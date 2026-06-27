Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Props for Saturday, June 27, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Shohei Ohtani (+182)

Kyle Schwarber (+230)

Byron Buxton (+285)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Predictions: MLB Home Run Picks for Today

Dodgers at Padres, 8:41 p.m. ET

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Ohtani has 17 home runs this season while posting a .294 batting average and .957 OPS. His underlying metrics remain among the best in baseball, ranking in the 95th percentile in hard-hit rate and 96th percentile in sweet-spot rate. He'll face Randy Vásquez, who doesn't miss many bats and has been vulnerable when he's forced into the strike zone. Ohtani's elite combination of bat speed and exit velocity makes him a strong home run candidate whenever he gets pitches to drive. The +182 odds are short, but Ohtani is a top HR pick today.

Phillies at Mets, 4:11 p.m. ET

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Schwarber has been one of baseball's top power hitters this season, entering the weekend with 29 home runs after a recent three-homer game against the Mets. He'll face right-hander Christian Scott, who has pitched well at times but is still working through his first extended run in the majors. Schwarber's elite pull power and ability to punish mistakes against right-handed pitching make him an excellent home run target, especially with the wind blowing out at Citi Field.

Rockies at Twins, 7:11 p.m. ET

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Buxton has stayed healthy long enough to put together his second straight outstanding power season, entering Saturday with 25 home runs a year after he launched 35 dingers. He faces a struggling Michael Lorenzen, who has struggled to limit power throughout the season, giving Buxton a favorable opportunity to go deep. Buxton is in a groove, posting a .425 wOBA in June, including a .437 expected wOBA over his last 32 plate appearances. I like him to go yard today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.