Giants vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (49-31) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-48)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-156) | SF: (+132)

ATL: (-156) | SF: (+132) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-5, 3.71 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 4-5, 3.35 ERA

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (5-5) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (4-5). Elder and his team have a record of 6-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Giants are 5-8-0 against the spread when Webb starts. The Giants have a 1-3 record in Webb's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.2%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Giants reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-156) and San Francisco as the underdog (+132) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Giants are -137 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +114.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Giants contest on June 27, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 78 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 43-35-0 in 78 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 36% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-32).

San Francisco has gone 6-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (54.5%).

The Giants have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-38-4).

The Giants have put together a 33-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 85 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .273 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 45th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 44 runs. He's batting .281 this season and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Albies takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.

Michael Harris II has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .304/.335/.507.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 76 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Dubon takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .447. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .321.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles and three walks.

Jung Hoo Lee's .360 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .327 while slugging .471.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 85 hits.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .239.

Braves vs Giants Head to Head

6/26/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/17/2026: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/23/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/22/2025: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/21/2025: 9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!