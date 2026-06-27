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Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score 2+ Goals Tonight?

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score 2+ Goals Tonight?
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score 2+ Goals vs Colombia Tonight? Prediction & Odds — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ RONALDO PROP BETS · PORTUGAL vs COLOMBIA · TONIGHT 7:30PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM MIAMI · FOX/PEACOCK · GROUP K MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · CBS/FOX/FD Research Confirmed

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score 2+ Goals vs Colombia Tonight?

+650
To Score 2+ Goals · FD · CBS Confirmed · $10→$75
2 goals vs Uzbekistan · 7 shots 5 SoT · Age 41 · 6th & final WC · PK taker · 143 intl goals · Must be 21+
2+ Goals
+650
Anytime Goal
+110
FGS
+370
Score/Assist
-110
All odds FanDuel · CBS/FOX/FD Research confirmed · Portugal -115 · Colombia +310 · Draw +280 · G+A O0.5 +130 FD
⚡ AGE 41 · 6TH AND FINAL WC · 143 INTL GOALS · 226 CAPS · 2 GOALS vs UZBEKISTAN · 7 SHOTS (5 SoT) vs UZB · 4.7 WC SHOTS PER APP AVG · PK TAKER · 1ST TO SCORE IN 6 DIFFERENT WCs · BUT: COLOMBIA ALLOWED JUST 3 SoT IN 2 WC GAMES · 1.27 xGOT · PORTUGAL MUST WIN FOR TOP SPOT · BOTH GOALS IN 1ST HALF vs UZB
The question isn't whether Ronaldo will try to score twice — at age 41, on his 6th and confirmed final WC, he absolutely will. The question is whether Colombia's disciplined defence allows it. This article breaks down every angle of the 2+ Goals bet (+650 FD) versus the safer Anytime (+110) and Score/Assist (-110) options.
🐐 Ronaldo's WC 2026 Form · The Case FOR 2+ Goals
2
Goals vs Uzbekistan
most recent game
7
Shots vs Uzbekistan
5 on target
4.7
Avg WC shots
per appearance
143
International goals
age 41
Why the narrative favours a big game

Both of Ronaldo's Uzbekistan goals came in the first half — he was pressing for big moments early. This is his 6th and confirmed last World Cup, he has made history as the first to score in 6 different WC tournaments, and he shouted "I'm back" at cameras after the double. Portugal need a win to top Group K. PK taker adds a second route. Motivation is off the charts.

OddsShark: "Ronaldo is dead set on scoring goals at his final World Cup." CBS: "Portugal scored 17 goals in their last eight World Cup group stage matches." SportsLine: "Colombia have shown already in this competition they're struggling to play defense." PK + open play = 2 goals is entirely plausible.

🔎 The Case For vs Against +650

✅ The Case FOR 2+ Goals +650

1. He's in brilliant form at the right time. Two goals and 7 shots vs Uzbekistan — his best WC performance in years at age 41. The fire is fully burning at this final World Cup.

2. Portugal must attack the whole game. They trail Colombia by 2 points and only a win gives top spot. Portugal commit bodies forward for 90 minutes — maximum Ronaldo opportunities.

3. He is the penalty taker. Portugal winning a penalty is a real probability in a match they dominate. One penalty + one open play = 2+ Goals cashed. Ronaldo converted 2 of 2 WC 2026 penalties so far.

4. Over 2.5 goals is the primary market. In a match expected to have 3+ goals, with Ronaldo as Portugal's focal point, his probability of getting 2 of Portugal's goals rises if they score 3+.

❌ The Case AGAINST 2+ Goals +650

1. Colombia allowed only 3 SoT in 2 WC games. Covers: "Colombia's defense is very disciplined, allowing just 3 shots on target over their first two matches — 1.27 xGOT. This puts Portugal in a tricky spot."

2. His DRC game was a blank. 3 shots, 0 on target against a compact low-block. Colombia defend similarly.

3. +650 = ~13% implied probability. Base rate for a striker scoring twice in a single WC match is low against disciplined opposition. Colombia can accept a draw and won't need to open up.

⚖️ Verdict — Which Ronaldo Bet Has the Best Value?

⭐ BEST VALUE · ANYTIME +110 · CBS/FOX/FD CONFIRMED · PLUS MONEY CR7 · 2 GOALS vs UZB · PK TAKER · $10→$21
🇵🇹 Ronaldo Anytime Goalscorer
+110
$10→$21

The Anytime +110 is the sweet spot. You get plus money on the most dangerous scorer in this match, in a game Portugal attack for the full 90 minutes, with the PK taker bonus. One goal is much more likely than two given Colombia's 1.27 xGOT allowed. CBS and FOX both confirm +110/+115 FD. At +110, you profit on a CR7 goal — the most likely single event for Portugal tonight. $10→$21.

Anytime +110 is the best Ronaldo bet. Plus money on CR7. Portugal must win and attack. $10→$21.
💎 SAFEST · SCORE/ASSIST -110 · CBS FD · CAPTURES GOALS + ASSISTS · $10→$19.09
🇵🇹 Ronaldo Score or Assist
-110
$10→$19.09

CBS confirms Score/Assist -110 FD. Captures any Ronaldo goal or assist — the most likely positive Ronaldo event in a match Portugal push for the win for 90 minutes. Even when he doesn't score, his movement drags defenders and creates assists. Safest Ronaldo prop if you want near-certain involvement. $10→$19.09.

Score/Assist -110 — safest Ronaldo bet. Covers goals + assists. CBS FD confirmed. $10→$19.09.
🎯 The 2+ Goals +650 Honest Verdict

At +650, this pays $75 on a $10 bet. Entirely plausible — not likely. Route A: Portugal dominate, Ronaldo converts two open-play chances against a defence that has only allowed 3 SoT in 2 games. Route B (higher probability): Portugal win a PK (Ronaldo converts) + one from open play — this is the likelier 2-goal path. Route C: Portugal blowout if Colombia's concentration breaks in 100°F Miami heat — SportsLine notes Colombia "will be forced to a position where they need to push back."

Recommended approach: $5 on 2+ Goals + $10 on Anytime +110

Total outlay $15. If Ronaldo scores once: $10 Anytime wins $21. If he scores twice: $5 dart wins $37.50 on top. Full coverage of every Ronaldo scoring outcome. $5→$37.50 if the double lands.

📋 Full Ronaldo Prop Suite · All FanDuel

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo · Full FD Prop Menu · CBS/FOX/FD Confirmed
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer
+110 CBS/FD Research / +115 FOX · BEST VALUE BET · $10→$21
+110
$10→$21
💎 Score or Assist
-110 CBS FD · safest prop · covers goals + assists · $10→$19.09
-110
$10→$19.09
G+A Over 0.5
+130 FD Research/Gambly · goal OR assist · better price than Score/Assist market · $10→$23
+130
$10→$23
First Goalscorer
+370 CBS FD · both UZB goals came in 1st half · voids if 0-0 · $10→$47
+370
$10→$47
🎯 To Score 2+ Goals
+650 CBS/FD Research FD · $10→$75 · recommended as $5 dart only · $5→$37.50
+650
$10→$75
FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Portugal · 7:30PM ET TONIGHT · Hard Rock Stadium Miami · FOX
Bet Ronaldo Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime +110 · Score/Assist -110 · G+A O0.5 +130 · FGS +370 · 2+ Goals +650
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Ronaldo Anytime +110 CBS/FD Research / +115 FOX FD confirmed · Score or Assist -110 CBS FD · G+A O0.5 +130 FD Research/Gambly · FGS +370 CBS FD · 2+ Goals +650 CBS FD / FD Research / ESPN confirmed · 2 goals vs UZB · 7 shots 5 SoT · 3 shots 0 SoT vs DRC · 4.7 WC shots per app avg · 143 intl goals · 226 caps · age 41 · 6th final WC · PK taker · Colombia allowed 3 SoT 2 WC games · 1.27 xGOT · Portugal -115 / Colombia +310 / Draw +280 · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens FL · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/Peacock · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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