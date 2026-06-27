DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup
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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
DR Congo -140 · Draw +300 · Uzbekistan +350 · BTTS -105 · Uzbekistan +0.5 +110
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
This is effectively a must-win for DR Congo and a dead rubber for Uzbekistan. The Leopards have one point and need to beat Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to climb to four points — then they need the Colombia/Portugal result to go their way. But they have been genuinely competitive: held Portugal to 1-1, pushed Colombia all the way until a late goal. Chasing something historic: their first-ever WC knockout appearance since 1974.
Uzbekistan are already eliminated and might rotate after their 5-0 hammering by Portugal. But Fabio Cannavaro's squad showed competitive spirit earlier in the tournament. Eldor Shomurodov scored 22 goals on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir in 2025-26, and Fayzullaev is a genuine creative force. Racing Post notes Uzbekistan's Khusanov was booked against Colombia and faces another card risk.
RotoWire: "DR Congo are the clear pick — better squad, Premier League experience through the spine, and they have to win." CBS: "Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are dogged defenders, so they could snuff out the threat that Fayzullaev and Shomurodov pose." FOX backs BTTS Yes -105. Lineups.com score prediction: DR Congo 1-1 Uzbekistan. Lineups.com backs Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 as insurance.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
RotoWire: "DR Congo are the clear pick — they have the better squad, with Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu up top and Premier League experience, and they have to win." Covers: "DR Congo should get the job done against Uzbekistan." CBS: "The Leopards drew 1-1 with Portugal and pushed Colombia all the way — they have genuine quality." Uzbekistan have conceded 8 goals in 2 WC games. DRC only conceded twice. $10→$17.14.
FOX explicit: BTTS Yes -105. "Don't be surprised if Cannavaro's squad goes home with a goal as well." Racing Post: "There have been goals at both ends in two of the last three matches for both nations." Shomurodov has 22 goals from his loan spell last season. DRC's Wissa scored vs Portugal. Both teams need to push forward — creating the open, end-to-end contest that produces BTTS. $10→$19.52.
Lineups.com primary with score prediction of 1-1. "DR Congo failing to win five straight matches which includes three draws. Uzbekistan has lost four straight matches, but has seen the draw hit in five of six World Cup matches when playing as an underdog at night." +0.5 covers draws and Uzbekistan wins. At +110, this is $10→$21 insurance if DR Congo struggle to break through. Lineups.com score: DR Congo 1-1 Uzbekistan. $10→$21.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · DR Congo -140 CBS FD · Draw +300 · Uzbekistan +350 · BTTS Yes -105 FOX FD confirmed · Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 Lineups.com primary · DRC 4-4-2: Fayulu; Kapuadi, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Wan-Bissaka, Moutoussamy, Mbuku, Masuaku; Bakambu, Wissa · Uzbekistan 3-4-2-1: Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Alijonov; Ganiev, Fayzullaev; Shomurodov · ⚠️ Khusanov booked vs Colombia — card risk · DR Congo 1pt · Uzbekistan 0pts eliminated · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta GA · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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