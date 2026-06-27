Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup 2026

Colombia vs Portugal Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · TONIGHT 7:30PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM MIAMI · FOX/PEACOCK · GROUP K MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Colombia vs Portugal · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Colombia vs Portugal: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Ronaldo +110 · Diaz +245 · Felix +290 · Fernandes +260 · Neto +320 · James +500
⭐ Ronaldo +110 — Plus money on CR7 · FOX/CBS/FD confirmed · 2 goals vs UZB · Sportsgambler: Fernandes +260 explicit (3 goals in last 4)
ESPN/FOX/CBS FD confirmed · Colombia 6pts 1st · Portugal 4pts 2nd · Group K title on line · Both through R32
Portugal ML
-115
Draw +280 · Over 2.5 -130 · BTTS -106
Ronaldo +110 · Fernandes +260 explicit · Diaz +245
Colombia ML
+310
⚡ RONALDO +110 PLUS MONEY (FOX +115/CBS +110 FD) · 2 GOALS vs UZB · 7 SHOTS 5 SoT · PK TAKER · FERNANDES +260 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · 3 GOALS LAST 4 · DIAZ +245 · 7 RECENT INTL GOALS · FELIX +290 · OVER 2.5 PRIMARY · BOTH DEFENCES BREACHED THIS WC · FIRST-EVER WC MEETING
Ronaldo is +110 on FD — that's plus money on CR7 after 2 goals and 7 shots vs Uzbekistan. Sportsgambler explicit pick: Fernandes +260, 3 goals in last 4. Diaz +245 is Colombia's best scorer threat — 7 goals in recent internationals. Over 2.5 is primary across Lineups.com, Covers, SportsLine. Both teams have been scored against this tournament.
How to Read · Colombia vs Portugal · High-Scoring Match Expected
Anytime goalscorer pays if named player scores in 90 mins + stoppage. Over 2.5 is the primary bet (Lineups.com/Covers/SportsLine) — expect goals from both sides. Both defences have been breached this tournament. Ronaldo at +110 is genuinely plus money on the most dangerous striker. Fernandes at +260 is a specialist pick with strong recent form. Diaz at +245 is Colombia's fastest and most direct scorer. Both attacking fullbacks (Mendes and Munoz) also push forward creating transition spaces.
🏆 Top Anytime Goalscorer Picks
⭐ MARKET LEADER · +110 PLUS MONEY · FOX +115/CBS +110 FD · 2 GOALS vs UZB · 7 SHOTS 5 SoT · PK TAKER · 143 INTL GOALS · $10→$21
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime
Portugal ST · FOX +115 / CBS +110 / FD Research +110 · 2 goals vs UZB · $10→$21
+110
$10→$21
FOX Sports: "Cristiano Ronaldo is +115 to score against Colombia." CBS Sports confirms +110 FD. FD Research confirms +110. Plus money on CR7 — age 41, 143 international goals, primary PK taker, who scored twice vs Uzbekistan with 7 shots and 5 on target. This is his 6th and final World Cup and he's supremely motivated. Colombia's compact defence (3 SoT allowed in 2 WC games) explains the plus money, but Portugal need a win to top Group K and will commit forward. $10→$21.
Ronaldo +110 — market leader, FOX/CBS/FD confirmed. 2 goals vs UZB. Plus money on CR7. PK taker. $10→$21.
💎 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT PICK · +260 · 3 GOALS IN LAST 4 MATCHES · NO.10 ROLE · LATE BOX ARRIVALS + FREE KICKS · $10→$36
🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes Anytime
Man Utd · CAM · Sportsgambler +260 explicit / ESPN +290 FD · 3 goals in last 4 · $10→$36
+260
$10→$36
Sportsgambler explicit: "Bruno Fernandes has managed three goals in his past four matches. He looks like a value bet to find the net at odds of +260." ESPN confirms +290 FD. Fernandes operates as Portugal's No.10, pulling strings behind Ronaldo, arriving late into the box, and taking free kicks. In his current form (3 goals in 4 matches), his scoring touch is as sharp as his creation. At +260, this is the specialist pick on the Portugal side — better value than the shorter Ronaldo price for a player equally capable of deciding games. $10→$36.
Fernandes +260 — Sportsgambler explicit. 3 goals in last 4. No.10 + late box runs + free kicks. $10→$36.
💎 COLOMBIA VALUE · +245 · 7 GOALS RECENT INTL · PACE vs PORTUGAL HIGH LINE · CONFIRMED LW STARTER · BEST COLOMBIA SCORER PICK · $10→$34.50
🇨🇴 Luis Diaz Anytime
Bayern Munich · LW · ESPN +245 FD · 7 recent intl goals · Colombia's most direct threat · $10→$34.50
+245
$10→$34.50
ESPN confirms Diaz at +245 FD. Juvefc: "Colombia can afford to play compact and spring on the counter through Diaz, who has scored seven goals in his recent international games." Bayern Munich winger with explosive pace. Against Portugal's high defensive line (Cancelo and Mendes bomb forward), Diaz running in behind is Colombia's clearest route to goal. If Colombia go 1-0 up and sit deep, his counter-attacking pace becomes even more dangerous. At +245, this is the best-value Colombia scorer pick. $10→$34.50.
Diaz +245 — Colombia primary scorer threat. 7 recent intl goals. Pace vs Portugal high line. $10→$34.50.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇵🇹 Portugal Scorers · ESPN/FOX/CBS FD Confirmed
⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo
+110 CBS/FD Research / +115 FOX · 2 goals vs UZB · PK taker · 143 intl goals · $10→$21
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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