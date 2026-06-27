DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today World Cup 2026

⚡ WISSA +180 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · SCORED vs POR · DRC'S ONLY WC GOALSCORER · BAKAMBU +170 FOX FD EXPLICIT · 21 INTL GOALS · DRC MUST WIN = MORE ATTACKS · SHOMURODOV +320 · 22 GOALS LAST SEASON · UZB RECORD SCORER · FAYZULLAEV UZB'S ONLY WC SCORER · BTTS YES -105 FOX PRIMARY

Wissa leads at +180 (Sportsgambler explicit pick at +170). FOX explicitly features Bakambu at +170. DRC must abandon their cautious 5-back system for a more attacking 4-4-2 — Wissa and Bakambu get more service and space. Shomurodov at +320 is the Uzbekistan value — 22 goals last season, record goalscorer, UZB need to attack. BTTS Yes -105 is FOX primary.