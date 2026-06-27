Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup 2026

⭐ Ronaldo +110 — Plus money on CR7 · FOX/CBS/FD confirmed · 2 goals vs UZB · Sportsgambler: Fernandes +260 explicit (3 goals in last 4)

⚡ RONALDO +110 PLUS MONEY (FOX +115/CBS +110 FD) · 2 GOALS vs UZB · 7 SHOTS 5 SoT · PK TAKER · FERNANDES +260 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · 3 GOALS LAST 4 · DIAZ +245 · 7 RECENT INTL GOALS · FELIX +290 · OVER 2.5 PRIMARY · BOTH DEFENCES BREACHED THIS WC · FIRST-EVER WC MEETING

Ronaldo is +110 on FD — that's plus money on CR7 after 2 goals and 7 shots vs Uzbekistan. Sportsgambler explicit pick: Fernandes +260, 3 goals in last 4. Diaz +245 is Colombia's best scorer threat — 7 goals in recent internationals. Over 2.5 is primary across Lineups.com, Covers, SportsLine. Both teams have been scored against this tournament.