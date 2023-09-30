Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Pittsburgh Panthers are up against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-142) | Virginia Tech: (+118)

Pittsburgh: (-142) | Virginia Tech: (+118) Spread: Pittsburgh: -2.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +2.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh: -2.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +2.5 (-105) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Pittsburgh hasn won once against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Pittsburgh has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, three of Pittsburgh's four games have hit the over.

Virginia Tech has one win against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Virginia Tech has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (71.6%)

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-105 odds), and Pittsburgh, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech on September 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Virginia Tech is a +118 underdog.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Pittsburgh 24 94 23 62 47.8 3 4 Virginia Tech 21.5 109 25 68 44.0 4 4

