DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup

This is effectively a must-win for DR Congo and a dead rubber for Uzbekistan. The Leopards have one point and need to beat Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to climb to four points — then they need the Colombia/Portugal result to go their way. But they have been genuinely competitive: held Portugal to 1-1, pushed Colombia all the way until a late goal. Chasing something historic: their first-ever WC knockout appearance since 1974.

Uzbekistan are already eliminated and might rotate after their 5-0 hammering by Portugal. But Fabio Cannavaro's squad showed competitive spirit earlier in the tournament. Eldor Shomurodov scored 22 goals on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir in 2025-26, and Fayzullaev is a genuine creative force. Racing Post notes Uzbekistan's Khusanov was booked against Colombia and faces another card risk.

RotoWire: "DR Congo are the clear pick — better squad, Premier League experience through the spine, and they have to win." CBS: "Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are dogged defenders, so they could snuff out the threat that Fayzullaev and Shomurodov pose." FOX backs BTTS Yes -105. Lineups.com score prediction: DR Congo 1-1 Uzbekistan. Lineups.com backs Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 as insurance.