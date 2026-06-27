Colombia vs Portugal World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

⚡ Key FGS Angle: Both Ronaldo Goals vs Uzbekistan Came in the First Half

FD Research confirms this fact. Portugal attack aggressively from kick-off to chase top spot — Ronaldo presses from minute one at this final World Cup. PK taker adds an early-goal route: any Portugal penalty in the first 30 minutes (real probability against a Colombia side under sustained pressure) is converted by Ronaldo and FGS +350 cashes. This form angle directly backs the FGS market position.