ET
HIT ODDS
~-170
.415 wOBA · .301 ISO Hit safely in 52 of last 65 games Citizens Bank Park — hitter-friendly Covers: leads PHI offense vs MIA

Covers confirm Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO and explicitly back him to lead the Phillies offense against Miami today. He has hit safely in 52 of his last 65 games — a consistency rate that puts him among the best hit-prop targets in baseball. Citizens Bank Park is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the majors, and Marlins pitching is among the most hittable on the schedule.

4
Shohei Ohtani ⚾
LAD · DH · vs TAM · Pitching Tonight · 9:40 ET
HIT ODDS
~-162
.302 BA in 2026 14 HR · 20% HR rate Baseball-Reference #1 "In the News" Pitching tonight — maximum focus

Ohtani hits .302 in 2026 in a lineup featuring Tucker, Betts, Freeman and Pages — arguably the deepest order in baseball. FanDuel Research describe it as "baseball's deepest lineup — five hit-prop targets in a single game." On nights Ohtani pitches he is historically locked in at the plate, and the Dodger Stadium environment (lowest average fence height in MLB) provides one of the best batter parks on the slate. The two-way star's focus on both mound and plate makes this a bankable prop.

💎 Strong Plays (-148 to -160)

5
Mookie Betts
LAD · SS · Leadoff · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 ET
~ODDS
~-158
Leadoff — most PAs in lineup Career .300+ · Active Great Top 5 SG: total 2026

Betts leads off for the Dodgers, guaranteeing the most plate appearances in a lineup that FanDuel Research call "baseball's deepest." Career .300+ hitter in a hitter-friendly park against a Tampa Bay pitching staff that struggled through the first half of the season.

6
Bo Bichette
NYM · 3B · @ CIN · GABP · 12:40 ET
~ODDS
~-155
.476 BA in last 5 games GABP — #1 park for RHB HR THE BAT X: 6th-best batter

Bichette is hitting .476 over his last 5 games and carries THE BAT X's 6th-best batter rating coming into Wednesday. Great American Ball Park is baseball's #1 park for right-handed home runs. Against Reds pitching today, Bichette's bat-to-ball skills and hot streak make him a standout early-game target.

7
Paul Goldschmidt
NYY · 1B · vs CHW (Kay LHP) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 ET
~ODDS
~-152
.327/.426/.591 career vs LHP · 171 wRC+ .524 SLG · 150 wRC+ in 2026 Homered Tuesday vs same White Sox

DraftKings Network confirm Goldschmidt carries the 5th-highest expected slugging percentage vs LHP in all of baseball. His career line of .327/.426/.591 with a 171 wRC+ against southpaws over 2,200+ plate appearances is one of the most elite LHP splits in the game. Anthony Kay is tonight's lefty for Chicago — Goldy homered off the White Sox just last night and enters in superb form with a 150 wRC+ on the season.

8
Corbin Carroll
ARI · CF · vs LAA (Aldegheri LHP) · Chase Field · 3:40 ET
~ODDS
~-155
.535 SLG · 12 HR in 2026 Chase Field — hitter-friendly home park Vs Aldegheri LHP — platoon advantage

Carroll returns to Chase Field — one of baseball's most hitter-friendly domes — facing Samuel Aldegheri, a left-hander. Carroll's .535 SLG and 12 HR already this season reflect his power and contact combination. The platoon advantage against a lefty at a favorable home park makes this a strong mid-afternoon target.

9
Juan Soto
NYM · LF · @ CIN · GABP · 12:40 ET
~ODDS
~-152
.389 OBP · leads NYM with 58 hits GABP — baseball's most hitter-friendly park SI: 4-for-10 vs McLean · 1.000 OPS

SI Betting confirm Soto is 4-for-10 with a 1.000 OPS career against Reds starter McLean. He leads the Mets with 58 hits and a .389 OBP — taking more walks than almost anyone in baseball, which means his hit probability on days he swings aggressively is even higher. GABP is the most hitter-friendly environment on today's full slate.

🎯 Value Plays (-135 to -148)

10
Roman Anthony
BOS · LF · Leadoff · vs TOR (Scherzer 10.23 ERA) · Fenway 7:05 ET
~ODDS
~-142
Leadoff Fenway — max plate appearances Scherzer: 10.23 ERA · 1.73 WHIP 9 HR surrendered in 22 IP · 4th pct barrels

Max Scherzer enters tonight with a 10.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 22 innings — Fox Sports confirm he has surrendered nine home runs in six starts and owns a 4th percentile opponent barrel rate, meaning hitters are making consistent hard contact. Anthony leads off at Fenway Park, guaranteeing the most plate appearances against a pitcher who is arguably the most hittable on today's full slate.

11
Jarren Duran
BOS · DH/OF · vs TOR (Scherzer 10.23) · Fenway 7:05 ET
~ODDS
~-145
Homered Tuesday · 445 ft vs TOR 12 HR · 8 HR in last 30 days .241 avg / .247 ISO last 39 games

WagerTalk confirm Duran is coming off a 445-foot home run to center field against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. He has hit 8 of his 12 HR over the last 30 days and is batting .241 with a .247 ISO in that stretch. DraftKings Network back him tonight: "I'm expecting some contact against the floundering Max Scherzer." The same starter, the same ballpark, the very next game.

12
Kyle Tucker
LAD · RF · $240M · vs TAM · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 ET
~ODDS
~-148
$240M LAD signing · 4× All-Star Dodger Stadium — lowest avg fence height MLB Baseball's deepest lineup — 5 targets

Tucker signed a 4-year, $240M deal with Los Angeles in the offseason and slots into the most feared lineup in baseball alongside Ohtani, Freeman, Betts and Pages. FanDuel Research highlight the entire Dodgers lineup as the deepest single-game hit-prop source on the slate, and Tucker's $240M investment confirms his premier standing in that order.

13
Andy Pages
LAD · CF · vs TAM · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 ET
~ODDS
~-145
56 RBI — leads entire LAD roster 15 HR · 18.1% HR rate per game Dodger Stadium · RF wind blowing out

Pages leads the entire Dodgers roster in RBI with 56 — a remarkable production figure that reflects consistent at-bat quality and clutch hitting throughout 2026. With 15 HR and an 18.1% per-game home run rate, he's an RBI-machine embedded in baseball's best lineup at one of its most hitter-friendly parks.

14
Junior Caminero
TAM · 3B · @ LAD · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 ET
~ODDS
~-140
15 HR · 20.3% HR rate per game THE BAT X: 97th percentile overall offensive skill Hits Over in 19 of last 25 games (BetMGM)

Caminero ranks in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill per THE BAT X and is hitting Over 0.5 hits in 19 of his last 25 games — a 76% success rate confirmed by BetMGM. His 20.3% per-game HR rate leads the Rays. FanDuel confirm him at +265 for a HR tonight, but the safer hit prop against Ohtani pitching at Dodger Stadium makes the hitting line the better play.

15
JJ Bleday
CIN · LF · vs NYM · GABP · 12:40 ET · Wind out to RF
~ODDS
~-145
NL Player of the Month May 2026 GABP — baseball's #1 hitter-friendly park 37.9% pull flyball rate — 94th pct · wind out to RF

Bleday won NL Player of the Month for May 2026 and returns home to Great American Ball Park — the #1 hitter-friendly park in baseball for right-handed home runs. Covers confirm he pulls 37.9% of his fly balls (94th percentile) and today's wind is blowing out toward the 8th-shallowest right-field fences in the majors. The best early-game value on the entire Wednesday slate.

📋 All 15 Picks — Quick Reference

Player · Team · Matchup
~Odds
1. Yordan Alvarez · HOU
vs DET · .316 BA · 1.304 OPS since May 25
~-170
2. Freddie Freeman · LAD
vs TAM · .894 OPS June · ESPN THE BAT X top pick
~-168
3. Bryce Harper · PHI
vs MIA · .415 wOBA · 52/65 games with hit
~-170
4. Shohei Ohtani · LAD
vs TAM · .302 BA · pitching tonight
~-162
5. Mookie Betts · LAD
vs TAM · Leadoff · career .300+ Active Great
~-158
6. Bo Bichette · NYM
@ CIN · .476 last 5 games · GABP park
~-155
7. Paul Goldschmidt · NYY
vs CHW (Kay LHP) · .327/.591 career vs LHP
~-152
8. Corbin Carroll · ARI
vs LAA (Aldegheri LHP) · .535 SLG · Chase Field
~-155
9. Juan Soto · NYM
@ CIN · 4-for-10 vs McLean · .389 OBP
~-152
10. Roman Anthony · BOS
vs TOR · Leadoff · Scherzer 10.23 ERA
~-142
11. Jarren Duran · BOS
vs TOR · HR Tuesday · Scherzer 10.23 ERA
~-145
12. Kyle Tucker · LAD
vs TAM · $240M · 4× All-Star · Dodger Stadium
~-148
13. Andy Pages · LAD
vs TAM · 56 RBI leads LAD · 15 HR
~-145
14. Junior Caminero · TAM
@ LAD · 97th pct · Hits Over 19/25 games
~-140
15. JJ Bleday · CIN
vs NYM · NL POTM May · GABP · wind out
~-145
🔥 HOTTEST HIT-PROP GAMES TODAY
TAM @ LAD — 9:40 PM ET · Dodger Stadium
5 hit-prop targets in one game: Ohtani, Freeman, Betts, Tucker, Pages (LAD) + Caminero (TAM). FanDuel Research call this "baseball's deepest lineup." Dodger Stadium's lowest average fence height in MLB and the most star power on any single field today.
TOR @ BOS — 7:05 PM ET · Fenway Park
Max Scherzer (10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP) on the mound for Toronto. Anthony and Duran both targeted from the Boston side — Duran homered off Toronto just last night. Scherzer has given up 9 HR in 22 innings this season.
NYM @ CIN — 12:40 PM ET · Great American Ball Park
3 targets from one game: Bichette, Soto (NYM) + Bleday (CIN). GABP is the #1 park in baseball for RHB home runs. Wind blowing out to right field. The earliest game on the slate offers excellent afternoon value.
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Hit Props
Bet All 15 Hit Props — Wednesday June 17
Alvarez · Freeman · Harper · Ohtani · Betts + 10 more
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Approximate — subject to change · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup