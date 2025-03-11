Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 13 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (17-14, 8-12 ACC) will meet the No. 12 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-17, 8-12 ACC) in the ACC tournament Tuesday at Spectrum Center, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pittsburgh win (67.2%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Pittsburgh-Notre Dame spread (Pittsburgh -3.5) or over/under (137.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 57.9% of the time. That's less often than Notre Dame covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (62.5%).

Against the spread, the Panthers have fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and three times in 12 road games.

The Fighting Irish have performed better against the spread at home (7-9-0) than away (5-7-0) this year.

Pittsburgh is 6-14-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Notre Dame has nine wins against the spread in 20 ACC games this year.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Pittsburgh has been victorious in 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Panthers have a mark of 15-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -176 or better on the moneyline.

Notre Dame has been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. Notre Dame has gone 2-12 in those games.

The Fighting Irish have played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, and lost each game.

Pittsburgh has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Pittsburgh averages 76.6 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (160th in college basketball). It has a +162 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Jaland Lowe is 129th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.8 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 73.7 points per game (188th in college basketball) and allows 73 (214th in college basketball) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

Markus Burton's 22.2 points per game leads Notre Dame and ranks second in the country.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Panthers average rank 252nd in the nation. Their opponents grab 30.5 per outing.

Ishmael Leggett averages 5.9 rebounds per game (ranking 341st in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The Fighting Irish are 190th in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Kebba Njie tops the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball).

Pittsburgh ranks 53rd in college basketball by averaging 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 210th in college basketball, allowing 94.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Fighting Irish rank 103rd in college basketball averaging 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 297th, allowing 97.7 points per 100 possessions.

