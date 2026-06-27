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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today World Cup 2026
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · TONIGHT 7:30PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM ATLANTA · FOX/FS1 · GROUP K MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · DR Congo vs Uzbekistan · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Wissa +180 · Bakambu +170 · Mayele +210 · Banza +225 · Shomurodov +320 · Fayzullaev +600

✅ Wissa +180 — scored vs Portugal · Sportsgambler explicit · Bakambu +170 FOX FD · Shomurodov +320 · 22 goals last season · BTTS -105 primary
ESPN/FOX/Sportsgambler FD confirmed · DRC must win · UZB 0pts eliminated · Atlanta
DR Congo ML
-140
Draw +300 · O/U 2.5 · BTTS -105
Wissa +180 · Bakambu +170 FOX · Shomurodov +320 UZB value
Uzbekistan ML
+350
⚡ WISSA +180 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · SCORED vs POR · DRC'S ONLY WC GOALSCORER · BAKAMBU +170 FOX FD EXPLICIT · 21 INTL GOALS · DRC MUST WIN = MORE ATTACKS · SHOMURODOV +320 · 22 GOALS LAST SEASON · UZB RECORD SCORER · FAYZULLAEV UZB'S ONLY WC SCORER · BTTS YES -105 FOX PRIMARY
Wissa leads at +180 (Sportsgambler explicit pick at +170). FOX explicitly features Bakambu at +170. DRC must abandon their cautious 5-back system for a more attacking 4-4-2 — Wissa and Bakambu get more service and space. Shomurodov at +320 is the Uzbekistan value — 22 goals last season, record goalscorer, UZB need to attack. BTTS Yes -105 is FOX primary.
How to Read · DRC vs Uzbekistan · Open Match Expected
Anytime goalscorer pays if named player scores in 90 mins + stoppage. BTTS -105 is FOX primary — both need goals. DRC switching from 5-back to 4-4-2, committing more bodies forward than previous games. Uzbekistan are eliminated but still motivated for personal goals (Shomurodov record scorer). DRC have scored in 4 of their last 6 games. Uzbekistan have scored in 5 of their last 8. UZB have conceded 8 goals in 2 WC games — DRC's forwards will have chances. Best value: Wissa +180 (Sportsgambler explicit, scored vs Portugal) and Bakambu +170 (FOX explicit).

🏆 Top Anytime Goalscorer Picks

⭐ DRC LEADER · +180 · SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · SCORED vs PORTUGAL · ONLY DRC WC GOALSCORER · PACE + MOVEMENT · MUST WIN = MORE ATTACKS · $10→$28
🇨🇩 Yoane Wissa Anytime
Brentford ST · ESPN +180 / Sportsgambler +170 explicit · scored vs Portugal · $10→$28
+180
$10→$28

Sportsgambler explicit: "Yoane Wissa can be backed at +170 to be on the scoresheet — all things considered, the odds are really appealing." ESPN confirms +180 FD. Racing Post: "Wissa scored in the draw against Portugal and his pace and clever movement could help him add to his tally against a fragile Uzbekistan defence." Sports Mole: "Wissa remains the DRC's only goalscorer at a World Cup." Uzbekistan have conceded 8 goals in 2 WC games and DRC will be more attacking than in previous games. $10→$28.

Wissa +180 — DRC leader, Sportsgambler explicit. Scored vs Portugal. Only DRC WC scorer. Must attack. $10→$28.
💎 FOX FD EXPLICIT · +170 · 21 INTL GOALS · VETERAN HOLD-UP PLAY · 3 SoT THIS WC · DRC ATTACKING MORE · $10→$27
🇨🇩 Cédric Bakambu Anytime
Real Betis ST · FOX +170 FD explicit · SportsInteraction +165 · 21 intl goals · $10→$27
+170
$10→$27

FOX Sports explicitly: "Cedric Bakambu is +170 to score against Uzbekistan." SportsInteraction +165. Sportsgambler: Bakambu has 3 shots on target this tournament. He has 21 international goals — the most of any DRC player. His physical hold-up play, aerial threat and set-piece presence make him a constant danger. With DRC playing more attack-minded against Uzbekistan's fragile defence (8 goals conceded in 2 games), both Bakambu and Wissa should get multiple chances. $10→$27.

Bakambu +170 — FOX FD explicit. 21 intl goals. 3 SoT this WC. Physical threat. $10→$27.
💎 UZB VALUE DART · +320 ESPN · 22 GOALS LAST SEASON · UZB RECORD GOALSCORER · UZB NEED GOALS · OPEN MATCH = SHOMURODOV CHANCES · $10→$42
🇺🇿 Eldor Shomurodov Anytime
Istanbul Basaksehir · ST · ESPN +320 FD · SportsInteraction +250 · 22 goals last season · $10→$42
+320
$10→$42

ESPN confirms +320 FD. SportsInteraction: "Shomurodov is Uzbekistan's most likely anytime scorer." Racing Post: "Shomurodov scored 22 goals on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir from Roma in 2025-26 and is Uzbekistan's main danger man." He is Uzbekistan's record goalscorer. His side are desperate to attack — and with DRC also pushing forward, the game opens up into transitions where his clinical finishing thrives. At +320, this is the top UZB value pick. $10→$42.

Shomurodov +320 — UZB value dart. 22 goals last season. Record scorer. UZB need to attack. $10→$42.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel

🇨🇩 DR Congo Scorers · ESPN/FOX/Sportsgambler FD Confirmed · DRC Attacking More
⭐ Yoane Wissa
+180 ESPN / +170 Sportsgambler explicit · scored vs Portugal · DRC only WC scorer · pace + movement · $10→$28
+180
$10→$28
💎 Cédric Bakambu
+170 FOX FD explicit / SportsInteraction +165 · 21 intl goals · 3 SoT this WC · veteran hold-up · $10→$27
+170
$10→$27
Fiston Mayele +210 · Simon Banza +225
Sub strikers · sharp finisher options off bench · $10→$31/$32.50
+210/225
Bongonda +255 · Kakuta +280 · Kayembe +280 · Elia +280
Midfield creative threats · $10 darts only
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Scorers · ESPN/Oddschecker FD Confirmed · UZB Need to Attack
💎 Eldor Shomurodov
+320 ESPN FD / SportsInteraction +250 · 22 goals last season · UZB record scorer · must attack = chances · $10→$42
+320
$10→$42
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
~+600 FD (Oddschecker 6/1) · UZB's only WC goalscorer · AM creative · personal milestone motivation · $10→$70
~+600
$10→$70
Aziz Ganiev · Oston Urunov (10 intl goals) · Igor Sergeev
Depth UZB options · $5 darts only
📋 Picks Ranked
⭐ #1 Wissa +180 — Sportsgambler explicit · scored vs POR · DRC only WC scorer · $10→$28
+180
💎 #2 Bakambu +170 — FOX FD explicit · 21 intl goals · 3 SoT this WC · $10→$27
+170
💎 #3 Shomurodov +320 — UZB record scorer · 22 goals last season · must attack · $10→$42
+320
Mayele +210 · Banza +225 (DRC sub strikers) · Fayzullaev ~+600 (UZB's only WC scorer)
+210/600
FanDuel Sportsbook · DR Congo vs Uzbekistan · 7:30PM ET TONIGHT · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX/FS1
Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel
Wissa +180 · Bakambu +170 · Mayele +210 · Shomurodov +320 · Fayzullaev +600
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Wissa +180 ESPN FD / +170 Sportsgambler explicit · Bakambu +170 FOX FD explicit / SportsInteraction +165 · Mayele +210 / Banza +225 / Bongonda +255 / Kakuta +280 / Kayembe +280 / Elia +280 ESPN FD · Shomurodov +320 ESPN FD / SportsInteraction +250 · Fayzullaev ~+600 Oddschecker 6/1 · DR Congo -140 / Draw +300 / Uzbekistan +350 · BTTS Yes -105 FOX primary · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta GA · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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