Pistons vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: SCHN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (4-6) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (5-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 -110 -110 220.5 -110 -110 -196 +164

Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (74.4%)

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, four of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 10 chances.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 30% of the time (three out of 10 games with a set point total).

At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (60%) than road games (25%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-2-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have finished over three of five times at home (60%), and zero of five on the road (0%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 15.8 points, 11.1 boards and 4.1 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.7 points, 3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Pistons.

Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Pistons are receiving 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Jalen Duren averages 8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 83.3% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are getting 4.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.