Portland vs Pepperdine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Pepperdine Waves (10-21, 4-14 WCC) will square off in the WCC tournament against the No. 8 seed Portland Pilots (12-19, 7-11 WCC) on Friday at Orleans Arena, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Portland vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Portland vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pepperdine win (55.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Portland-Pepperdine spread (Portland -1.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Portland vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Portland has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Pepperdine has compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Portland (5-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (71.4%) than Pepperdine (7-14) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Pilots have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 14 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 12 games on the road.

The Waves have been better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (4-9-0) this year.

Portland has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Pepperdine has covered the spread seven times in 18 WCC games.

Portland vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Portland has been victorious in five of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Pilots have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.

Pepperdine has gone 3-18 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Waves are 1-18 (winning only 5.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 55% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Portland vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

Portland is being outscored by 7.4 points per game with a -227 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.9 points per game (210th in college basketball) and allows 80.3 per outing (350th in college basketball).

Portland's leading scorer, Max Mackinnon, ranks 324th in college basketball putting up 14.4 points per game.

Pepperdine is being outscored by 4.0 points per game, with a -125 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.9 points per game (210th in college basketball), and gives up 76.9 per outing (313th in college basketball).

Pepperdine's leading scorer, Stefan Todorovic, is 66th in college basketball, putting up 18.0 points per game.

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Pilots average rank 306th in the country, and are 3.8 fewer than the 33.5 their opponents pull down per outing.

A.Rapp is 230th in college basketball play with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Pilots.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Waves accumulate rank 172nd in the country. Their opponents collect 32.4.

Boubacar Coulibaly is 165th in college basketball with 7.0 rebounds per game, leading the Waves.

Portland averages 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (263rd in college basketball), and allows 102.2 points per 100 possessions (353rd in college basketball).

The Waves rank 258th in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 306th defensively with 98.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!