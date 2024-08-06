2024 Pittsburgh Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 2-0 so far in 2024. See their full schedule and results below.

Pittsburgh 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Kent State Aug. 31 W 55-24 Panthers (-23.5) 54.5 2 @ Cincinnati Sept. 7 W 28-27 Bearcats (-1.5) 63.5 3 West Virginia Sept. 14 - Mountaineers (-2.5) 59.5 4 Youngstown State Sept. 21 - - - 6 @ North Carolina Oct. 5 - - - 7 California Oct. 12 - - - 9 Syracuse Oct. 24 - - - View Full Table

Pittsburgh Last Game

The Panthers get ready for their next game following a 28-27 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in their most recent outing. Eli Holstein threw for 302 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception on 20-of-35 passing (57.1%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Bearcats. He also tacked on 10 carries for 36 yards. In the ground game, Desmond Reid took 19 carries for 148 yards (7.8 yards per carry), while adding six receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. Konata Mumpfield reeled in five balls for 123 yards (averaging 24.6 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Bearcats.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

