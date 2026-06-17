MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 17, 2026
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MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 15 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit
Yordan Alvarez, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani and 11 more — elite matchups, elite form, elite value across Wednesday's full slate.
Wednesday's MLB slate is loaded with elite hit-prop setups — five Dodgers in one game, Red Sox hitters facing a pitcher with a 10.23 ERA, and Great American Ball Park hosting three Mets bats. ESPN's THE BAT X projection system confirms Freddie Freeman as a standout play, with an .894 OPS and 9 RBI in June. Here are the 15 players most likely to record a hit today.
Approximate odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineups 30-60 minutes before first pitch. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
🔥 Top Tier — Elite Picks (-160 to -175)
The hottest bat in the American League. MLB.com confirm Alvarez hit .377 with a 1.304 OPS since May 25 — his 7 HR in that span led all of baseball. With 24 HR on the season and an AL Triple Crown watch officially live, Covers confirm he holds the handedness advantage over tonight's starter at home Minute Maid Park. The safest hit prop in baseball right now.
ESPN's THE BAT X projection headline: "Freddie Freeman ready to roll" for Wednesday June 17. Freeman has posted an .894 OPS with 9 RBI in June — elite production in a lineup that also features Ohtani, Betts, Tucker and Pages. Career .300+ hitter batting cleanup in baseball's deepest order. The Dodgers are the hottest source of hit props on today's entire slate.
Covers confirm Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO and explicitly back him to lead the Phillies offense against Miami today. He has hit safely in 52 of his last 65 games — a consistency rate that puts him among the best hit-prop targets in baseball. Citizens Bank Park is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the majors, and Marlins pitching is among the most hittable on the schedule.
Ohtani hits .302 in 2026 in a lineup featuring Tucker, Betts, Freeman and Pages — arguably the deepest order in baseball. FanDuel Research describe it as "baseball's deepest lineup — five hit-prop targets in a single game." On nights Ohtani pitches he is historically locked in at the plate, and the Dodger Stadium environment (lowest average fence height in MLB) provides one of the best batter parks on the slate. The two-way star's focus on both mound and plate makes this a bankable prop.
💎 Strong Plays (-148 to -160)
Betts leads off for the Dodgers, guaranteeing the most plate appearances in a lineup that FanDuel Research call "baseball's deepest." Career .300+ hitter in a hitter-friendly park against a Tampa Bay pitching staff that struggled through the first half of the season.
Bichette is hitting .476 over his last 5 games and carries THE BAT X's 6th-best batter rating coming into Wednesday. Great American Ball Park is baseball's #1 park for right-handed home runs. Against Reds pitching today, Bichette's bat-to-ball skills and hot streak make him a standout early-game target.
DraftKings Network confirm Goldschmidt carries the 5th-highest expected slugging percentage vs LHP in all of baseball. His career line of .327/.426/.591 with a 171 wRC+ against southpaws over 2,200+ plate appearances is one of the most elite LHP splits in the game. Anthony Kay is tonight's lefty for Chicago — Goldy homered off the White Sox just last night and enters in superb form with a 150 wRC+ on the season.
Carroll returns to Chase Field — one of baseball's most hitter-friendly domes — facing Samuel Aldegheri, a left-hander. Carroll's .535 SLG and 12 HR already this season reflect his power and contact combination. The platoon advantage against a lefty at a favorable home park makes this a strong mid-afternoon target.
SI Betting confirm Soto is 4-for-10 with a 1.000 OPS career against Reds starter McLean. He leads the Mets with 58 hits and a .389 OBP — taking more walks than almost anyone in baseball, which means his hit probability on days he swings aggressively is even higher. GABP is the most hitter-friendly environment on today's full slate.
🎯 Value Plays (-135 to -148)
Max Scherzer enters tonight with a 10.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 22 innings — Fox Sports confirm he has surrendered nine home runs in six starts and owns a 4th percentile opponent barrel rate, meaning hitters are making consistent hard contact. Anthony leads off at Fenway Park, guaranteeing the most plate appearances against a pitcher who is arguably the most hittable on today's full slate.
WagerTalk confirm Duran is coming off a 445-foot home run to center field against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. He has hit 8 of his 12 HR over the last 30 days and is batting .241 with a .247 ISO in that stretch. DraftKings Network back him tonight: "I'm expecting some contact against the floundering Max Scherzer." The same starter, the same ballpark, the very next game.
Tucker signed a 4-year, $240M deal with Los Angeles in the offseason and slots into the most feared lineup in baseball alongside Ohtani, Freeman, Betts and Pages. FanDuel Research highlight the entire Dodgers lineup as the deepest single-game hit-prop source on the slate, and Tucker's $240M investment confirms his premier standing in that order.
Pages leads the entire Dodgers roster in RBI with 56 — a remarkable production figure that reflects consistent at-bat quality and clutch hitting throughout 2026. With 15 HR and an 18.1% per-game home run rate, he's an RBI-machine embedded in baseball's best lineup at one of its most hitter-friendly parks.
Caminero ranks in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill per THE BAT X and is hitting Over 0.5 hits in 19 of his last 25 games — a 76% success rate confirmed by BetMGM. His 20.3% per-game HR rate leads the Rays. FanDuel confirm him at +265 for a HR tonight, but the safer hit prop against Ohtani pitching at Dodger Stadium makes the hitting line the better play.
Bleday won NL Player of the Month for May 2026 and returns home to Great American Ball Park — the #1 hitter-friendly park in baseball for right-handed home runs. Covers confirm he pulls 37.9% of his fly balls (94th percentile) and today's wind is blowing out toward the 8th-shallowest right-field fences in the majors. The best early-game value on the entire Wednesday slate.
📋 All 15 Picks — Quick Reference
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Approximate — subject to change · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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