Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers, at +6500, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500)

+6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500 (Bet $100 to win $4,500)

+4500 (Bet $100 to win $4,500) Odds to Win the AFC North: +420 (Bet $100 to win $420)

Steelers Stats Insights

It's been a difficult stretch for the Steelers, who rank third-worst in total offense (268.2 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (389.4 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 15.8 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 17th in the (22.0 points allowed per game).

On offense, Pittsburgh ranks 27th in the with 187.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (245.6).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Steelers in terms of running the ball, as they rank third-worst in rushing offense (80.4 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (143.8 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

Pittsburgh is putting up a 37.0% third-down percentage on offense (24th in the ), and ranks 11th on defense with a 38.2% third-down percentage allowed.

The Steelers are giving up 5.8 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (21st in the ), while accumulating 4.9 per play (26th in the league) on offense this season.

Pittsburgh has forced 11 total turnovers (second in ) this season and have turned it over six times (13th in ) for a turnover margin of +5, the fifth-best in the league.

Steelers Betting Insights

The Steelers are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (17th in league) than their computer ranking (16th-best).

The Steelers' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +6500, the 12th-biggest change among all teams.

The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.5%.

Steelers Leaders

Kenny Pickett has 1,027 passing yards for Pittsburgh, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Pickett's status for Sunday is unknown. He was a limited participant in the Steelers' most recent practice.

The team's top rusher, Najee Harris, has carried the ball 63 times for 247 yards (49.4 per game).

Harris' status for Sunday is unknown. He was a limited participant in the Steelers' most recent practice.

George Pickens has hauled in 22 catches for 393 yards (78.6 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

T.J. Watt has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Levi Wallace leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 21 tackles and seven passes defended.

