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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · TONIGHT 7:30PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM ATLANTA · FOX/FS1 · GROUP K MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

DR Congo -140 · Draw +300 · Uzbekistan +350 · BTTS -105 · Uzbekistan +0.5 +110

⚡ DRC MUST WIN FOR R32 HOPES · UZB ELIMINATED 0pts -7GD · WISSA KEY THREAT · SHOMURODOV 22 GOALS LAST SEASON · BTTS FOX PRIMARY · FIRST-EVER WC MEETING · KHUSANOV CARD RISK
CBS/FOX/Covers FD confirmed · Atlanta Stadium · DRC 1pt · UZB 0pts
DR Congo ML
-140
Draw +300 · O/U 2.5
BTTS -105 FOX · DRC win primary · UZB +0.5 +110
Uzbekistan ML
+350
⚡ DRC MUST WIN (1PT) · UZB ELIMINATED 0PTS -7GD · DRC DREW PORTUGAL 1-1 · LOST COLOMBIA 0-1 · UZB LOST 5-0 vs POR · WISSA SCORED vs POR · BAKAMBU VETERAN · SHOMURODOV 22 GOALS LAST SEASON · MASUAKU SET PIECES · FIRST-EVER WC MEETING
DR Congo chasing their first-ever WC knockout stage appearance since 1974. Win today = 4pts. Then needs to watch the Colombia/Portugal result. They were competitive in both games — held Portugal to 1-1, pushed Colombia all the way. FOX primary: BTTS Yes -105. Covers: DR Congo win. CBS: DR Congo -140. Lineups.com: Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 as insurance. RotoWire: "DR Congo are the clear pick."
📊 Group K Stakes · What DRC Needs
1st
🇨🇴 Colombia
6pts · vs Portugal
2nd
🇵🇹 Portugal
4pts · vs Colombia
3rd
🇨🇩 DR Congo ← HERE
1pt · WIN = 4pts
4th
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan ← HERE
0pts · ❌ ELIMINATED

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇩 DR Congo · 4-4-2 Desabre · 1pt · must win · Wissa scored vs POR · Premier League spine
4-4-2
WISSA ⭐
ST · scored vs POR
BAKAMBU
ST · veteran hold-up
MASUAKU ⭐
LM · set pieces
MOUTOUSSAMY
CM
MBUKU
CM
WAN-BISSAKA
RM · Arsenal
KAPUADI
RB
MBEMBA ⭐
CB · set pieces
TUANZEBE
CB · solid
MASUAKU
LB
FAYULU
GK
RotoWire/CBS/Racing Post confirmed · Wissa scored vs Portugal · Bakambu hold-up play · Masuaku 6 corners this WC
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan · 3-4-2-1 Cannavaro · 0pts · eliminated · ⚠️ Khusanov booked vs COL · Shomurodov key · Fayzullaev creative
3-4-2-1
SHOMURODOV ⭐
ST · 22 goals last season
GANIEV
AM
FAYZULLAEV ⭐
AM · creative
KARIMOV
RWB
MOZGOVOY
CM
SHUKUROV
CM
ALIJONOV
LWB
KHUSANOV ⚠️
CB · booked vs COL
ABDULLAEV
CB
ASHURMATOV
CB
NEMATOV
GK
Racing Post confirmed 3-4-2-1 · ⚠️ Khusanov booked vs Colombia — second yellow risk · Shomurodov 22 goals last season

🔎 Match Preview

This is effectively a must-win for DR Congo and a dead rubber for Uzbekistan. The Leopards have one point and need to beat Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to climb to four points — then they need the Colombia/Portugal result to go their way. But they have been genuinely competitive: held Portugal to 1-1, pushed Colombia all the way until a late goal. Chasing something historic: their first-ever WC knockout appearance since 1974.

Uzbekistan are already eliminated and might rotate after their 5-0 hammering by Portugal. But Fabio Cannavaro's squad showed competitive spirit earlier in the tournament. Eldor Shomurodov scored 22 goals on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir in 2025-26, and Fayzullaev is a genuine creative force. Racing Post notes Uzbekistan's Khusanov was booked against Colombia and faces another card risk.

RotoWire: "DR Congo are the clear pick — better squad, Premier League experience through the spine, and they have to win." CBS: "Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are dogged defenders, so they could snuff out the threat that Fayzullaev and Shomurodov pose." FOX backs BTTS Yes -105. Lineups.com score prediction: DR Congo 1-1 Uzbekistan. Lineups.com backs Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 as insurance.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · COVERS/ROTOWIRE/CBS · DR CONGO -140 · MUST WIN · WISSA PACE · PREMIER LEAGUE SPINE · UZB 8 GOALS CONCEDED · $10→$17.14
DR Congo to Win
-140
$10→$17.14

RotoWire: "DR Congo are the clear pick — they have the better squad, with Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu up top and Premier League experience, and they have to win." Covers: "DR Congo should get the job done against Uzbekistan." CBS: "The Leopards drew 1-1 with Portugal and pushed Colombia all the way — they have genuine quality." Uzbekistan have conceded 8 goals in 2 WC games. DRC only conceded twice. $10→$17.14.

DR Congo -140 — Covers/RotoWire/CBS primary. Must win. Wissa pace. UZB 8 goals conceded. $10→$17.14.
💎 #2 · FOX PRIMARY · BTTS YES -105 · SHOMURODOV 22 GOALS · WISSA SCORED vs POR · BOTH MOTIVATED TO SCORE · $10→$19.52
Both Teams to Score
-105
$10→$19.52

FOX explicit: BTTS Yes -105. "Don't be surprised if Cannavaro's squad goes home with a goal as well." Racing Post: "There have been goals at both ends in two of the last three matches for both nations." Shomurodov has 22 goals from his loan spell last season. DRC's Wissa scored vs Portugal. Both teams need to push forward — creating the open, end-to-end contest that produces BTTS. $10→$19.52.

BTTS Yes -105 — FOX primary. Shomurodov 22 goals. Wissa scored vs POR. Both motivated. $10→$19.52.
💎 #3 · LINEUPS.COM PRIMARY · UZB +0.5 +110 · DRAW HITS THIS · DRC FAILED TO WIN 5 STRAIGHT · INSURANCE · $10→$21
Uzbekistan +0.5 (+110)
+110
$10→$21

Lineups.com primary with score prediction of 1-1. "DR Congo failing to win five straight matches which includes three draws. Uzbekistan has lost four straight matches, but has seen the draw hit in five of six World Cup matches when playing as an underdog at night." +0.5 covers draws and Uzbekistan wins. At +110, this is $10→$21 insurance if DR Congo struggle to break through. Lineups.com score: DR Congo 1-1 Uzbekistan. $10→$21.

Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 — Lineups.com primary. Draw covers. DRC 5 no wins. Insurance pick. $10→$21.
📋 Best Bets Ranked
⭐ DR Congo -140 (Covers/RotoWire/CBS · must win · Wissa pace · UZB 8 goals conceded · $10→$17.14)
-140
💎 BTTS Yes -105 (FOX primary · Shomurodov 22 goals · Wissa scored · $10→$19.52)
-105
💎 Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 (Lineups.com · draw covers · DRC 5 no wins · $10→$21)
+110
Score Predictions · CBS 1-0 DRC · Covers DRC win · RotoWire DRC win · Lineups.com 1-1 Draw
DR Congo 1 – 0 Uzbekistan
Wissa or Bakambu goal · DRC advance to 4pts · WC historic moment · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta
FanDuel Sportsbook · DR Congo vs Uzbekistan · 7:30PM ET TONIGHT · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX/FS1
Bet DR Congo vs Uzbekistan on FanDuel
DR Congo -140 · BTTS Yes -105 · Uzbekistan +0.5 +110
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · DR Congo -140 CBS FD · Draw +300 · Uzbekistan +350 · BTTS Yes -105 FOX FD confirmed · Uzbekistan +0.5 +110 Lineups.com primary · DRC 4-4-2: Fayulu; Kapuadi, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Wan-Bissaka, Moutoussamy, Mbuku, Masuaku; Bakambu, Wissa · Uzbekistan 3-4-2-1: Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Alijonov; Ganiev, Fayzullaev; Shomurodov · ⚠️ Khusanov booked vs Colombia — card risk · DR Congo 1pt · Uzbekistan 0pts eliminated · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta GA · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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