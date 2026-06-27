Croatia vs. Ghana World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 27)

Ghana vs. Croatia Picks in Summary

Draw +220

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 5 p.m. ET, Ghana faces off with Croatia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Croatia vs Ghana

With Ghana on four points and Croatia on three points, a draw would work just fine for both teams. Ghana is likely moving on even with a loss while Croatia would be in a tricky spot in they lose this one.

Given the scenarios, I think we'll see a cagey, low-event game spearheaded by a Croatia side that will be desperate to avoid defeat.

Even if you take the scenarios and motivation out of the equation, a draw would be appealing. Croatia and Ghana have scored just four total goals between them through two games. Croatia have been fairly listless in attack since scoring two in the first half of its opening match and now they have to face a Ghana defense that hasn't yet been scored on, including a clean sheet against high-octane England last time out.

In my eyes, these +220 draw odds are enticing.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.