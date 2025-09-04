3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 9/4/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

I like the Tampa Bay Rays to make some noise tonight against lefty Logan Allen, and that puts me on Carson Williams' RBI prop.

A rookie, Williams is off to a slow start, struggling to a .263 wOBA across his first 36 MLB plate appearances. But he's got a sterling minor-league track record of consistent success, popping at least 20 homers in each of the last three seasons, including 23 in 451 Triple-A plate appearances this year.

Williams is projected to his sixth and will have the platoon advantage today against Allen, who allows a .343 wOBA and 42.1% fly-ball rate to righty bats.

Slotted right behind the Rays' best hitters and getting to play this one in hitter-friendly Tampa, Williams is an intriguing RBI bet at these odds.

Noah Cameron is having a nice campaign for the Kansas City Royals, but Taylor Ward has been lethal against southpaws in 2025.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Taylor Ward +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the split, Ward owns a .394 wOBA, 49.2% hard-hit rate and 42.4% fly-ball rate. He's also been way better on the road (.391 wOBA) than at home (.287), and this game is in Kansas City. If we narrow the split to Ward on the road versus LHPs, he's mashed his way to a .437 wOBA and 3 jacks in just 57 plate appearances.

While Cameron's overall numbers are good, he's slowed of late, pitching to a 4.87 xFIP across his past seven starts. He's permitted at least four earned runs three times in that span, and KC skipped his last turn in the rotation, possibly hinting at some fatigue as Cameron is already at a career-high 140.2 innings in 2025.

After two quality seasons with the Rays, things didn't go well for Taj Bradley in 2025, and he was moved to the Minnesota Twins. Although it's a very small sample, Minnesota might have helped Bradley get back to his old self, and he can have a good night against the Chicago White Sox.

Taj Bradley - Alt Strikeouts Taj Bradley - Alt Strikeouts Taj Bradley 6+ Strikeouts +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bradley's numbers plummeted across the board this year, and he ended up posting a 20.2% K rate and 9.7% swinging-strike rate with the Rays. That's a big drop from his 2024 output of a 26.6% strikeout rate and 12.7% swinging-strike rate.

Through 10 innings with the Twins, Bradley's swinging-strike rate is up to 11.7%, and this comes after he fanned 14 in 8.1 innings in Triple-A with the Twins before getting called up.

Minnesota seems to have unlocked something with Bradley, and he can take advantage of a date with the White Sox, a team that has improved offensively but is still just 17th in wOBA over the last 30 days.

