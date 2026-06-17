MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 17, 2026

15 HR · 20.3% HR rate per game THE BAT X: 97th percentile overall offensive skill Hits Over in 19 of last 25 games (BetMGM)

Caminero ranks in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill per THE BAT X and is hitting Over 0.5 hits in 19 of his last 25 games — a 76% success rate confirmed by BetMGM. His 20.3% per-game HR rate leads the Rays. FanDuel confirm him at +265 for a HR tonight, but the safer hit prop against Ohtani pitching at Dodger Stadium makes the hitting line the better play.