England vs. Panama World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 27)

England vs. Panama Picks in Summary

England Over 2.5 Goals (-140)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 5 p.m. ET, England takes on Panama.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: England vs Panama

England underwhelmed last time out in a 0-0 draw with Ghana, although Ghana deserve huge credit for how they defended. While four points are likely enough to get England through, a win over Panama today clinches the top spot in the group. Given what's at stake as well as the meh draw last time out, I think England will want to lay down a statement performance, and they're certainly capable of it against what should be an overwhelmed Panama side.

The pedestrian showing in attack last time out may be enough to push England manager Thomas Tuchel to make some changes to his lineup -- namely starting Marcus Rashford, who has looked dangerous off the bench in both matches thus far. We could also see Bukayo Saka make his first start as he builds to full fitness. In short, we could get the best England starting XI we've seen so far.

I think England keep the gas pedal down in this one, and I'm also intrigued by England over 1.5 first-half goals at +152 odds as I think they'll come out firing early and often.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.