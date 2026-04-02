Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video, FDSDET, and FDSNX

The Detroit Pistons (55-21) are favored by 3.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-29) on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video, FDSDET, and FDSNX. The over/under in the matchup is 224.5.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 224.5 -174 +144

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.3%)

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-32-2).

The Timberwolves have played 75 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

This season, 37 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 75 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the point total 44% of the time (33 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Detroit owns a worse record against the spread at home (20-18-1) than it does on the road (21-14-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Pistons hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 39 opportunities this season (48.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 37 opportunities (48.6%).

Minnesota has performed better against the spread away (17-19-0) than at home (17-22-0) this season.

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under less often at home (12 times out of 39) than on the road (21 of 36) this season.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.9 points, 5.8 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Per game, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 29.3 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 11.1 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid averages 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo provides the Timberwolves 12.5 points, 4.3 boards and 4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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