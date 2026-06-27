Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score 2+ Goals Tonight?

⚡ AGE 41 · 6TH AND FINAL WC · 143 INTL GOALS · 226 CAPS · 2 GOALS vs UZBEKISTAN · 7 SHOTS (5 SoT) vs UZB · 4.7 WC SHOTS PER APP AVG · PK TAKER · 1ST TO SCORE IN 6 DIFFERENT WCs · BUT: COLOMBIA ALLOWED JUST 3 SoT IN 2 WC GAMES · 1.27 xGOT · PORTUGAL MUST WIN FOR TOP SPOT · BOTH GOALS IN 1ST HALF vs UZB

The question isn't whether Ronaldo will try to score twice — at age 41, on his 6th and confirmed final WC, he absolutely will. The question is whether Colombia's disciplined defence allows it. This article breaks down every angle of the 2+ Goals bet (+650 FD) versus the safer Anytime (+110) and Score/Assist (-110) options.