DR Congo vs Uzbekistan World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight?

⚡ Wissa +475 FGS (ESPN) / +400 SPORTSGAMBLER · WC GOAL CAME BEFORE HALF-TIME vs PORTUGAL · MORE ATTACKING SETUP · NO GOALSCORER +750 VOID RISK

⚡ WISSA +475 FGS (ESPN) / +400 SPORTSGAMBLER · HIS WC GOAL CAME BEFORE HALF-TIME vs PORTUGAL · DRC MORE ATTACKING = MORE 1ST HALF CHANCES · BAKAMBU ~+500 FOX FD EXPLICIT · SHOMURODOV +800 UZB DART · NO GOALSCORER +750 = GENUINE VOID RISK

Wissa leads at +475 (ESPN FD) / +400 (Sportsgambler). Key angle: his only WC goal came before half-time vs Portugal. DRC more attacking setup = more early chances. Shomurodov +800 if UZB catch DRC cold. No Goalscorer +750 = genuine void risk — keep FGS stakes modest.