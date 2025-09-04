2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Cowboys at Eagles on Thursday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Cowboys at Eagles Betting Picks on Thursday Night Football

On one side, we have an Eagles team that's fresh off blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and they open their 2025 campaign at home tied for the shortest odds (+700) to repeat as champions.

On the other, we have a Cowboys team with middling expectations following a mostly underwhelming offseason that concluded with them trading away star defensive player Micah Parsons. By comparison, Dallas are tied for the 19th-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000) alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And yet, this spread seems too steep in favor of Philadelphia

The Eagles blew the doors off the Cowboys in both meetings last season, but Dak Prescott was inactive in those weeks, and his return should elevate an offense that not only still has CeeDee Lamb but added talented wideout George Pickens.

Let's not forget that the last time we got a full season from Prescott in 2023, Dallas led the NFL in points per game (29.9), and Prescott was a significant reason, ranking second that year in expected points added per dropback (0.16) and first in completion percentage over expected (5.4%), per NFL Next Gen Stats. While this edition of the Cowboys' offense doesn't project to possess an elite offensive line like in years past, Dak and company should still be able to put up points in 2025.

Philadelphia still figures to be a beast on both sides of the ball, but they did just lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and replaced him with first-time playcaller Kevin Patullo. While Patullo has been with Philadelphia since 2021 and obviously enters an enviable situation, it's not outlandish to think they won't quite be a well-oiled machine right away.

In all, a Dallas team sans Parsons probably won't be able to do enough to pull off the upset. However, this spread is tied for the largest in Week 1 -- keep in mind that the majority of games have spreads of 3.5 points or lower -- and staying within a touchdown is a very reasonable outcome.

Recent trends show that underdogs cover at a higher rate in Week 1, as well.

Total Match Points Over Sep 5 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We have a new coaching staff in Dallas, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer was their offensive coordinator the past two seasons, so their offensive identity shouldn't change much. Further, it's pretty clear where their strengths lie. This offseason, PFF ranked the Cowboys' backfield dead-last, and the offensive line comes with question marks.

It sure sounds like they'll be chucking it a lot, and as heavy underdogs, there's all the more reason to think Prescott will be dropping back early and often.

Per our Brandon Gdula, the Cowboys also ranked first in adjusted pace in 2024, averaging the fourth-most plays per game. Despite Philadelphia's run-heavy ways, they were fifth in plays per game and had the second-highest no-huddle rate. Even with a new OC, Patullo was promoted from within, so it's hard to see them messing with a formula that led them to a Super Bowl.

Put it all together, and we have what rates out to what could be the fastest matchup in overall pace this week.

Philadelphia's defense could throw a wrench in things, but as noted earlier, Prescott is capable of elevating Dallas to an above-average offense this season. This total is only a couple points higher than average, too, so we don't need a complete shootout to get there.

Our Jim Sannes also sees value in the over, as his model projects a 50.0 total for this matchup.

