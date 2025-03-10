Portland State vs Idaho Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 3 seed Portland State Vikings (19-12, 11-7 Big Sky) are taking on the No. 6 seed Idaho Vandals (13-18, 8-10 Big Sky) in the Big Sky tournament on Monday at Idaho Central Arena, at 10 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Portland State vs. Idaho Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Portland State win (69.4%)

Before you bet on Monday's Portland State-Idaho spread (Portland State -4.5) or total (143.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Portland State vs. Idaho: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Portland State has compiled a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Idaho has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Idaho covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 27.3% of the time. That's more often than Portland State covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (20%).

At home, the Vikings own a better record against the spread (8-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-7-0).

Against the spread, the Vandals have had better results on the road (7-9-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Portland State has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Idaho has eight wins against the spread in 18 Big Sky games this season.

Portland State vs. Idaho: Moneyline Betting Stats

Portland State has been victorious in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Vikings have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by -196 or better by bookmakers this year.

Idaho has put together a 7-15 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.8% of those games).

The Vandals have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer in eight chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland State has a 66.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Portland State vs. Idaho Head-to-Head Comparison

Portland State's +201 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Jaylin Henderson leads Portland State, putting up 13.1 points per game (514th in the nation).

Idaho puts up 74 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 75.6 per outing (286th in college basketball). It has a -50 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Kolton Mitchell paces Idaho, putting up 11.3 points per game (800th in college basketball).

The Vikings come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. They are collecting 33.7 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4 per outing.

Tre-Vaughn Minott leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball action).

The Vandals lose the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 29.5 rebounds per game, 314th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6.

Julius Mims averages 6.2 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball) to lead the Vandals.

Portland State scores 95.5 points per 100 possessions (190th in college basketball), while allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

The Vandals' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 127th in college basketball, and the 99.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 337th in college basketball.

