DR Congo vs Uzbekistan World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight?

⚡ Wissa +475 FGS (ESPN) / +400 SPORTSGAMBLER · WC GOAL CAME BEFORE HALF-TIME vs PORTUGAL · MORE ATTACKING SETUP · NO GOALSCORER +750 VOID RISK
ESPN/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · DRC must win · UZB 0pts eliminated · Atlanta
DR Congo ML
-140
Draw +300 · No Scorer +750
Wissa +475 · Bakambu ~+500 · Shomurodov +800 dart
Uzbekistan ML
+350
⚡ WISSA +475 FGS (ESPN) / +400 SPORTSGAMBLER · HIS WC GOAL CAME BEFORE HALF-TIME vs PORTUGAL · DRC MORE ATTACKING = MORE 1ST HALF CHANCES · BAKAMBU ~+500 FOX FD EXPLICIT · SHOMURODOV +800 UZB DART · NO GOALSCORER +750 = GENUINE VOID RISK
Wissa leads at +475 (ESPN FD) / +400 (Sportsgambler). Key angle: his only WC goal came before half-time vs Portugal. DRC more attacking setup = more early chances. Shomurodov +800 if UZB catch DRC cold. No Goalscorer +750 = genuine void risk — keep FGS stakes modest.
✅Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.
↩️Voids: 0-0. No Goalscorer +750 (Sportsgambler) = ~11% implied probability. Real void risk. Keep FGS stakes modest.
❌Loses: A different player scores first. DRC-side picks are the natural plays given their must-win motivation and more attacking setup.
⚡ Key FGS Angle: Wissa's WC Goal Came Before Half-Time (vs Portugal)
Sports Interaction: "Yoane Wissa went on to draw the game before halftime" against Portugal. His WC goal came in the first half — and DRC are switching from 5-back to an attacking 4-4-2 setup specifically for this match, creating more first-half service for Wissa. Uzbekistan have conceded 8 goals in 2 WC games. With DRC pressing aggressively from kick-off in a must-win, Wissa's pace and clever movement is the most natural early-goal route on the entire board. +475 is genuine FGS value for a demonstrated first-half scorer.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
⭐ DRC FGS LEADER · +475 ESPN / +400 SPORTSGAMBLER · WC GOAL BEFORE HT vs POR · MORE ATTACKING = MORE 1ST HALF CHANCES · $10→$57.50
ESPN confirms +475 FGS FD. Sportsgambler names Wissa FGS leader at +400. Sports Interaction: "Wissa went on to draw the game before halftime" — his only WC goal came in the first half against Portugal. DRC switching to more attacking 4-4-2, giving Wissa more early service. Uzbekistan's backline has conceded 8 goals in 2 WC games. Racing Post: "Wissa's pace and clever movement could help him add to his tally against a fragile Uzbekistan defence." $10→$57.50.
Wissa FGS +475. WC goal before half-time vs Portugal. More attacking setup. $10→$57.50.
💎 FOX FD EXPLICIT · ~+500 FGS · 21 INTL GOALS · SET PIECE THREAT · $10→$60
🇨🇩 Cédric Bakambu — First Goalscorer
Real Betis ST · ~+500 FGS · FOX +170 anytime FD explicit · $10→$60
~+500
$10→$60
FOX Sports explicitly features Bakambu at +170 anytime FD — approximately +500 FGS. Sports Interaction: "Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa (+165 each) will score once again." With 21 international goals and Masuaku delivering set pieces (6 corners this WC), Bakambu's aerial presence is a direct early-goal route on any corner or free kick in the first half. $10→$60 check FD for exact price.
Bakambu FGS ~+500. FOX FD explicit anytime. 21 intl goals. Set piece aerial threat. $10→$60.
💎 UZB VALUE DART · +800 ESPN FD · 22 GOALS LAST SEASON · RECORD GOALSCORER · UZB MUST ATTACK EARLY · $10→$90
🇺🇿 Eldor Shomurodov — First Goalscorer
Istanbul Basaksehir ST · ESPN +800 FGS FD · 22 goals last season · $10→$90
+800
$10→$90
ESPN confirms +800 FGS FD. Uzbekistan need to attack — Shomurodov (22 goals last season, UZB record scorer) will push forward aggressively early. If DRC make an early defensive error, Shomurodov is the man to punish it for an $90 FGS cash on $10. Both teams are attacking in this match. $10→$90.
Shomurodov FGS +800 — UZB value dart. 22 goals. Record scorer. UZB must attack early. $10→$90.
📋 Full FGS Board · All FanDuel
🇨🇩 DR Congo FGS · Must Win · More Attacking
⭐ Yoane Wissa
+475 ESPN / +400 Sportsgambler · WC goal before HT · only DRC WC scorer · pace + movement · $10→$57.50
Sportsgambler lists No Goalscorer at +750 (~11-12% implied probability). DRC only scored 1 goal from 15 combined shots in 2 WC games. If FGS voids in a 0-0, all stakes returned. Keep FGS stakes small — size down compared to your main DRC -140 bet.
📋 FGS Picks Ranked
⭐ Wissa +475 · FGS leader · WC goal before HT · more attacking · $10→$57.50
+475
💎 Bakambu ~+500 · FOX FD explicit · 21 intl goals · set pieces · $10→$60
~+500
💎 Shomurodov +800 · UZB record scorer · 22 goals · must attack · $10→$90
+800
Mayele +550 (DRC sub) · Fayzullaev ~+1100 (UZB's only WC scorer) · ⚠️ FGS voids if 0-0
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.