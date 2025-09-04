FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 1

The wait is finally over with Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season upon us, meaning that NFL DFS is back in our lives. The first week of the season is always a fantastic time to take advantage of salaries for certain players, whether it be rookies, running backs in ambiguous backfields, or a player who could have a bigger role than expected.

When taking a look at the options available in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 1 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 1

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. NYG

Given all the salary-saving options in Week 1, it's fairly easy to fit Jayden Daniels into our lineups ahead of a home date versus the New York Giants. Although the Giants boast a defense that can generate plenty of pressure, they also coughed up the fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.47) to QBs in 2024, and FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has this NFC East clash carrying the second-highest average pace among games taking place on Sunday's slate.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at ATL

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs should still have an above-average offense, and the injuries to Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan make it easier to decide who to stack with Baker Mayfield. Along with Mayfield coming off a 2024 campaign where he was the QB3 in DFS, the Atlanta Falcons were 31st in pressure rate (28.1%) and 30th in FanDuel points (FDPs) allowed per game (20.6) to QBs a season ago.

Others to Consider

Joe Burrow ($8,000 at CLE) - The Cincinnati Bengals led the league in pass rate over expected (+8.2%) last season, and Joe Burrow had the most FDPs per game (23.7) among QBs on the slate. With Cincy's defense still being a below-average unit -- at least on paper -- we should expect Burrow to be involved in plenty of shootouts again.

Trevor Lawrence ($7,000 vs. CAR) - If Trevor Lawrence gets off to a fast start in his debut under new head coach Liam Coen, his salary won't be this low for much longer. Besides Lawrence carrying higher rushing upside in Coen's offense, the Carolina Panthers were 31st in FDPs allowed per game (21.0) to the QB position last year.

Bryce Young ($6,800 at JAC) - To conclude the 2024 campaign, Bryce Young had three top-seven finishes in DFS among QBs in his final six starts, and he could be involved in a potential shootout versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite Jacksonville having a new defensive coordinator, they were 28th in FDPs allowed per game (20.4) to QBs a season ago.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: vs TB

Although we only have a three-game sample with Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr. on the field together to end last season, the dynamic back averaged a stellar 84.6% red-zone rushing share, 124.7 scrimmage yards, 30.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), and 25.6 FDPs per game during that span. Even though the Bucs tend to have a stout run defense, they were ninth in target rate (20.0%) and eighth in yards per route run allowed (1.25) to RBs in 2024.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: at GB

Once again, it's not overly difficult to fit in the high-salary studs on this slate, and Jahmyr Gibbs was the overall RB1 in DFS last season, finishing as the RB2 or better in three of his last four starts. Gibbs is always a threat to take any touch to the end zone, and with the Detroit Lions being slight underdogs on the road versus the Green Bay Packers, the star running back can be effective through the air against a Green Bay defense that was 30th in receptions (91), 30th in target rate (22.6%), and 29th in yards per route run allowed (1.33) to RBs in 2024.

Chase Brown, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Matchup: at CLE

Given the expectation that Chase Brown garners a similar workload as he saw down the stretch last season, he figures to be one of the most popular RBs on the Week 1 main slate. Across the 10 contests where he officially started for the Bengals in 2024, Brown averaged a robust 90.2% red-zone rushing share, 104.7 scrimmage yards, 27.4 adjusted opportunities, and 16.6 FDPs per game.

Others to Consider

Bucky Irving ($7,700 at ATL) - Bucky Irving was the RB8 or better in DFS in five of his last eight starts last year, and he should play a bigger role in the aerial attack amid Tampa Bay's injuries.

Ashton Jeanty ($6,400 at NE) - Assuming the Las Vegas Raiders give rookie Ashton Jeanty a massive workload, his salary won't be sub-$7,000 for much longer, so he'll likely be extremely popular despite the below-average matchup versus the New England Patriots on the road.

TreVeyon Henderson ($4,700 vs. LV) - I'm a believer in rookie TreVeyon Henderson becoming the featured back for the Pats at some point, and the Raiders were 27th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.54) to RBs last season.

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at CLE

Ja'Marr Chase carries the highest floor/ceiling combination among WRs due to the Bengals being a pass-heavy offense and his team-high 27.9% target share from last season. Aside from Chase earning no worse than a WR13 finish in 11 of his last 15 starts in 2024, the Cleveland Browns surrendered the most FDPs per target (1.63), most yards per route run (1.95), and fifth-most receiving touchdowns (20) to WRs last year.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. CAR

While I don't mind taking shots at rookie Travis Hunter ($5,700) in tournaments, I still want to prioritize using Brian Thomas Jr. as a one-off or stacking option with Trevor Lawrence. In addition to Thomas being the overall WR4 in DFS a season ago, the Panthers were 30th in FDPs per target (1.55), 30th in receiving touchdowns (21), and 26th in yards per route run allowed (1.68) to WRs in 2024.

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. TB

When taking a gander at Drake London's three-game sample with Penix under center for the Falcons, the talented wideout paced the team in target share (39.8%), air yards share (47.9%), and yards per route run (3.71). With Atlanta operating as underdogs at home, I expect London to be heavily involved against a Tampa Bay defense that was 28th in FDPs allowed per game (29.8) to WRs last season.

Others to Consider

Marvin Harrison Jr. ($6,400 at NO) - Based on salary, Kyler Murray ($7,700) just missed out on making my favorite quarterbacks to target in DFS for Week 1, but I'm still willing to place some confidence in Marvin Harrison Jr. getting off to a solid start versus the New Orleans Saints following a disappointing rookie campaign.

Tetairoa McMillan ($5,600 at JAC) - Upon the departure of Adam Thielen and the injury to Jalen Coker, rookie Tetairoa McMillan is set up well to be the clear No. 1 option in Carolina's aerial attack in a favorable matchup against the Jags.

Ricky Pearsall ($5,300 at SEA) - Although it remains to be seen if Ricky Pearsall has the talent to be a WR1 in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers are shorthanded right now, so it's tough not to like Pearsall at this salary until San Fran gets healthier.

Emeka Egbuka ($5,000 at ATL) - Emeka Egbuka was already looking like one of the better value plays at receiver in Week 1, but the absences of Godwin and McMillan nearly puts him in must-start territory at this salary.

Tight Ends

George Kittle, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at SEA

Aside from Christian McCaffrey ($8,100), George Kittle has the most surefire role in the 49ers' offense, and he's coming off a 2024 campaign where he had the most top-five finishes in DFS (9) at the TE position -- even more than Brock Bowers. Even though San Francisco could lean on CMC and their ground game as slight road favorites, Kittle can have a productive performance versus a Seattle Seahawks defense that was 25th in target rate (20.1%) and 21st in yards per route run allowed (1.47) to TEs last year.

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: at NO

In addition to liking Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 1 against the Saints, Trey McBride is in a fantastic spot against a Saints squad that was 23rd in receiving yards (962) and 27th in yards per route run allowed (1.57) to TEs in 2024. McBride was the overall TE3 in DFS a season ago despite being allergic to crossing the goal line, so there's plenty of untapped upside here if the athletic pass catcher can get on the same page as Kyler Murray in the red zone.

Others to Consider

David Njoku ($5,700 vs CIN) - Joe Flacco was the QB18 or better in DFS for five of his six starts for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and David Njoku totaled 30 receptions, 390 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns across the five starts Flacco made for the Browns in 2023.

Tucker Kraft ($5,200 vs. DET) - Amid injuries to some of the receivers on the Packers, Tucker Kraft (team-high 20.3% red-zone target share in 2024) could see an expanded role in the passing attack in a potential high-scoring affair versus the Lions.

Tyler Warren ($5,100 vs. MIA) - With Daniel Jones being named the starting signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts, rookie Tyler Warren could be force-fed the ball against a Miami Dolphins defense that was 30th in target rate (21.8%) and 22nd in yards per route run allowed (1.47) to TEs a season ago.

Defenses

Arizona Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

Matchup: at NO

Following the additions of Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, and Dalvin Tomlinson along their defensive front this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals' defense should see vast improvements -- beginning in Week 1 against Spencer Rattler and the Saints.

New England Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $3,900

Matchup: vs. LV

Even with the Raiders adding Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty to their offense, the Patriots are favored at home in Week 1, and their defense is expected to take a step forward under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Others to Consider

Los Angeles Rams ($3,700 vs. HOU) - According to PFF, the Houston Texans have the 32nd-ranked offensive line entering the 2025 season, and the Los Angeles Rams had the fourth-highest sack rate (7.8%) and fourth-highest pressure rate (37.1%) in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks ($3,500 vs. SF) - Besides the expectation of the Seahawks' defense being even better in head coach Mike Macdonald's second year at the helm, the 49ers produced only 20.1 points per game on the road (12th-fewest in the NFL) last season (compared to 25.3 points per game at home).

