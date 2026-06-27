Colombia vs Portugal World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

Ronaldo +350 FGS leader · both UZB goals 1st half · PK taker
Colombia ML
+310
⚡ RONALDO +350 FGS FAVOURITE (ESPN FD / SPORTSGAMBLER +320) · BOTH UZB GOALS 1ST HALF · PK TAKER · PORTUGAL ATTACK FROM MIN 1 · FELIX +650 · FERNANDES +750 (3 GOALS LAST 4) · DIAZ ~+700 COLOMBIA COUNTER · FGS VOIDS IF 0-0 · ROTOWIRE: CAGEY 1-1 PROJECTION
ESPN FD + CBS + Sportsgambler confirm full board. Key angle: FD Research confirms both Ronaldo goals vs Uzbekistan came in the first half — Portugal attack from kick-off meaning PK and open-play early goals are the primary FGS route. Felix +650 and Fernandes +750 are value darts. FGS voids if 0-0 (RotoWire's primary prediction is a cagey 1-1).
📖 FGS Rules · Colombia vs Portugal
✅Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.
↩️Voids (stake returned): 0-0. Real void risk — Colombia's defence allowed just 3 SoT in 2 WC games (1.27 xGOT). RotoWire projects a cagey 1-1 but 0-0 is possible.
❌Loses: A different player scores first. Portugal-side picks are the natural plays — they must attack and win.
⚡ Key FGS Angle: Both Ronaldo Goals vs Uzbekistan Came in the First Half
FD Research confirms this fact. Portugal attack aggressively from kick-off to chase top spot — Ronaldo presses from minute one at this final World Cup. PK taker adds an early-goal route: any Portugal penalty in the first 30 minutes (real probability against a Colombia side under sustained pressure) is converted by Ronaldo and FGS +350 cashes. This form angle directly backs the FGS market position.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
⭐ FGS MARKET LEADER · +350 ESPN FD / +370 CBS / +320 SPORTSGAMBLER · BOTH UZB GOALS 1ST HALF · PK TAKER · PORTUGAL ATTACK FROM MIN 1 · $10→$45
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo — First Goalscorer
Portugal ST · ESPN +350 / CBS/FD Research +370 / Sportsgambler +320 · $10→$45
+350
$10→$45
ESPN confirms +350 FGS FD. Both Ronaldo goals vs Uzbekistan came in the first half (FD Research confirmed). Portugal must win to top Group K and will attack aggressively from kick-off — Ronaldo presses from the opening minute at his 6th and final WC. Primary PK taker: any penalty in the first 45 is converted and FGS +350 cashes. OddsShark: "Ronaldo is dead set on scoring goals at his final World Cup." At +350, paying $45 for $10 on the most dangerous scorer in this match. $10→$45.
Ronaldo FGS +350. Both UZB goals in 1st half. PK taker. Portugal attack from minute 1. $10→$45.
💎 VALUE DART · +650 ESPN FD · PSG RW CONFIRMED STARTER · DIRECT WIDE THREAT · $10→$75
ESPN confirms +650 FGS FD. Felix starts RW and his direct, explosive wide running catches organised defences flat on the first chance. Portugal scored three first-half goals against Uzbekistan, with wide attacks a key route. Against Colombia's attacking fullback Munoz (who pushes high), the space down Portugal's right opens up for Felix's darting runs. At +650, a $10 bet returns $75. $10→$75.
Felix FGS +650 — value dart. Confirmed RW. Direct wide. Portugal wide attacks early. $10→$75.
💎 COLOMBIA COUNTER-ATTACK PICK · ~+700 · 7 RECENT INTL GOALS · PACE vs PORTUGAL HIGH LINE · BEST COLOMBIA FGS OPTION · $10→$80
Juvefc: "Colombia can spring on the counter through Diaz, who has scored seven goals in his recent international games." A goal on the counter-attack against a high-pressing Portugal side is the classic World Cup upset pattern. Against Portugal's attacking fullbacks (Cancelo and Mendes both push high), the space behind them is enormous — Diaz running in behind is Colombia's clearest and most dangerous FGS scenario. Check FD for exact price. $10→$80.
Diaz FGS ~+700 — Colombia's best first goal option. Counter-attack pace vs high line. 7 intl goals. $10→$80.
📋 Full FGS Board · All FanDuel
🇵🇹 Portugal FGS · ESPN/CBS FD Confirmed · Portugal Attack From Kick-Off
⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo
+350 ESPN FD / +370 CBS / +320 Sportsgambler · both UZB goals 1st half · PK taker · $10→$45
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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